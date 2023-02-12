Headline: Fatal Pedestrian Accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina

Photo by Conor Samuel on Unsplash

A fatal pedestrian accident took place on Friday evening in Florence County, South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a pedestrian was hit by a 2015 Lexus SUV while trying to cross U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City. The incident happened at approximately 7:40 p.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was crossing the road when they were hit by the southbound Lexus SUV. Tragically, the pedestrian did not survive the impact of the collision. The driver of the Lexus, however, was unharmed and remained at the scene of the accident.

The SCHP is investigating the deadly crash and is working to determine the cause and the circumstances surrounding the accident. It is not yet known if speed, weather conditions, or any other factors may have played a role in the crash.

The loss of life on our roads is a tragedy, and it is essential that we work to prevent pedestrian accidents from occurring. It is important for drivers to be vigilant and cautious on the road, particularly in areas where pedestrians may be present. Additionally, pedestrians should take precautions to stay safe while crossing roads, such as using crosswalks and wearing reflective clothing at night.

The SCHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the pedestrian who lost their life in this devastating car accident.

Police are asking drivers to please slow down.