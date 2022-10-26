Canva

Did you know that influencer marketing is one of the most effective ways to reach out to potential customers? In fact, a recent study showed that influencer marketing can generate 11x ROI compared to other marketing channels.

If you're not familiar with influencer marketing, it's a type of marketing that focuses on working with influential people in a certain industry to promote a brand or a product. This part of digital marketing is becoming so popular to reach consumers, especially millennials, that there are agencies that specialize in connecting brands with the right influencers. Thus, now businesses can find and hire an influencer marketing agency to help with outreach.

Influencer Marketing - Facts and Insights

Here are some facts and insights about influencer marketing that you might find interesting and useful!

1. Micro-influencers are used by brands 10x more often than mega-influencers.

Influencer marketing is not all about working with mega-influencers with millions of followers. In fact, brands are 10x more likely to work with micro-influencers (people with between 1,000 and 100,000 followers) than mega-influencers. From 2016 to 2019, brands increasingly relied on micro-influencers over mega-influencers.

2. Google Trends reports a 5000% monthly increase in searches for the keyword "influencer marketing".

Influencer marketing is growing rapidly in popularity. Google Trends reports a 5000% monthly increase in searches for the keyword "influencer marketing" from January 2016 to September 2019.

3. 22% of companies have difficulty locating suitable influencers.

While influencer marketing is growing in popularity, companies are still struggling to find suitable influencers to work with. In fact, 22% of companies say that they have difficulty locating appropriate influencers. This task received a "medium difficult" rating from 56% of the brands. Just 22% of people said it was simple.

4. 60% of millennials are more willing to follow the advice of YouTube influencers than that of established media figures.

Millennials are increasingly turning to YouTube influencers for advice and guidance. In fact, 60% of millennials said that they are more willing to follow the advice of YouTube influencers than that of established media figures.

5. 80% of shoppers have made purchases based on recommendations from influencers.

Influencer marketing is effective in driving sales. In fact, 80% of shoppers have made purchases based on recommendations from influencers.

6. Influencer marketing ROI is at least as good as that of other channels, according to 89% of marketers.

89% claim that the ROI of influencer marketing is at least as good as that of other channels. Of that 89%, 48% believe it to be superior to other channels and 41% believe it to be on par with other networks.

Bottom Line

Influencer marketing is a rapidly growing and effective marketing channel. If you're not already using it, now is the time to start! Social media platforms are a great place to start promoting your brand or product through influencers.

Do you have any thoughts or experiences with influencer marketing? Let me know in the comments!