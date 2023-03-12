Exploring the World's Flavors: 10 Foreign Dishes to Try

Photo by Winter Caplanson

Food is a universal language that brings people together, and nothing is more exciting than exploring the rich and diverse cuisines of different cultures. Whether you're a foodie looking to expand your palate or just looking for a new culinary adventure, foreign cuisine offers a world of flavors and experiences.

From the bold spices of India to the fresh seafood of Japan, food never disappoints, and there's something for everyone to enjoy. In this listicle, we'll explore some interesting and delicious foreign dishes. So come along on a culinary journey and get ready to be transported around the world through the power of food!

Foreign Dishes You Must Try

1. Sushi

Sushi has become a staple food in many American cities, with sushi restaurants popping up all over the country. The popularity of sushi can be attributed to its unique taste, health benefits, and the way it's presented - sushi is often beautifully crafted into bite-sized pieces that are as visually appealing as they are delicious.

Sushi is a versatile dish that can be made with a variety of ingredients. Common fillings include tuna, salmon, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and crab. There are also many different types of sushi, such as nigiri (a type of sushi where a slice of raw fish is placed on top of a small ball of rice), maki (sushi rolls wrapped in seaweed), and temaki (hand-rolled sushi cones).

In addition to being delicious, sushi is also a healthy food choice. It's low in fat and calories and high in protein, making it a great option for those who are watching their weight or looking to eat healthier. Additionally, sushi contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to promote heart health and reduce inflammation in the body.

2. Paella

Paella is a beloved dish in Spain and has become a popular dish in many other countries. It's often served at special occasions and celebrations and is known for its vibrant colors, flavorful ingredients, and aromatic spices.

The origins of paella can be traced back to Valencia, a region in eastern Spain. The dish was traditionally made by farmers in the countryside, who would use ingredients that were readily available to them, such as rabbits, snails, and beans. Over time, seafood and other meats were added to the dish, making it more versatile and flavorful.

One of the key ingredients in paella is saffron, which gives the dish its distinct flavor and color. Saffron is one of the most expensive spices in the world, but it's an essential part of paella and is well worth the investment. Other common ingredients include rice, chicken, shrimp, mussels, chorizo sausage, bell peppers, and onions.

Paella is typically cooked in a large, shallow pan called a paellera, which allows the rice to cook evenly and absorb all of the flavors of the ingredients. The dish is often served with lemon wedges on the side, which can be squeezed over the top of the paella to add a bright and citrusy flavor.

This dish is a delicious and satisfying meal that's perfect for sharing with friends and family. So why not bring a taste of Spain into your home and try making paella for your next special occasion or dinner party?

3. Biryani

Biryani is a classic dish in Indian cuisine that has gained popularity around the world. This flavorful rice dish is made with a variety of spices and can be prepared with meat or vegetables, making it a versatile and satisfying meal.

The origins of biryani can be traced back to the Mughal era in India when it was a favorite dish among royalty and the elite. Over time, the dish became popular among the masses, and today it's a beloved part of Indian cuisine that's enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds.

One of the key ingredients in biryani is basmati rice, a long-grain rice that's known for its delicate flavor and aroma. The rice is cooked with a variety of spices, such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and cinnamon, which give the dish its distinct flavor and aroma. Meat or vegetables are added to the rice, along with onions, garlic, and ginger, which add depth and richness to the dish.

Biryani is often garnished with nuts, such as cashews and almonds, which add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor to the dish. It's also served with raita, a refreshing yogurt-based side dish that helps to cool down the spices in the biryani.

Whether you're a fan of Indian cuisine or just looking to try something new, biryani is a dish that's sure to satisfy. With its fragrant spices, tender meat or vegetables, and fluffy rice, it's a meal that's perfect for any occasion, from a weeknight dinner to a special celebration.

4. Poutine

Poutine is a beloved dish in Canada that has gained popularity around the world. This simple yet satisfying dish consists of crispy French fries, fresh cheese curds, and rich gravy, which come together to create a delicious and comforting meal.

The origins of poutine can be traced back to Quebec, a province in eastern Canada. The dish is believed to have originated in the 1950s when a restaurant owner added cheese curds to a customer's order of French fries and gravy. The dish quickly became popular, and it has since become a staple of Canadian cuisine.

One of the key ingredients in poutine is cheese curds, which are small chunks of fresh cheese that have a distinctive squeaky texture. The cheese curds are layered over the hot French fries and then covered in hot gravy, which melts the cheese and creates a rich and savory flavor.

Poutine is a popular dish in Canada, and it's often served at festivals, sporting events, and other public gatherings. It's also a favorite dish among late-night diners and college students, who appreciate its hearty and satisfying nature.

This is a dish that's perfect for cold winter nights or anytime you need a comforting and filling meal. So why not give poutine a try and see what all the fuss is about?

5. Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a popular dish in Middle Eastern cuisine and has gained popularity around the world in recent years. This flavorful and satisfying dish consists of a rich and tangy tomato sauce that's simmered with eggs, onions, and a blend of spices.

The origins of shakshuka can be traced back to Tunisia, where it was traditionally served as a breakfast dish. Over time, the dish spread throughout North Africa and the Middle East, and it's now enjoyed by people around the globe.

One of the key ingredients in shakshuka is tomatoes, which form the base of the sauce. The tomatoes are simmered with onions, garlic, and a blend of spices, such as cumin, paprika, and coriander, which give the dish its distinct flavor and aroma. Eggs are then cracked into the sauce and cooked until they're set, creating a hearty and satisfying meal.

Shakshuka is often served with bread for dipping, such as pita or crusty French bread. The bread is perfect for soaking up the rich and flavorful tomato sauce and adds a satisfying crunch to the dish.

Give shakshuka a try and discover the delicious flavors of North African and Middle Eastern cuisine!

6. Schnitzel

Schnitzel is a classic dish in Austrian and German cuisine that has become popular around the world. This hearty and satisfying meal consists of tender meat that's breaded and fried to perfection, creating a crispy exterior and a juicy interior.

The origins of schnitzel can be traced back to Austria, where it was traditionally made with veal. Over time, the dish became popular throughout Germany, and pork and chicken were added to the list of meats used to make schnitzel.

To make schnitzel, the meat is first pounded until it's thin and tender. It's then coated in flour, dipped in beaten eggs, and covered in breadcrumbs, before being fried until golden brown. The result is a delicious and crispy crust that gives way to tender and juicy meat.

Schnitzel is typically served with a side of potatoes, either mashed, fried, or boiled, and sometimes with a side of spaetzle, a type of egg noodle that's similar to Italian pasta.

Will you try it out?

7. Pho

Pho is a popular Vietnamese soup that has gained a following around the world. This hearty and flavorful soup is made with a savory broth, tender rice noodles, aromatic herbs, and thinly sliced meat, usually beef or chicken.

The origin of pho can be traced back to Northern Vietnam, where it was traditionally served as a breakfast dish. Over time, the dish became popular throughout Vietnam and eventually spread to other parts of the world, becoming a beloved comfort food for many.

To make pho, the broth is simmered for hours with a blend of herbs and spices, such as star anise, cinnamon, and ginger, to create a rich and flavorful base. The meat is then added to the broth and cooked until tender, before being sliced thinly and added back to the soup.

The soup is then served with a side of rice noodles, bean sprouts, lime wedges, and sliced jalapeno peppers, which can be added to the soup according to personal preference. The combination of the savory broth, tender meat, and aromatic herbs and spices, along with the texture of the rice noodles and the crunch of the bean sprouts, makes for a satisfying and flavorful meal.

Give this classic Vietnamese soup a try and experience the bold and delicious flavors of Vietnamese cuisine!

8. Moussaka

Moussaka is a classic Greek dish. This baked casserole consists of layers of eggplant, ground meat, and a creamy bechamel sauce, creating a rich and satisfying meal that's perfect for feeding a crowd.

The origins of moussaka can be traced back to the Middle East, but the dish became popular in Greece during the Ottoman Empire. Over time, moussaka became a beloved staple in Greek cuisine, and it's now enjoyed in many parts of the world.

To make moussaka, the eggplant is first sliced and salted to remove any bitterness. It's then fried until golden brown and layered in a baking dish with a mixture of ground meat (usually lamb), tomatoes, onions, and spices. A creamy bechamel sauce is then poured over the top, creating a rich and flavorful dish.

Moussaka is typically served as a main dish, and it's often accompanied by a Greek salad or a side of roasted vegetables.

9. Falafel

Falafel is a delicious and satisfying Middle Eastern dish that's perfect for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. This vegan-friendly dish is made with ground chickpeas or fava beans that are mixed with herbs and spices, then shaped into small balls and deep-fried until crispy and golden.

The origins of falafel can be traced back to Egypt, but the dish is now popular throughout the Middle East and beyond. It's often served as a street food or fast-casual meal, and it's a great option for those looking for a quick and healthy bite to eat.

Falafel is typically served in pita bread with a variety of toppings and sauces. Some of the most popular toppings include hummus, tahini, chopped vegetables, and pickles.

In addition to being tasty, falafel is also a healthy option. Chickpeas and fava beans are rich in protein and fiber, making falafel a great option for vegetarians and anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet.

10. Pad Thai

Pad Thai is a beloved dish from Thailand that has gained immense popularity in the Western world. It's a flavorful and satisfying stir-fry dish that combines soft and chewy rice noodles with a variety of colorful vegetables, protein, and spices.

The origins of pad Thai can be traced back to the 1930s when the Thai government was looking for ways to promote nationalism and modernize the country's food culture. Pad Thai was created as a national dish that was easy to make and affordable for everyone, making it a popular street food in Thailand.

The dish typically features a combination of tofu, chicken, shrimp, or vegetables, which are stir-fried together with rice noodles and a flavorful sauce made with fish sauce, tamarind paste, and chili flakes. The sauce adds a complex and unique flavor to the dish, with the tamarind paste providing a tangy sweetness and the fish sauce adding a savory umami flavor.

Pad Thai is often garnished with crushed peanuts, lime wedges, and fresh herbs like cilantro, which adds a bright and fresh contrast to the dish. It's a perfect dish for those looking for a healthy and flavorful meal that's also easy to make at home.

Final Words

In conclusion, exploring foreign cuisine is a wonderful way to broaden your horizons and expand your culinary knowledge. From the familiar comfort of sushi to the distinct flavors of shakshuka, each dish has a story to tell and a unique taste to savor.

So why not step out of your comfort zone and try something new? You might just discover a new favorite dish or gain a newfound appreciation for different cultures. As the saying goes, "food is the ingredient that binds us together," so let's embrace the diversity of our world and celebrate it through the universal language of food. Bon appétit!