LA’s “#1 Most Dangerous Park” finally acts to get rid of its “homeless residents”

Described as a crime hub you never want your children to visit, this park has been on the city council’s radar for at least a few decades. It’s dangerous. It stinks. It’s the place where moms warn their kids to stay away from. It’s the one and only, MacArthur Park.

Nightfall arrived gently to MacArthur Park on Friday, after weeks of fears of violent confrontations and opposition.

Photo by Sohaib Al Kharsa on Unsplash

The park, located just west of downtown Los Angeles, will close for ten weeks starting at 10:30 p.m., marking the end of a 10-month effort to help homeless individuals living in tents around the park find housing and other resources.

The park’s southern half, encircled by a chain-link fence, was free of the tents that had earlier clogged its eastern side. A few folks slept on stone benches within the fence. The park was temporarily closed for renovations, according to signs posted on the fence.

A small group of activists showed there as night fell for a planned demonstration that never happened. There were no police officers in sight.

Life occurred as it did on most other Friday evenings in MacArthur’s unfenced northern half — groups of youngsters and young men kicked soccer balls, an older group of men played sidewalk craps, and vendors offered hotdogs, corn, and ice cream from pushcarts.

In the park north of Wilshire Boulevard, just ten tents were set up, significantly less than in previous weeks, when the corner of South Alvarado Street and Wilshire was clogged with tents and other makeshift houses.

A notice indicating the upcoming closure raised fears that the decision might lead to conflict between officials and park residents and their advocates a few weeks ago, in late September.

Many cited the violent crackdown in March when police clashed with protestors and residents of Echo Park, which was also set to be emptied of all residents and closed for a while.

In January, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and PATH, a homeless organization, began transferring people into shelters or housing and conducting outreach.