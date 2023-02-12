Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community Tip

Money Recovered from the theft. Photo by Celyn Kang on Unsplash

On Wednesday evening, a man entered the Dollar Tree located off of Highway 544 in Socastee, South Carolina, and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a middle-aged male, approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Horry County Police was alerted to the robbery and immediately responded to the scene. They were able to obtain security footage from the store and were able to identify the suspect. The police issued a warrant for the suspect's arrest and released his description to the public.

The suspect was caught the following day after a tip was called into the police department. He was arrested without incident and taken into custody. The police found the stolen money on the suspect's person and recovered the firearm used in the robbery.

This robbery is a disturbing reminder of the dangerous crimes that can occur in our community. The Horry County Police is committed to ensuring the safety of the residents of Socastee and will continue to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.

The suspect is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center, facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and larceny. The police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the crime to contact the Horry County Police at (843) 903-5544.

The Dollar Tree is cooperating with the police in their investigation and is taking steps to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. The store has increased their security measures, including the installation of additional surveillance cameras and the presence of a security guard.

This robbery is a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and aware of our surroundings. The Horry County Police encourages residents to report any suspicious activity they witness and to always be cautious when shopping or conducting business in public places.