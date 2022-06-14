Analysts caution: Home sellers are rapidly decreasing their prices as inflation sets in

Jano le Roux

Home sellers are rapidly lowering their asking prices as buyers grow less inclined to enter the property market at any cost due to increased mortgage rates and general inflation.

One of the greatest pieces of evidence yet that the formerly hot market, powered by low mortgage rates and all-cash bidding wars, is cooling is the increased number of price decreases, which can be seen in statistics from Southern California and around the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZZx1_0gAhYPxL00
Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash

Price drops may not always indicate a decline in housing prices overall. They make up a small percentage of listings in Southern California and the rest of the United States, but most properties still sell for more than the asking price.

For the time being, industry analysts do not predict a drop in the property market, which soared to record highs in the first two years of the epidemic as individuals wanted more room and had additional funds to spend.

Some analysts believe that if the Federal Reserve’s attempts to manage inflation push mortgage interest rates much higher — or throw the economy into recession — values might fall slightly.

For purchasers, the market has already changed dramatically from the frenetic rivalry of a few months ago.

“The market isn’t even the same as it was a month ago,” said Lindsay Katz of Redfin, a brokerage firm in Los Angeles.

The owner of a four-bedroom house on Covello Street in Van Nuys recently reduced the price by $50,000 to $949,900 after the 1950s tract home remained on the market for three weeks.

Other houses in the region have seen even greater price cuts, including a $78,000 decrease for a two-bedroom home and a $140,000 reduction for a house with an extra dwelling unit that was originally listed at $1 million and is now for sale for $860,000.

Katz does not represent the Van Nuys properties, but a Woodland Hills four-bedroom property had to be reduced in price by $40,000 recently.

According to real estate specialists, the rationale for the drastic change is straightforward. Mortgage interest rates have risen sharply in recent months, rapidly increasing the cost of a home.

Monthly mortgage payments for a similarly-priced property are now hundreds of dollars — sometimes even $1,000 — more than they were at the start of the year when rates were around 3%.

Some customers have been put in totally new price ranges as a result of the adjustment, while others have been priced out entirely.

Some people were already looking at houses in the Los Angeles region at the top of their price range.

However, because borrowing rates have risen, they can only afford a home in the Antelope or Victor valleys, high-desert villages more than 60 miles from downtown Los Angeles, which is a nonstarter “since they work in the L.A. region,” according to Cortez.

As a consequence, fewer houses are entering the escrow process, inventory is growing, and sellers are beginning to respond.

Since last year, the number of properties offered for sale that have seen recent price reductions has more than quadrupled. According to Redfin statistics, 16.2 percent of listings in Los Angeles County saw at least one price reduction in the four weeks ending June 5, up from 7.5 percent at the same time last year.

Price reductions accounted for more than 20% of postings in Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, up from roughly 7% a year ago.

There haven’t been this many price reductions in the United States since 2019. These many price reductions haven’t been witnessed in Los Angeles and Orange Counties since late 2018 — the last time mortgage rates rose.

Despite the downturn, real estate brokers say there are still plenty of interested buyers and that the quantity of houses for sale is still significantly below pre-pandemic levels, with bidding wars erupting for the finest homes.

Even those who can still purchase are opting not to while inventory builds, producing a self-fulfilling slowdown prophecy.

Despite the rising regularity of price drops, many experts do not believe that the real worth of Southern California houses will decline anytime soon — at least not without a recession.

According to Redfin, the first median list price — the price at first listing — in Los Angeles County for the four weeks ending June 5, was 9% higher than the same time last year, while the average price reduction — which happens on an increasing but still small number of listings — was 5%.

Experts believe that some of the recent price reductions were caused by overeager sellers who overpriced their houses to take advantage of what was once a very hot market.

Many economists believe that house prices will continue to rise this year, although at a slower rate than they are at present.

One of the most pessimistic estimates comes from John Burns Real Estate Consulting, which forecasted last month that by December 2022, house values in Southern California will have climbed by the mid-single digits compared to a year ago, a significant drop from the over 20% increase in May.

Home prices would then fall by the mid-single digits in both 2023 and 2024, according to the consultancy business, as the Fed’s attempts to combat inflation drove the economy into recession.

However, the market might change much more. Following a report on Friday showing that inflation has risen, more experts now anticipate the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates this week by a larger amount than previously forecast, potentially driving mortgage rates even higher.

According to Mortgage News Daily, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage touched 6.18 percent on Monday, up from 5.5 percent the previous Monday, largely in anticipation of a more aggressive Fed.

Because of the rise in mortgage rates by over 6%, Rick Palacios Jr., director of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting, said the research company is evaluating whether to lower its projection.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# economy# real estate# california# los angeles# society

Comments / 0

Published by

A journalist who shines the spotlight on verified news that gets lost in the noise.

Los Angeles, CA
16700 followers

More from Jano le Roux

Duarte, CA

Evacuations ordered for the "Sheep Fire," now burning 775 acres near the Angeles National Forest

Wildfires erupted in and around the San Gabriel Mountains this weekend, first in Wrightwood and then in Duarte, as hot weather seized the Southland, according to fire officials.

Read full story
Shasta, CA

PG&E pleads not guilty for catastrophic 2020 California wildfire

Prosecutors announced that Pacific Gas & Electric pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other counts after their equipment triggered a wildfire in Northern California two years ago that killed four people and damaged hundreds of houses.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles primary partial returns show four clear frontrunners for re-election and one runoff

Four members of the Los Angeles City Council are leading their opponents, while a fifth is in a close runoff.Getty / spxChrome. According to partial returns, four members of the Los Angeles City Council were ahead in their reelection campaigns on Tuesday, with a fifth facing a runoff on November 8.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Millennials in outrage as boomers snatch up Los Angeles properties

Los Angeles neighborhood.Photo by Breno Assis on Unsplash. A pricing war between Boomers and Millenials causes a massive stir in the Los Angeles housing market. Millennials are buying their first homes. Boomers are looking to scale down and retire in smaller homes.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Catastrophic supply chain backlogs are crippling the Los Angeles Port

Should Christmas be canceled? 58 container ships were waiting offshore when the White House said it was wading into the logistical snarl at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in an attempt to unclog the supply chain before Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The most underrated California lighthouse even locals didn’t know existed

Built on top of a tiny rocky island right off the coast near Crescent City’s port lies a stunningly beautiful landmark that can be seen from afar. At low tide, a stroll from a parking lot at the end of A Street over the rocky, momentarily dry channel, followed by an upward climb to the lighthouse, will get you to the island. It’s the Battery Point Lighthouse.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Why is Asian hatred on the rise in Los Angeles?

Last year, anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 76% in Los Angeles County, reflecting a troubling trend in many other jurisdictions as physical and verbal assaults on Asian Americans escalated amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Read full story
California State

New California Law: Say bye to your gas lawnmower, leaf blower, and chainsaw

A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday will ban the sale of new gas-powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws as early as 2024. By that deadline, or as soon as the California Air Resources Board determines it is possible, all newly sold small-motor equipment principally used for landscaping must be zero-emissions — essentially, battery-operated or plug-in. New portable gas-powered generators must also be zero-emissions by 2028, a deadline that could be pushed back at the state agency’s discretion.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

#1 most dangerous intersection in L.A. to avoid like the plague

A "dirty" neglected intersection that's costing lives. For vehicles, pedestrians, and bikes, Los Angeles features some of the most dangerous intersections in California. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Los Angeles is one of four counties in the country that accounts for 10% of all pedestrian deaths. Over the last five years, the number of fatal crashes in Los Angeles has climbed by 32%.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Emergency Evacuation: Catastrophic fires leave California parks in ashes

Wildfires ripping through California have prompted new emergency evacuations to be ordered Monday as the KNP Complex fire, which is burning in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, produced a giant pyrocumulus cloud and advanced toward hundreds of historic cabins near the park’s southern perimeter.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Skid Row rat fleas test positive for dangerous disease in Los Angeles

Skid Row is fueling the spread of a terrible disease called MurineTyphus. The CDC reported typical symptoms that include loss of appetite accompanied by fever and chills, muscle pain, and vomiting.

Read full story
109 comments

Should America eat meat? Bill Gates says no.

Synthetic beef investor, Bill Gates says that there is currently no excuse for developed countries to be eating real meat and that people “can get used to the taste difference.”

Read full story
317 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Experts Warn: Los Angeles is facing a catastrophic crisis

Experts warn that an atrocious crisis is facing the heart of Los Angeles and not a lot of people are talking about it. According to data acquired, via a public documents request, since the start of the pandemic, health authorities in Los Angeles County have detected hundreds of coronavirus outbreaks at police and fire departments which means that authorities could have been one of the biggest sources of the mass spread of the virus in and around Los Angeles during full lockdown periods.

Read full story
274 comments
Huntington Beach, CA

Mayor Warns: Beaches may have to close for “a few months” after catastrophic oil spill

No more beach days. No more fun in the sun. Just oil. Officials blocked the area to beachgoers and canceled the Pacific Airshow’s last day after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore rig caused serious ecological damage in the waters near Huntington Beach.

Read full story
2 comments

CDC rates Pfizer vaccine 66% on efficacy scale against Delta variant

The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy reduced from 91% to only 66% effective against the Delta variant. While the delta variant continues to account for the vast majority of cases in the United States, some researchers believe that the lambda and mu variants may weaken vaccine protection against both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection.

Read full story
21 comments

Should unvaccinated workers be fired? United Airlines says yes.

593 United Airline workers will be fired for not choosing to get the vaccine. Yes, you heard right. United Airlines has announced that employees who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine in contravention of company policy will have their job terminated.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Should vaccine mandates be suspended in Los Angeles? Many Angelenos say no.

"The Los Angeles city council just has the best interest of Angelenos at heart with their mandates," is one side of the message making the rounds on social media. As the fight to keep mandates in place continues, the other side looks a little more like this: "We don't need the government to decide. Let the people decide."

Read full story
38 comments

Bill Gates announces new plan to expand vaccine rollout

Bill Gates has a new plan to make sure everyone gets their vaccine shot soon. In a new report, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation calls for more long-term investments in health infrastructure around the world, including vaccine research, development, and manufacturing capacity, highlighting how the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Read full story
611 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles teachers get only 5% raise for their hard work during the pandemic

5% is what Los Angeles teachers are worth to the government. 5 percent and some incentives for all the sweat and tears the pandemic has caused. According to a preliminary deal reached Wednesday by L.A. Unified and the teachers union, teachers in the Los Angeles school system would get a 5% increase plus incentives.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy