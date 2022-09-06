Digital Marketing - Trends & Insights

Dutiful research and innovation are critical to success in any industry. In the marketing and advertising industry, these practices are doubly important because of the ever-changing landscape of consumer behavior and technology. What worked five years ago might not work today, and what works today might be obsolete in five years. Forward-thinking companies must stay on top of digital marketing trends to ensure they're using the most effective strategies to reach their target audiences.

Trends in digital marketing come and go, but there are some underlying principles that remain constant. For example, personalization is no longer a nice-to-have; it's now a necessity. Consumers expect companies to know who they are, what they want, and how to reach them on their preferred channels. Another enduring principle is the need for omnichannel engagement. Customers move seamlessly between devices and platforms, so brands must meet them where they are with consistent messaging and personalized experiences.

In order to stay competitive, businesses must have a clear understanding of the latest digital marketing trends and how they can be used to reach and engage customers in an omnichannel world. Here are just a few of the most important digital marketing trends that businesses should be aware of.

Digital Marketing Trends

1. The Rise of AI and Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are having a major impact on the world of digital marketing. These technologies are being used to personalize user experiences, automate repetitive tasks, and deliver more relevant and targeted content. As AI and machine learning become more refined, we can expect these technologies to have an even greater impact on digital marketing. AI marketing tools are already being used by some of the biggest brands in the world, and it's only a matter of time before these technologies become more widespread.

2. The Growth of Voice Search

With the popularity of voice-activated assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, it's no surprise that voice search is on the rise. In fact, according to research, at least 1 billion voice searches are made every month. This trend has major implications for businesses, as voice search is changing the way people find information online. To ensure your business is visible in voice search results, you need to optimize your website for voice search keywords such as who, why, when, how, where, should, could, does, etc.

3. The Expansion of Video Content

Video is one of the most powerful tools in a marketer's toolkit. Not only is it an engaging format that's well suited for social media, but it's also an effective way to drive conversions. A study by eyeviewdigital.com shows that including a video on a landing page can increase conversions by 80%. As video continues to grow in popularity, we can expect to see even more businesses using video content to reach and engage their audiences.

Neil Patel

4. The Rise of Mobile

Mobile devices are now the primary way people access the internet, with over 50% (58.99% according to Statista) of web traffic coming from mobile devices. This trend has major implications for businesses, as mobile users have different needs and expectations than desktop users. To reach and engage mobile users effectively, you need to ensure your website is optimized for mobile devices and that your campaigns are designed specifically for the mobile user experience.

5. The Growth of Social Media

Social media is no longer just a place to connect with friends and family—it's also a powerful marketing tool that businesses can use to reach and engage their target audiences. By 2024, social media ad spending is projected to surpass 200 billion U.S. dollars- which was only 132 billion in 2020.

HubSpot

6. Email Marketing Remains Effective

In spite of the rise of social media and other digital channels, email remains an effective tool for reaching consumers. According to research, in 2020 there were more than 4 billion active email users worldwide, and this number is expected to grow to 4.6 billion by 2025. Additionally, according to the State of Marketing Report 2022, 95% of marketers are valuing email marketing highly as a source of driving sales.

7. The Importance of Personalization

In a world where consumers are bombarded with marketing messages, personalization is more important than ever. Research shows that nearly 80% of consumers are more likely to do business with a company if they offer personalized experiences. As personalization becomes more and more important, businesses need to focus on delivering personalized experiences across all channels, from email to social media to website content.

8. The Power of Influencers

Influencer marketing is a powerful tool that businesses can use to reach and engage their target audiences. In fact, one study found that influencer-generated content produces more than twice the engagement of traditional advertising. Influencers are especially effective at reaching millennials and Gen Z—two demographic groups that are notoriously difficult to reach with traditional marketing tactics.

9. The Rise of Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that superimposes digital information in the real world. This technology is being used in a variety of industries, from gaming to retail to education. And, it's also starting to make its way into the marketing world. In fact, according to one study, 82% of marketers believe augmented reality will be important for their business in the next 12 months. This means we can expect to see more AR campaigns and experiences in the near future.

TechRepublic

10. Mobile Messaging Apps Are on the Rise

Mobile messaging apps are becoming increasingly popular, with people using them not only to chat with friends and family but also to connect with businesses. In fact, one study found that 78% of people would rather message a business than call them. Messaging apps can be used for a variety of purposes, from customer service to gaming to marketing and sales, which means these are one of the most used applications on people’s phones.

11. Branding is more important than ever

In a world where there are nearly limitless choices for consumers, businesses need to focus on building strong and differentiated brands. According to one study, nearly 60% of consumers say they would pay more for a product or service from a brand they trust. Branding is no longer just about creating awareness—it's about creating an emotional connection with your customers that will lead to loyalty and advocacy. Whether you are just starting a business or trying to rebrand an existing one, branding should be at the forefront of your mind.

Final Words

These are just some of the latest trends and insights in the world of digital marketing. Digital marketing is constantly evolving, and to stay ahead of the curve, businesses need to keep these trends top of mind and adapt their strategies accordingly. By doing so, they can ensure that they are reaching and engaging their audiences in the most effective way possible.

Which digital marketing trend do you think will have the biggest impact on businesses in the next 12 months?

