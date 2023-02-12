Body Found in Car Outside of Lumberton Leads to Murder Investigation

Photo by Faruk Tokluoğlu on Unsplash

Two individuals, Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, have been taken into custody in relation to the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton, North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has charged the two individuals with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses.

Timothy O. Jacobs was found dead on February 1st in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road in Robeson County. The RCSO is currently seeking three additional suspects in relation to Jacobs’ death, including a 16-year-old juvenile who is wanted for first-degree murder and various other charges. The other two suspects, Xavier Davis and Clonze McDuffie, are both charged with accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence.

The investigation into the death of Timothy O. Jacobs is ongoing, and the RCSO is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact their office. The RCSO has stated that the safety of the community is their top priority and that they are committed to finding the individuals responsible for Jacobs’ death and bringing them to justice.

The arrest of Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, along with the ongoing search for the three additional suspects, serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities. The RCSO is dedicated to working with the community to keep Robeson County safe and secure for all its residents.

The death of Timothy O. Jacobs has shaken the community, and many residents are seeking answers and justice for the victim. The RCSO is working tirelessly to gather evidence and information that will help bring closure to the family and friends of Jacobs. The fact that the suspects include a 16-year-old juvenile is also a concerning issue, as it highlights the need for youth intervention programs and education on the consequences of violent behavior. The community is encouraged to come together to support one another during this difficult time and to continue working with the RCSO to make Robeson County a safer place for all.