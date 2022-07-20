New York City, NY

Destinations in the USA That the Tech-Savvy Travelers Can Visit

Jasmina Hinovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feAUq_0gmAbhrd00
Canva Pro

As a tech-savvy traveler, you're always looking for the best destinations that offer the newest and most advanced technology. The USA is known for being a world leader in technology, so it's no surprise that there are plenty of destinations perfect for technology lovers. Even if you're not that much into technology, these places are worth visiting for their uniqueness.

Here are 10 of the best destinations in the USA for tech-savvy travelers:

1. San Francisco, California

San Francisco is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the USA, and for good reason. This city is home to some of the world's leading technology companies, including Google, Facebook, and Apple. San Francisco is also a hotbed for startups, so it's the perfect place to get your tech fix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwsBC_0gmAbhrd00
TravelPulse

2. Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. is home to many of the world's popular tech companies, including Lockheed Martin. The city is also home to a number of major tech events, including the Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit. If you're looking for a destination that is both tech-savvy and historic, then Washington, D.C. is the perfect place for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iRzy_0gmAbhrd00
Kayak

3. Austin, Texas

Austin is known for being a major center for the music and film industries, but it's also a great destination for tech-savvy travelers. The city is home to many start-ups and tech companies such as Oracle Corporation, as well as the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, which celebrates music, film, and tech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgquP_0gmAbhrd00
Practical Wanderlust

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is another great city for tech-savvy travelers. The city is home to many colleges and universities, as well as a number of major tech companies, including HubSpot. Boston is also home to the annual Boston Calling Music Festival, which features a number of up-and-coming musical acts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfUJL_0gmAbhrd00
Travel + Leisure

5. Denver, Colorado

Denver is a great city for outdoor enthusiasts, but it's also a great destination for tech-savvy travelers. The city is home to several major tech companies, including Level 3 Communications. Denver is also home to the annual FAN EXPO Denver, which is a major event for comic book and pop culture fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJIP4_0gmAbhrd00
Business Insider

6. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas might not be the first place you think of when you think of technology, but this city is actually a hotbed for tech companies. Las Vegas is home to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the largest consumer electronics trade shows in the world. If you're into gaming, you'll also find that Las Vegas is home to a number of major gaming companies, including Kunani Gaming LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJRBv_0gmAbhrd00
Travel Nevada

7. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is another city that is home to a number of major tech companies, including Snapchat and SpaceX. The city also hosts the annual E3 gaming conference, which is one of the largest gaming events in the world. Los Angeles is also home to the annual Academy Awards, so you can catch a glimpse of the latest technology in the entertainment industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaB1N_0gmAbhrd00
Encyclopedia Britannica

8. New York City, New York

New York City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and for good reason. The city is home to some of the world's biggest and most famous landmarks, as well as a number of the world's biggest tech companies, including IBM and Verizon. New York City also hosts a number of major tech events, including the New York Comic Con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJxty_0gmAbhrd00
Encyclopedia Britannica

9. Seattle, Washington

Seattle is another city that is home to major technology companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and MOZ - a leading SEO agency. This city also has a thriving startup scene, so there are plenty of new and innovative companies to check out. If you're into gaming, Seattle is also home to several major gaming companies, including Nintendo of America and Valve Corporation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoGYq_0gmAbhrd00
National Geographic

10. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a great city for tech-savvy travelers. The city is home to many major tech companies, including Groupon and Grubhub. Chicago is also home to the annual Chicago Auto Show, one of the largest auto shows in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCEGt_0gmAbhrd00
WTTW

Each of these destinations offers something unique for tech-savvy travelers. From the latest in gadgets and gizmos to cutting-edge architecture and design, you'll find plenty to love at any of these destinations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Jasmina Hinovic is a marketing specialist and a contributor to Buzzfeed, Hackernoon, and Vocal Media where she covers topics on business, travel, influencers, and lifestyle. Her love for languages has led her to complete her studies in Jaen, Spain.

New York, NY
34 followers

More from Jasmina Hinovic

San Francisco, CA

5 Neighborhoods in San Francisco That You Can Visit and Explore

If you're looking for a city with endless things to do and explore, San Francisco has got you covered. With seven major neighborhoods, each with its own unique flavor and attractions, there's something for everyone in this vibrant city by the bay. So whether you're a first-time visitor or a lifelong resident, be sure to check out all that these neighborhoods have to offer.

Read full story

9 Historic Travel Destinations You Can Visit and Explore

There are many good reasons to visit new places, but one of the best is that it can help you to appreciate your own life and circumstances more. Seeing how other people live – whether in different cultures or even just in different parts of the world – can open your eyes to the many different ways that life can be lived. It can also help you to understand your own culture and lifestyle better.

Read full story
New York City, NY

6 Neighborhoods in New York City That You Can Explore

There's no place like New York City. The Big Apple is a world-famous tourist destination, home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions on the planet. From Times Square and Central Park to Wall Street and the Brooklyn Bridge, there's something for everyone in NYC.

Read full story

7 Mykonos Beaches You Can Visit

Greece is a very popular tourist destination, and for good reason. The country is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Mykonos is one of the most popular Greek islands. The island has a Mediterranean climate, which means that it's warm and sunny for most of the year. The beaches on Mykonos are world-famous, and for good reason. They're absolutely stunning! Here are seven of the best beaches near Mykonos that are worth visiting.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Places to Explore While Visiting New York City

New York City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. With so much to see and do, it can be overwhelming to try to plan a trip. To help you make the most of your visit, here are ten places you can explore while you're in town:

Read full story
1 comments

10 Castles in the World That You Can Visit

There are some castles in the world that are just too incredible to miss. From their sheer size and magnificence to their interesting histories, these ten castles will leave you in awe.

Read full story

Monuments to Visit in the World According to a Traveler

There are all sorts of different monuments that can be found around the world. Some are religious in nature, like the Vatican City's St. Peter's Basilica, while others are secular, like the Statue of Liberty in New York City. From towering statues to ancient ruins, all monuments have one thing in common - they're definitely worth a visit!

Read full story

French Summer Spots to Explore According to a Local

France is a renowned summer destination for a plethora of reasons. This beautiful country hides an inexhaustible supply of stunning landscapes and interesting places to visit. From its sandy beaches to its rich culture and heritage, there's something for everyone in France during the summer months.

Read full story

10 Places to Visit in Bosnia and Herzegovina According to a Bosnian

There's more to Bosnia and Herzegovina than just the war-torn history that the country is often known for. This small Balkan nation is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in Europe, as well as a diverse range of cultures and traditions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy