Camping Season: Items You Should Bring to Your Family Camping Trip

Conde Nast Traveler

Going camping with your family can be a great way to bond and create memories. However, in order to have a memorable trip, you need to make sure you are prepared. When you're bringing your kids along, there are additional things you need to take into account.

Here are some items you should bring on your next family camping trip!

1. First-aid kit

A first-aid kit is always a good idea, even if you're not planning on doing any strenuous activities. You never know when someone might scrape their knee or get a bug bite. It's always better to be safe than sorry!

2. Food and cooking utensils

Make sure you pack enough food and water for everyone. It's even better to pack more than you think you'll need, just in case. You'll need to have energy for all the walking/hiking you'll be doing! Make sure to have enough non-perishable food to last the entire trip, as well as any pots, pans, and other cooking utensils you might need.

3. Comfortable shoes

Speaking of hiking, comfortable shoes are a must! You don't want to be stuck in the middle of nowhere with blisters on your feet. Some good, sturdy shoes will make all the difference.

Good Housekeeping

4. Entertainment

Don't forget to pack some entertainment! Books, card games, and portable electronics can help make time fly when you're stuck inside your tent during a storm. Additionally, bringing a Frisbee or ball can help you make new friends while you're out camping.

5. Marshmallows

Marshmallows for roasting! What's a camping trip without s'mores? This is a great way to make some great memories with your family and friends. Bonding around the campfire is a tradition for a reason.

6. Quality Backpack

A quality backpack to store all your camping gear in is a must. Be sure you choose a large black backpack that is comfortable to wear - you don't want to be stuck carrying a heavy backpack that hurts your back and draws any unneeded attention to you while you're out in the wilderness.

These are just a few items that you should consider bringing with you on your next family camping trip! With a little planning and preparation, your trip can be more than perfect!

DISCLAIMER: This post may contain affiliate links. These links are solely placed as a fact backup or fact-checker, and no commissions or rewards have been earned through placing these links. The opinions expressed in this blog post are my own.