New California Law: Retailers must now have a "special gender-neutral toys section"

Transgender, nonbinary, and gender-fluid kids will now have a special section in large retailers featuring only gender-neutral toys, and it’s required by law. Under a measure signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, California became the first state in the US to pass legislation requiring large retailers to have gender-neutral toy departments.

Retail businesses with 500 or more employees must sell some toys and childcare products outside of gender-specific zones, according to the new regulation, which takes effect in 2024. If retailers choose to, they can continue to sell additional toys and childcare items in the conventional boys and girls areas.

Newsom made no remark on the bill signing, which was one of the dozens announced in the year’s final round of legislative acts.

Assembly Bill 1084, presented by Assemblyman Evan Low, continues a steady transition in the retail business away from simply selling children’s products under traditional gender stereotypes. In 2015, Target discontinued its boys and girls toy aisles, and other retailers have followed abandoned gender-specific labeling.

Low said the idea was prompted by the daughter of one of his employees, who wondered why she had to go to the males department to find specific toys.

As the plan proceeded through the Legislature this year, Democratic lawmakers were chastised for what opponents called “nanny state” governance, with opponents contending that the government should not dictate a private corporation how to organize or display its goods.

During the 1940s and 1950s, according to Campbell Leaper, a prominent professor of psychology at UC Santa Cruz, firms began utilizing gender labeling and pink and blue indications to promote products specifically to girls and boys.

Children become aware of gender categories as early as age three, according to developmental psychology research, and are particularly sensitive to gender-based labeling, he said.

Children use toys to practice skills that will come in handy later in life, and gender prejudices about what toys are appropriate for girls and boys can contribute to gender discrepancies, he added.

Construction toys, for example, teach children spatial abilities that will aid them later in school while learning math. Similarly, playing with dolls or house sets teaches youngsters socio-emotional skills, which can help them communicate and develop relationships, according to Leaper.

