Body Found in Car in Lumberton Leads to Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) in North Carolina has announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton. Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses. They remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The RCSO is still searching for three additional suspects in relation to Jacobs' death. One of these individuals is a 16-year-old juvenile who is wanted for first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing/failing to report a death. The other two suspects, Xavier Davis and Clonze McDuffie, are both wanted for accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence.

The RCSO is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward and contact their office. The safety of the community is their top priority, and they are committed to finding the individuals responsible for Jacobs' death and bringing them to justice. The community is encouraged to report any suspicious activity and to work together with the RCSO to keep Robeson County safe and secure for all residents.

The death of Timothy O. Jacobs has sent shockwaves through the community, and many are seeking answers and justice for the victim. The RCSO is working tirelessly to gather evidence and information that will help bring closure to the family and friends of Jacobs. The fact that the suspects include a 16-year-old juvenile highlights the need for youth intervention programs and education on the consequences of violent behavior. The community is encouraged to come together to support one another during this difficult time and to continue working with the RCSO to make Robeson County a safer place for all.

The RCSO is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the community, and they will continue to work with the community to bring those responsible for Jacobs' death to justice. The arrests of Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, along with the ongoing search for the three additional suspects, serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities. The community is encouraged to continue working with the RCSO to make Robeson County a safer place for all residents.