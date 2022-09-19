Sales: Facts and Statistics for 2022

Jasmina Hinovic

Canva

Sales are the lifeblood of any business. It is the revenue that keeps businesses afloat and growing. No matter how great the product or service is, if it can not be sold, the company will not survive. In order to ensure that a business is thriving, sales must be a top priority.

There are a number of factors that go into making a sale, and each one must be taken into consideration in order to close the deal. From understanding the customer's needs to knowing the right time to make an offer, the sales process is complex.

That's why it's so important to stay on top of the latest sales trends and statistics. Knowing what's happening in the world of sales can help you adjust your strategies and stay ahead of the competition.

Here are some sales facts and statistics for 2022 that you should know.

Sales - Facts and Statistics

1. Research Is Key

Every successful salesperson knows that research is key. In order to sell effectively, you need to understand your customer and what they need. This means taking the time to learn about their business, their pain points, and their goals. The best salespeople know that this research takes time, and they are willing to invest the necessary hours each week. According to Crunchbase, top sellers spend an average of 6 hours a week researching their prospects. This investment pays off in the form of more closed deals and larger commissions. If you want to be a top seller, make sure you are willing to put in the necessary research time. It will make a big difference in your results.

Canva

2. 60% Of Customers Will Say ‘No’ 4 Times Before They Finally Say Yes

In any business, the customer is always right. This simple phrase encapsulates the importance of providing excellent customer service. After all, happy customers are the foundation of a successful company. However, it can be difficult to please everyone, and sometimes customers will say no when they really mean yes. In fact, according to Invesp 60% of customers will say no four times before they finally say yes. This number may seem high, but it simply underscores the importance of persistence in sales. After all, the success of any business depends on its ability to close sales and earn revenue. By understanding the customer's needs and being persistent in pursuit of a sale, businesses can increase their chances of success.

3. Email Is One of the Most Effective Channels for Sales

Email campaigns may seem like an outdated method of gaining customers, but email still remains one of the most effective channels for sales. According to a study by HubSpot, 43% of sales professionals say that email is the most effective selling tool. This is likely because it provides a direct line of communication between the salesperson and the potential customer. In addition, email allows salespeople to tailor their message to the customer's specific needs. Unlike other channels, such as social media, email also gives salespeople the opportunity to build a relationship with potential customers over time. As a result, email is still an important tool for salespeople looking to close deals.

SitePoint

4. Cold Calls Are an Effective Way to Reach New Customers

From entrepreneurs to salespeople, nearly everyone has to make cold calls at some point in their career. And while it may not be the most enjoyable task, making cold calls can be an effective way to reach new customers and grow your business. According to Crunchbase, the average person needs to make eight cold calls before they reach a prospect. While this may seem like a lot, it's important to remember that not every call will be successful. The key is to persevere and continue making calls until you reach your target. With a little bit of effort, you'll be able to overcome the odds and make those all-important connections.

5. Work Smarter, Not Harder

In the business world, competition is always a driving force for innovation. With markets rapidly expanding and saturating, salespeople have to work harder than ever to meet quotas and keep their companies afloat. In this environment, it's risky to rely on chance. Sooner or later, a competitor will come up with a new concept and gain an advantage by moving first. The only way to crack the code of sales success is to work smarter, not harder. That's why sales training that focuses on improvement and new ideas such as Dale Carnegie's training is more important than ever in the upcoming year. By investing in smart sales strategies, you can stay ahead of the competition and keep your business thriving.

6. Leads That Come From Customer Referrals Are Always of the Highest Quality

More than half (56%) of salespeople get leads from referrals provided by current customers. These "word-of-mouth" leads are valuable because they come from people who already know and trust your product or service. In fact, according to HubSpot 66.5% of sales professionals say leads that come from customer referrals are always of the highest quality. In order to get more referrals, you need to provide exceptional customer service and develop relationships with your customers. By going the extra mile, you can turn your customers into advocates who will spread the word about your business.

Inc. Magazine

Bottom Line

In order to be successful in sales, it is important to understand the customer's needs and be persistent in pursuit of a sale. Additionally, email remains an effective tool for sales because it allows salespeople to tailor their message to the customer's specific needs and build a relationship with potential customers over time. Finally, cold calls can also be an effective way to reach new customers and grow your business. By investing in smart sales strategies, you can stay ahead of the competition and keep your business thriving.

Your sales skills grow and change as your experience does. The most important part of being a salesperson is adapting to the customer and using the resources available to you to close the deal. If you can do that, you're well on your way to a successful career in sales.

DISCLAIMER: This post may contain affiliate links. These links are solely placed as a fact backup or fact-checker, and no commissions or rewards have been earned through placing these links. The opinions expressed in this post are my own.

Published by

Jasmina Hinovic is a marketing specialist and a contributor to Buzzfeed, Hackernoon, and Vocal Media where she covers topics on business, travel, influencers, and lifestyle. Her love for languages has led her to complete her studies in Jaen, Spain.

