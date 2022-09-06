Digital Marketing - Trends & Insights

Jasmina Hinovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XA934_0hfRAjul00
Canva

Dutiful research and innovation are critical to success in any industry. In the marketing and advertising industry, these practices are doubly important because of the ever-changing landscape of consumer behavior and technology. What worked five years ago might not work today, and what works today might be obsolete in five years. Forward-thinking companies must stay on top of digital marketing trends to ensure they're using the most effective strategies to reach their target audiences.

Trends in digital marketing come and go, but there are some underlying principles that remain constant. For example, personalization is no longer a nice-to-have; it's now a necessity. Consumers expect companies to know who they are, what they want, and how to reach them on their preferred channels. Another enduring principle is the need for omnichannel engagement. Customers move seamlessly between devices and platforms, so brands must meet them where they are with consistent messaging and personalized experiences.

In order to stay competitive, businesses must have a clear understanding of the latest digital marketing trends and how they can be used to reach and engage customers in an omnichannel world. Here are just a few of the most important digital marketing trends that businesses should be aware of.

Digital Marketing Trends

1. The Rise of AI and Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are having a major impact on the world of digital marketing. These technologies are being used to personalize user experiences, automate repetitive tasks, and deliver more relevant and targeted content. As AI and machine learning become more refined, we can expect these technologies to have an even greater impact on digital marketing. AI marketing tools are already being used by some of the biggest brands in the world, and it's only a matter of time before these technologies become more widespread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfhyy_0hfRAjul00
Canva

2. The Growth of Voice Search

With the popularity of voice-activated assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, it's no surprise that voice search is on the rise. In fact, according to research, at least 1 billion voice searches are made every month. This trend has major implications for businesses, as voice search is changing the way people find information online. To ensure your business is visible in voice search results, you need to optimize your website for voice search keywords such as who, why, when, how, where, should, could, does, etc.

3. The Expansion of Video Content

Video is one of the most powerful tools in a marketer's toolkit. Not only is it an engaging format that's well suited for social media, but it's also an effective way to drive conversions. A study by eyeviewdigital.com shows that including a video on a landing page can increase conversions by 80%. As video continues to grow in popularity, we can expect to see even more businesses using video content to reach and engage their audiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAPvz_0hfRAjul00
Neil Patel

4. The Rise of Mobile

Mobile devices are now the primary way people access the internet, with over 50% (58.99% according to Statista) of web traffic coming from mobile devices. This trend has major implications for businesses, as mobile users have different needs and expectations than desktop users. To reach and engage mobile users effectively, you need to ensure your website is optimized for mobile devices and that your campaigns are designed specifically for the mobile user experience.

5. The Growth of Social Media

Social media is no longer just a place to connect with friends and family—it's also a powerful marketing tool that businesses can use to reach and engage their target audiences. By 2024, social media ad spending is projected to surpass 200 billion U.S. dollars- which was only 132 billion in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHzuO_0hfRAjul00
HubSpot

6. Email Marketing Remains Effective

In spite of the rise of social media and other digital channels, email remains an effective tool for reaching consumers. According to research, in 2020 there were more than 4 billion active email users worldwide, and this number is expected to grow to 4.6 billion by 2025. Additionally, according to the State of Marketing Report 2022, 95% of marketers are valuing email marketing highly as a source of driving sales.

7. The Importance of Personalization

In a world where consumers are bombarded with marketing messages, personalization is more important than ever. Research shows that nearly 80% of consumers are more likely to do business with a company if they offer personalized experiences. As personalization becomes more and more important, businesses need to focus on delivering personalized experiences across all channels, from email to social media to website content.

8. The Power of Influencers

Influencer marketing is a powerful tool that businesses can use to reach and engage their target audiences. In fact, one study found that influencer-generated content produces more than twice the engagement of traditional advertising. Influencers are especially effective at reaching millennials and Gen Z—two demographic groups that are notoriously difficult to reach with traditional marketing tactics.

9. The Rise of Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that superimposes digital information in the real world. This technology is being used in a variety of industries, from gaming to retail to education. And, it's also starting to make its way into the marketing world. In fact, according to one study, 82% of marketers believe augmented reality will be important for their business in the next 12 months. This means we can expect to see more AR campaigns and experiences in the near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQ7Ry_0hfRAjul00
TechRepublic

10. Mobile Messaging Apps Are on the Rise

Mobile messaging apps are becoming increasingly popular, with people using them not only to chat with friends and family but also to connect with businesses. In fact, one study found that 78% of people would rather message a business than call them. Messaging apps can be used for a variety of purposes, from customer service to gaming to marketing and sales, which means these are one of the most used applications on people’s phones.

