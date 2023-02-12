Choosing the Right Kennel Club: AKC vs CKC

Photo by Jason Griffith

When it comes to registering your furry friend, you have two main options: the American Kennel Club (AKC) and the Continental Kennel Club (CKC). Both organizations have their own set of benefits and drawbacks, so it is important to understand the differences and decide which one is right for you.

The AKC is the largest and most well-known kennel club in the United States, with a long history of promoting and protecting the welfare of dogs. It is widely recognized by breeders, judges, and pet owners alike, and its registrations are widely accepted in dog shows and competitions. The AKC offers a variety of services, including breed information, health information, and training resources, as well as a well-established breeding program.

The CKC, on the other hand, is a newer organization that was established in 1991. While it is not as widely recognized as the AKC, it is growing in popularity and offers a number of benefits for pet owners. The CKC is a more affordable alternative to the AKC, with lower fees for registration and less strict requirements for breeding. Additionally, the CKC recognizes a wider variety of breeds, including some that are not recognized by the AKC.

So which kennel club is the best? The answer ultimately depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you are looking to participate in dog shows and competitions, the AKC may be the better option due to its widespread recognition. However, if you are simply looking to register your pet and have access to resources and information, the CKC may be a more affordable and accessible choice.

In conclusion, both the AKC and the CKC have their own advantages and disadvantages. It is important to consider your specific needs and goals when deciding which kennel club is right for you. Whether you choose the AKC or the CKC, rest assured that your furry friend will be well taken care of and recognized as a beloved member of your family.