Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles primary partial returns show four clear frontrunners for re-election and one runoff

Jano le Roux
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbIin_0g41Cqeo00
Four members of the Los Angeles City Council are leading their opponents, while a fifth is in a close runoff.Getty / spxChrome

According to partial returns, four members of the Los Angeles City Council were ahead in their reelection campaigns on Tuesday, with a fifth facing a runoff on November 8.

According to the results, Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield and Monica Rodriguez, who represent opposing sides of the San Fernando Valley, were well ahead of their competitors.

Curren Price, a South Los Angeles councilman, was far ahead of his lone opponent on the vote, Dulce Vasquez. The election was framed as a referendum on Price’s progressive, constructive, and inclusive leadership.

Councilman Gil Cedillo held a slimmer advantage over community activist Eunisses Hernandez in an Eastside district extending from Highland Park to Pico-Union. Hernandez ran a campaign for stronger tenant safeguards and diverted funds away from the Los Angeles Police Department and into other initiatives.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell seemed to be headed for a runoff against Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose campaign represents hotel employees, in a district that spans from Echo Park to Hollywood.

In a runoff election, Soto-Martinez said he’ll focus on O’Farrell’s backing from real estate interests and the district’s need for change, which includes Silver Lake, Atwater Village, and Windsor Square.

According to Soto-Martinez, the campaign was about the city “working for the people”.

In a statement, O’Farrell expressed his appreciation to his backers. He explained that serving on the Los Angeles City Council is all about “public service” and not for “purist politics and ideology”.

Once the outcomes of Tuesday’s down-ballot elections are finalized, they will result in the most substantial shift at City Hall in nearly a decade, with three new elected officials and, at minimum, three new members of the City Council.

Tim McOsker seems to be heading for a runoff against community organizer Danielle Sandoval in L.A.’s port region. Both are aiming to succeed Councilman Joe Buscaino, who will retire later this year.

Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a political assistant on the Westside, had a sizable lead against Sam Yebri, putting her on the edge of avoiding a second round. Voters, according to Yaroslavsky, who has worked as an assistant to county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, are looking for people who have done the job.

In the fight to succeed City Controller Ron Galperin, Kenneth Mejia and City Councilman Paul Koretz were dominating a pool of six candidates in Tuesday’s citywide contest.

Meanwhile, Marina Torres, a former prosecutor, and Richard Kim, were topping a field of seven contenders vying to succeed City Attorney, Mike Feuer. They will participate in the November 8 showdown if the situation remains.

Torres said that her early lead in the competition demonstrated how agitated Angelenos had gotten about homelessness and public safety concerns.

Kim delivered a remarkably identical message, claiming that early polling shows that his emphasis on crime and corruption is popular among citizens.

Close behind Torres and Kim was Hydee Feldstein Soto, who ran on the premise that she’s uniquely qualified for the position — and that she had no plans to run for any other office.

On the Westside, Erin Darling and Traci Park were atop a field of eight hopefuls fighting to succeed Councilman Mike Bonin, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Darling, who was backed by Bonin, campaigned on a platform of improved tenant rights and non-criminalizing homelessness methods.

The great majority of this year’s races focused on homelessness, with some candidates emphasizing the number of encampments dotting city sidewalks. Others targeted legislation that empowers city council members to declare some areas off-limits to camping, such as schools, libraries, and other public buildings.

Several contenders have vowed to abolish the ordinance and seek to prevent it from being broadened to include sidewalks near all public schools.

Another hot topic was public safety, with multiple candidates signing a promise to “no new police” sponsored by Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles. Some even went so far as to declare they advocated the LAPD’s complete abolition.

Supporters of O’Farrell and Cedillo, notably the rank-and-file police officers union, targeted Hernandez and Soto-Martinez, accusing them of taking risky positions on public safety. Soto-Martinez and Hernandez chastised O’Farrell and Cedillo for the union’s and the California Apartment Association’s backing.

Mejia, who was leading the field of controller candidates, endorsed the idea of diverting funds away from the LAPD and towards other programs, such as a $1,000-per-month guaranteed income scheme for low-income families.

Koretz, who served on the council for three terms, cautioned that additional cops are needed to combat the growing number of killings, thefts, and other offenses. He said that he intends to build on the support that the four other candidates have received while emphasizing Mejia’s views on police and other topics.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# los angeles# election# primary election# politics# los angeles county

Comments / 0

Published by

A full-time journalist shining the spotlight on verified news that gets lost in the noise.

Los Angeles, CA
16700 followers

More from Jano le Roux

Shasta, CA

PG&E pleads not guilty for catastrophic 2020 California wildfire

Prosecutors announced that Pacific Gas & Electric pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other counts after their equipment triggered a wildfire in Northern California two years ago that killed four people and damaged hundreds of houses.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Millennials in outrage as boomers snatch up Los Angeles properties

Los Angeles neighborhood.Photo by Breno Assis on Unsplash. A pricing war between Boomers and Millenials causes a massive stir in the Los Angeles housing market. Millennials are buying their first homes. Boomers are looking to scale down and retire in smaller homes.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Catastrophic supply chain backlogs are crippling the Los Angeles Port

Should Christmas be canceled? 58 container ships were waiting offshore when the White House said it was wading into the logistical snarl at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in an attempt to unclog the supply chain before Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The most underrated California lighthouse even locals didn’t know existed

Built on top of a tiny rocky island right off the coast near Crescent City’s port lies a stunningly beautiful landmark that can be seen from afar. At low tide, a stroll from a parking lot at the end of A Street over the rocky, momentarily dry channel, followed by an upward climb to the lighthouse, will get you to the island. It’s the Battery Point Lighthouse.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Why is Asian hatred on the rise in Los Angeles?

Last year, anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 76% in Los Angeles County, reflecting a troubling trend in many other jurisdictions as physical and verbal assaults on Asian Americans escalated amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Read full story
California State

New California Law: Say bye to your gas lawnmower, leaf blower, and chainsaw

A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday will ban the sale of new gas-powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws as early as 2024. By that deadline, or as soon as the California Air Resources Board determines it is possible, all newly sold small-motor equipment principally used for landscaping must be zero-emissions — essentially, battery-operated or plug-in. New portable gas-powered generators must also be zero-emissions by 2028, a deadline that could be pushed back at the state agency’s discretion.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

#1 most dangerous intersection in L.A. to avoid like the plague

A "dirty" neglected intersection that's costing lives. For vehicles, pedestrians, and bikes, Los Angeles features some of the most dangerous intersections in California. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Los Angeles is one of four counties in the country that accounts for 10% of all pedestrian deaths. Over the last five years, the number of fatal crashes in Los Angeles has climbed by 32%.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Emergency Evacuation: Catastrophic fires leave California parks in ashes

Wildfires ripping through California have prompted new emergency evacuations to be ordered Monday as the KNP Complex fire, which is burning in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, produced a giant pyrocumulus cloud and advanced toward hundreds of historic cabins near the park’s southern perimeter.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Skid Row rat fleas test positive for dangerous disease in Los Angeles

Skid Row is fueling the spread of a terrible disease called MurineTyphus. The CDC reported typical symptoms that include loss of appetite accompanied by fever and chills, muscle pain, and vomiting.

Read full story
109 comments

Should America eat meat? Bill Gates says no.

Synthetic beef investor, Bill Gates says that there is currently no excuse for developed countries to be eating real meat and that people “can get used to the taste difference.”

Read full story
317 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Experts Warn: Los Angeles is facing a catastrophic crisis

Experts warn that an atrocious crisis is facing the heart of Los Angeles and not a lot of people are talking about it. According to data acquired, via a public documents request, since the start of the pandemic, health authorities in Los Angeles County have detected hundreds of coronavirus outbreaks at police and fire departments which means that authorities could have been one of the biggest sources of the mass spread of the virus in and around Los Angeles during full lockdown periods.

Read full story
274 comments
Huntington Beach, CA

Mayor Warns: Beaches may have to close for “a few months” after catastrophic oil spill

No more beach days. No more fun in the sun. Just oil. Officials blocked the area to beachgoers and canceled the Pacific Airshow’s last day after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore rig caused serious ecological damage in the waters near Huntington Beach.

Read full story
2 comments

CDC rates Pfizer vaccine 66% on efficacy scale against Delta variant

The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy reduced from 91% to only 66% effective against the Delta variant. While the delta variant continues to account for the vast majority of cases in the United States, some researchers believe that the lambda and mu variants may weaken vaccine protection against both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection.

Read full story
21 comments

Should unvaccinated workers be fired? United Airlines says yes.

593 United Airline workers will be fired for not choosing to get the vaccine. Yes, you heard right. United Airlines has announced that employees who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine in contravention of company policy will have their job terminated.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Should vaccine mandates be suspended in Los Angeles? Many Angelenos say no.

"The Los Angeles city council just has the best interest of Angelenos at heart with their mandates," is one side of the message making the rounds on social media. As the fight to keep mandates in place continues, the other side looks a little more like this: "We don't need the government to decide. Let the people decide."

Read full story
38 comments

Bill Gates announces new plan to expand vaccine rollout

Bill Gates has a new plan to make sure everyone gets their vaccine shot soon. In a new report, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation calls for more long-term investments in health infrastructure around the world, including vaccine research, development, and manufacturing capacity, highlighting how the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Read full story
611 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles teachers get only 5% raise for their hard work during the pandemic

5% is what Los Angeles teachers are worth to the government. 5 percent and some incentives for all the sweat and tears the pandemic has caused. According to a preliminary deal reached Wednesday by L.A. Unified and the teachers union, teachers in the Los Angeles school system would get a 5% increase plus incentives.

Read full story
8 comments

Stockpiles running low for a list of some basic household items

Fear of panic buying frenzies leaves many Americans worried. Basic household items are running low. If you go around a supermarket in the United States or Europe, you’ll see several expressionless empty shelves. This isn’t because people panicked and bought toilet paper early in the epidemic; rather, supply lines between Asian manufacturers and supermarket stock rooms are jammed at virtually every step.

Read full story
111 comments
California State

Lower California temperatures help local firefighters contain wildfire Fawn

As crews attempt to make the best of what is anticipated to be a short-lived cooling trend, firefighters fighting the Fawn fire north of Redding were able to substantially increase containment of the wildfire by Sunday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy