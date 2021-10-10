Experts Warn: Catastrophic Texas food shortage crisis is on its way

Jano le Roux

Have you noticed how bare your grocery store shelves have been recently? You’re not the only one who feels this way. There are shortages of highly precise substances due to supply chain difficulties.

“Meat products are still one of the more difficult products to keep in stock,” says Rodney Holcomb, an Oklahoma State University food economist. “Following concerns about meat availability last year, many consumers are stockpiling meat in anticipation of another pandemic shutdown.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SG177_0cMjpD4o00

Concerns about the delta version, according to Holcomb, have caused some buyers to buy a little more than usual, just in case they need to buckle down and stay at home for a while. Many ready-to-eat foods, such as frozen meals or shelf-stable mac and cheese boxes, are in particularly high demand, so they may be tougher to come by.

But it’s not simply the increased demand that’s causing problems; supply is also an issue right now. According to Holcomb, an aluminum scarcity is making canned goods such as sodas, soups, and tinned meats difficult to come by. Because they’re aluminum-packaged and shelf-stable, they’re both in low supply and high demand.

Even if you can locate your items, they will almost certainly be more expensive. According to the Department of Labor, the price of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 5.9% from July 2020 to July 2021. Overall, the expense of eating at home has increased by 2.6 percent.

What’s the source of the scarcity and high prices?

“We call it a shortage, but it’s more of a food supply bottleneck,” Holcomb explains. “We have the same production capacity as before, but labor shortages are affecting harvesting, processing, packaging, and shipping.”

We had meat shortages throughout 2020, according to Holcomb, but not because there wasn’t enough animals to go around. COVID-19 outbreaks, on the other hand, would shut down meat processing plants, causing a bottleneck in the flow of products. In other circumstances, socially remote setups at processing plants and industries resulted in lower overall efficiency.

Energy prices, according to Holcomb, are another factor pushing rising costs. Refrigerating perishable food is expensive, not only in the store but also on the way to the store. Energy prices are now high (as you may have seen at the gas pump), and these expenses are passed on to consumers.

The food chain was starting to normalize, but the delta version threw everything for a loop. Next year, in 2022, Holcomb expects things to be more steady.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 18

Published by

Bringing you verified local facts big-news can't share, won't share, or are too afraid to share.

Los Angeles, CA
16143 followers

More from Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.

Read full story
112 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LA’s “#1 Most Dangerous Park” finally acts to get rid of its “homeless residents”

Described as a crime hub you never want your children to visit, this park has been on the city council’s radar for at least a few decades. It’s dangerous. It stinks. It’s the place where moms warn their kids to stay away from. It’s the one and only, MacArthur Park.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

New California Law: Say bye to your gas lawnmower, leaf blower, and chainsaw

A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday will ban the sale of new gas-powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws as early as 2024. By that deadline, or as soon as the California Air Resources Board determines it is possible, all newly sold small-motor equipment principally used for landscaping must be zero-emissions — essentially, battery-operated or plug-in. New portable gas-powered generators must also be zero-emissions by 2028, a deadline that could be pushed back at the state agency’s discretion.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

New California Law: Retailers must now have a "special gender-neutral toys section"

Transgender, nonbinary, and gender-fluid kids will now have a special section in large retailers featuring only gender-neutral toys, and it’s required by law. Under a measure signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, California became the first state in the US to pass legislation requiring large retailers to have gender-neutral toy departments.

Read full story
California State

Should California schools be forced to teach “Ethnic Studies”? Newsom says yes.

California schools will now be forced to teach your child about America’s “racist past.” California became the first state to make ethnic studies a required class for high school graduation on Friday, after more than five years of intense scrutiny and effort to help learners realize the past and present hardships and contributions of Black, Asian, Latino, Indigenous Americans, and other groups who have experienced racism and marginalization in America.

Read full story
California State

Experts Warn: California has yet another ‘invisible’ crisis

For a state that is tired of fight invisible enemies, times have been tough lately, but experts warn of yet another crisis that can turn into a catastrophe soon if people are not educated. It is once again up to officials to guide citizens to make wise decisions in their day-to-day lives.

Read full story
22 comments
Los Angeles, CA

#1 most dangerous intersection in L.A. to avoid like the plague

A "dirty" neglected intersection that's costing lives. For vehicles, pedestrians, and bikes, Los Angeles features some of the most dangerous intersections in California. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Los Angeles is one of four counties in the country that accounts for 10% of all pedestrian deaths. Over the last five years, the number of fatal crashes in Los Angeles has climbed by 32%.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where in Los Angeles was this picture taken?

Have you ever wondered how well you know Los Angeles? Can you pinpoint where the photo was taken? Is it in Hollywood or Beverly Hills? Is it 5 miles or 15 miles from your house? Test your knowledge and see if you can learn your way to know L.A. better.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Emergency Evacuation: Catastrophic fires leave California parks in ashes

Wildfires ripping through California have prompted new emergency evacuations to be ordered Monday as the KNP Complex fire, which is burning in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, produced a giant pyrocumulus cloud and advanced toward hundreds of historic cabins near the park’s southern perimeter.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is a socialist people-owned bank in Los Angeles a good idea? Many people say yes.

The effort to establish a public bank in Los Angeles is picking up steam again after a long break. The City Council approved Tuesday to start the process of researching the feasibility of founding a city-owned bank and developing a business plan to do so.

Read full story
1 comments

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?

Read full story
394 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Skid Row rat fleas test positive for dangerous disease in Los Angeles

Skid Row is fueling the spread of a terrible disease called MurineTyphus. The CDC reported typical symptoms that include loss of appetite accompanied by fever and chills, muscle pain, and vomiting.

Read full story
109 comments

Bill Gates discloses that a new pandemic diagnostic micro-computer is being used in Africa

Bill Gates discloses a new diagnostic machine that has for a fact been used in Africa. According to a new statement, billionaire Bill Gates is also part of a consortium poised to acquire Mologic, a U.K.-based manufacturer of Covid tests, in an attempt to expand access to “affordable state-of-the-art medical technology” including micro-computers across the globe.

Read full story
355 comments

Should America eat meat? Bill Gates says no.

Synthetic beef investor, Bill Gates says that there is currently no excuse for developed countries to be eating real meat and that people “can get used to the taste difference.”

Read full story
320 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vaccine mandates backfired, now officials consider taking shutting them down

Mandates seemed to cause more anger than anything else. Adult customers entering indoor restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, shopping malls, museums, movie theaters, and hair and nail salons would be required to provide evidence of complete COVID-19 immunization.

Read full story
375 comments

Zuckerberg’s $7,000,000,000 Catastrophe

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is silent as the world panics. $160 million in global damages is being lost every hour Facebook is down. But how did this catastrophe happen?. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have been offline for 5 hours and are ongoing.

Read full story
4 comments
Huntington Beach, CA

Mayor Warns: Beaches may have to close for “a few months” after catastrophic oil spill

No more beach days. No more fun in the sun. Just oil. Officials blocked the area to beachgoers and canceled the Pacific Airshow’s last day after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore rig caused serious ecological damage in the waters near Huntington Beach.

Read full story
2 comments

CDC rates Pfizer vaccine 66% on efficacy scale against Delta variant

The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy reduced from 91% to only 66% effective against the Delta variant. While the delta variant continues to account for the vast majority of cases in the United States, some researchers believe that the lambda and mu variants may weaken vaccine protection against both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy