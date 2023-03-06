Hidden Gems of Greece: Paros Travel Guide

Photo by The Nomadvisor

Looking for a place to unwind and soak up the sun? Visit Paros! Paros is a charming island located in the heart of the Cyclades in Greece. Paros is known for its stunning beaches, traditional architecture, delicious cuisine, and vibrant nightlife. Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation or an exciting adventure, Paros has something for everyone. Here's everything you need to know about traveling to Paros and the best things to do on the island.

How to get to Paros

To get to Paros, you have several transportation options available. If you prefer to travel by sea, ferries depart daily from the port of Piraeus in Athens, as well as from other Cycladic islands like Mykonos, Naxos, and Santorini. You can choose from a range of ferry types, including high-speed ferries and conventional ferries, depending on your preferences and budget. The journey from Athens to Paros takes around 3-5 hours, depending on the type of ferry and the weather conditions. It's always a good idea to book your ferry tickets in advance, especially during the high season (June to September), as they can sell out quickly.

Photo by Greeka.com

If you prefer to travel by air, Paros National Airport is located just a few kilometers away from the capital Parikia. The airport has regular connections to Athens International Airport, as well as to other major Greek cities like Thessaloniki, Heraklion, and Rhodes. Flying to Paros is a faster and more comfortable option, but it can also be more expensive than taking the ferry.

Transportation options to explore Paros

Once you arrive on the island, there are several transportation options to explore Paros. The most popular way to get around is by renting a car or a scooter, which gives you the flexibility to explore the island at your own pace. You can also use the local bus network, which connects the main towns and villages or hire a taxi to get to your destination. If you're feeling adventurous, you can also explore the island on foot or by bike, taking in the stunning scenery and discovering hidden gems along the way.

Accommodation options in Paros

Paros offers a wide range of accommodation options, from luxury hotels and villas to budget-friendly hostels and apartments. Most hotels are located in Parikia, the island's capital, and Naoussa, a picturesque fishing village.

Photo by Discover Greece

For those who prefer a more exclusive and luxurious accommodation experience, a great option is to rent a villa in Paros. Paros offers a range of stunning villas with private pools, breathtaking views, and all the amenities you need for a comfortable stay. Villas are available in various locations around the island, from secluded hilltops to beachfront properties. Renting a villa in Paros is a great way to experience the island in style and privacy, whether you're traveling with family or a group of friends.

Photo by Kinglike Concierge

For a more authentic experience, consider staying in a traditional guesthouse or a restored windmill.

Camping is also a popular option, with several campsites located near the beaches.

Where to eat in Paros

Paros is famous for its delicious and fresh Mediterranean cuisine. You can find a variety of traditional Greek dishes, including fresh seafood, grilled meats, and vegetarian options, all cooked with locally sourced ingredients and herbs.

Photo by Greece Is

Some of the best places to eat in Paros include Enjoy Paros Restaurant in Naoussa, The Little Green Rocket in Parikia, and Taverna Agyra in Drios.

For a more upscale dining experience, try Siparos in Naoussa or Levantis in Parikia.

Best beaches to visit in Paros

Paros is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the Aegean. Golden sand, crystal-clear waters, and stunning views make them a paradise for beach lovers. Some of the best beaches to visit in Paros include Golden Beach, Santa Maria, and Kolymbithres.

Santa Maria Beach Photo by Feel Greece

Golden Beach is ideal for windsurfing and kitesurfing, while Santa Maria offers water sports, beach bars, and restaurants. Kolymbithres, located on the northwestern coast of the island, boasts unique rock formations and turquoise waters.

Photo by Greeka

Aside from the popular beaches, there are also several hidden gems in Paros that are worth discovering. These secluded coves and bays offer a more intimate and tranquil beach experience. Examples of these hidden beaches include Monastiri and Lageri Beach.

Kolymbithres Beach Photo by parosgo.com

Monastiri is a secluded beach located on the eastern side of the island, accessible only by boat or on foot. The beach is nestled in a cove surrounded by rocks and vegetation, making it a perfect spot for swimming, snorkeling, and sunbathing.

Monastiri Beach Photo by monastiri-paros.gr

Lageri Beach, located just a few kilometers away from Naoussa, is a quiet and peaceful beach with crystal-clear waters and soft golden sand. It's a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of the island.

Lageri Beach Photo by fototravel.info

Paros nightlife

Paros is also known for its vibrant nightlife scene, with numerous bars, clubs, and live music venues scattered throughout the island. Naoussa and Parikia are the main areas to experience the island's nightlife, with a variety of bars and clubs that cater to all tastes and preferences.

In Naoussa, the picturesque harbor is lined with bars and cafes that offer a lively and vibrant atmosphere, particularly during the summer months. Some of the popular bars in Naoussa are Linardo and Sante Cocktail Bar.

Photo by captainsandrewhideaway.wordpress.com

In Parikia, the capital of the island, you can find a mix of traditional and modern bars and clubs. Some of the popular bars/pubs in Parikia include Pirate Bar Paros, Evinos Bar and True 22.

And if you’re a fan of day beach parties, then you should check out the famous Pounda Beach bar!

Bottom line

Paros is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Greece. With its beautiful beaches, delicious food, and vibrant nightlife, it's the perfect place to experience the best that the Cyclades have to offer. So pack your bags and get ready to explore this stunning island paradise.

DISCLAIMER: Links in this post are solely placed as a fact backup or fact-checker, and no commissions or rewards have been earned through placing these links. The opinions expressed in this blog post are my own.