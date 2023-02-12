Meet Miley: The 13-Year-Old Red Border Collie Mix Proving Why Rescue Dogs are the Best

Photo by Jason Griffith

Meet Miley, a 13-year-old red Border Collie and Australian Shepherd mix who has stolen the hearts of her owners as the best rescue dog. Miley may be getting up there in age, but she continues to prove that age is just a number and that rescue dogs truly are the best.

Miley was adopted as a puppy, and her owners could not be happier with their decision to bring her into their lives. From the moment they met her, they knew she was special. Her unique mix of Border Collie and Australian Shepherd traits made her an exceptional companion, and her intelligence and loyalty have only grown over the years.

One of the things that makes Miley stand out is her unwavering devotion to her owners. She is always there to offer a comforting paw or a friendly wag of the tail, and her love and affection are never-ending. Miley has a keen sense of awareness, and she always seems to know when her owners are feeling down or in need of a pick-me-up.

Another quality that sets Miley apart is her remarkable intelligence. She is highly trainable and eager to please, and her owners have been able to teach her a wide range of tricks and commands. Miley's intelligence also makes her an excellent problem-solver, and she has a natural instinct for finding creative solutions to complex problems.

Miley is also a highly active dog, and she loves to go on long walks, runs, and hikes. Her boundless energy and love of adventure make her the perfect companion for outdoor activities, and her owners never tire of exploring new trails and parks with her.

Despite her age, Miley remains in excellent health, and her owners attribute this to her active lifestyle and healthy diet. She is a shining example of how rescue dogs can bring so much joy and happiness into our lives, and her owners are grateful to have her in their lives every day.

In conclusion, Miley is the perfect example of why rescue dogs are truly the best. With her intelligence, devotion, and exceptional personality, she has proven time and time again that rescue dogs can make the most loving and loyal companions. Her owners are proud to call her their own and will always be grateful for the joy and happiness she has brought into their lives.