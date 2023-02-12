The Case for Adding the Aussiedoodle as a Recognized Breed by the AKC

Fred an F1B Aussiedoodle Photo by Jason Griffith

The Aussiedoodle is a relatively new hybrid breed that has quickly gained popularity among dog lovers all over the world. This breed is a cross between an Australian Shepherd and a Poodle, and it is known for its intelligence, loyalty, and affectionate nature. Despite its growing popularity, the American Kennel Club (AKC) has not yet recognized the Aussiedoodle as an official breed. In this article, we will discuss the reasons why the AKC should consider adding the Aussiedoodle to its list of recognized breeds.

First and foremost, the Aussiedoodle has become one of the most popular hybrid breeds in recent years. This breed has attracted a large following due to its unique appearance, friendly personality, and low-shedding coat. As a result, there is a high demand for Aussiedoodles, and many breeders are working to meet this demand. The growing popularity of the Aussiedoodle is a clear indication that this breed has a lot of potential, and it is deserving of recognition by the AKC.

Another reason why the AKC should consider recognizing the Aussiedoodle is its intelligence and trainability. This breed is known for its quick learning ability, and it is often used as a therapy dog or a service dog. The Aussiedoodle's intelligence and trainability make it a great candidate for various activities, including obedience trials, agility trials, and therapy work.

In addition to its intelligence and trainability, the Aussiedoodle is also known for its friendly and affectionate nature. This breed is great with children and other animals, and it makes a wonderful family pet. The Aussiedoodle's friendly personality is one of the reasons why it has become so popular, and it is a key factor that should be taken into consideration when deciding whether or not to recognize this breed.

Finally, recognizing the Aussiedoodle as an official breed would provide breeders with a standard to follow when breeding this breed. Currently, there is no standard for the Aussiedoodle, and this has led to some inconsistencies in the breed's appearance and temperament. By recognizing the Aussiedoodle, the AKC would provide breeders with a set of guidelines to follow, which would help to ensure that the breed remains consistent and true to its original characteristics.

In conclusion, the Aussiedoodle is a breed that deserves recognition by the AKC. Its growing popularity, intelligence, trainability, friendly personality, and lack of a standard make it a great candidate for recognition. By adding the Aussiedoodle to its list of recognized breeds, the AKC would acknowledge this breed's potential and provide breeders with a standard to follow.