11. Branding is more important than ever

In a world where there are nearly limitless choices for consumers, businesses need to focus on building strong and differentiated brands. According to one study, nearly 60% of consumers say they would pay more for a product or service from a brand they trust. Branding is no longer just about creating awareness—it's about creating an emotional connection with your customers that will lead to loyalty and advocacy. Whether you are just starting a business or trying to rebrand an existing one, branding should be at the forefront of your mind.

Final Words

These are just some of the latest trends and insights in the world of digital marketing. Digital marketing is constantly evolving, and to stay ahead of the curve, businesses need to keep these trends top of mind and adapt their strategies accordingly. By doing so, they can ensure that they are reaching and engaging their audiences in the most effective way possible.

Which digital marketing trend do you think will have the biggest impact on businesses in the next 12 months?

DISCLAIMER: This post may contain affiliate links. These links are solely placed as a fact backup or fact-checker, and no commissions or rewards have been earned through placing these links. The opinions expressed in this post are my own.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# digital marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Jasmina Hinovic is a marketing specialist and a contributor to Buzzfeed, Hackernoon, and Vocal Media where she covers topics on business, travel, influencers, and lifestyle. Her love for languages has led her to complete her studies in Jaen, Spain.

New York, NY
41 followers

More from Jasmina Hinovic

Unexplored Summer Destinations in the World for Travelers

Summertime is a great time to explore new and exciting places. With warm weather and long days, it's the perfect time to hit the beach, go hiking or camping in the mountains, or check out some of the historic sites that you've always wanted to see - in other words, travel to places you've always wanted to go but never had the chance.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Destinations in the USA That the Tech-Savvy Travelers Can Visit

As a tech-savvy traveler, you're always looking for the best destinations that offer the newest and most advanced technology. The USA is known for being a world leader in technology, so it's no surprise that there are plenty of destinations perfect for technology lovers. Even if you're not that much into technology, these places are worth visiting for their uniqueness.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

5 Neighborhoods in San Francisco That You Can Visit and Explore

If you're looking for a city with endless things to do and explore, San Francisco has got you covered. With seven major neighborhoods, each with its own unique flavor and attractions, there's something for everyone in this vibrant city by the bay. So whether you're a first-time visitor or a lifelong resident, be sure to check out all that these neighborhoods have to offer.

Read full story

9 Historic Travel Destinations You Can Visit and Explore

There are many good reasons to visit new places, but one of the best is that it can help you to appreciate your own life and circumstances more. Seeing how other people live – whether in different cultures or even just in different parts of the world – can open your eyes to the many different ways that life can be lived. It can also help you to understand your own culture and lifestyle better.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

6 Neighborhoods in New York City That You Can Explore

There's no place like New York City. The Big Apple is a world-famous tourist destination, home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions on the planet. From Times Square and Central Park to Wall Street and the Brooklyn Bridge, there's something for everyone in NYC.

Read full story

7 Mykonos Beaches You Can Visit

Greece is a very popular tourist destination, and for good reason. The country is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Mykonos is one of the most popular Greek islands. The island has a Mediterranean climate, which means that it's warm and sunny for most of the year. The beaches on Mykonos are world-famous, and for good reason. They're absolutely stunning! Here are seven of the best beaches near Mykonos that are worth visiting.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Places to Explore While Visiting New York City

New York City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. With so much to see and do, it can be overwhelming to try to plan a trip. To help you make the most of your visit, here are ten places you can explore while you're in town:

Read full story
1 comments

10 Castles in the World That You Can Visit

There are some castles in the world that are just too incredible to miss. From their sheer size and magnificence to their interesting histories, these ten castles will leave you in awe.

Read full story

Monuments to Visit in the World According to a Traveler

There are all sorts of different monuments that can be found around the world. Some are religious in nature, like the Vatican City's St. Peter's Basilica, while others are secular, like the Statue of Liberty in New York City. From towering statues to ancient ruins, all monuments have one thing in common - they're definitely worth a visit!

Read full story

French Summer Spots to Explore According to a Local

France is a renowned summer destination for a plethora of reasons. This beautiful country hides an inexhaustible supply of stunning landscapes and interesting places to visit. From its sandy beaches to its rich culture and heritage, there's something for everyone in France during the summer months.

Read full story

10 Places to Visit in Bosnia and Herzegovina According to a Bosnian

There's more to Bosnia and Herzegovina than just the war-torn history that the country is often known for. This small Balkan nation is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in Europe, as well as a diverse range of cultures and traditions.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy