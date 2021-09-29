Los Angeles, CA

Should vaccine mandates be suspended in Los Angeles? Many Angelenos say no.

Jano le Roux

"The Los Angeles city council just has the best interest of Angelenos at heart with their mandates," is one side of the message making the rounds on social media. As the fight to keep mandates in place continues, the other side looks a little more like this: "We don't need the government to decide. Let the people decide."

Many members of the Los Angeles City Council expressed support for broad new legislation that would require individuals to produce evidence of COVID-19 immunization before entering restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, and a variety of other indoor facilities in the city.

The council did not vote on the motion when Councilman Joe Buscaino, a mayoral contender, expressed reservations about the plan and said he would “withhold” his vote after more than an hour of debate.

According to municipal authorities, the proposal will be voted on next week. With a majority vote, the proposed legislation may be approved that day. Members of the council had anticipated the final decision to come next week anyway: if the council had voted on the ordinance on Wednesday and the result had not been unanimous, the legislation would have needed a second vote next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mRL4_0cC7QofJ00
Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels

Michael Trujillo, a Buscaino campaign adviser, said the move doesn’t alter the timetable for when the regulations would take effect, but it “gives council members a chance to get more educated on it” and receive more answers to their concerns.

Beginning November 4, clients visiting some indoor establishments in L.A. will be required to show evidence of vaccination under the proposed law. The rules, according to Council President Nury Martinez, are necessary to protect children who are too young to receive the shots, as well as people who have “given up too much” in lost schooling and socialization over the past year and a half, as well as people who are vulnerable due to other medical conditions.

“It is unjust to continue to put everyone else’s lives on hold because some people refuse to listen to science, data, and facts,” Martinez said during a news briefing before the meeting.

The city council president claimed that the city needs to crack down on virus transmission and make it “inconvenient” for unvaccinated individuals to attend indoor events, arguing that doing so would “put lives in jeopardy.”

“This is no longer a negotiating point. Martinez said, “The stakes are far too high.”

The new legislation would apply to a variety of indoor enterprises, such as coffee shops, gyms, museums, bowling alleys, and spas. Customers may request written exemptions to the restrictions for specified religious or medical reasons, but companies must compel them to utilize outside facilities if they are available, according to the proposed guidelines.

If the venue does not offer an outside alternative, exempt clients must provide evidence that they have recently tested negative for COVID-19 to be allowed inside. Customers who do not have evidence of vaccination or exemption would be allowed to enter a business for a short visit to the bathroom or to pick up a takeout order.

As of November 4, L.A. will need vaccination evidence for entry into indoor municipal facilities, but unvaccinated individuals will be given “alternative arrangements for access to government services,” which will be decided on a case-by-case basis, according to the law. This may involve offering online or outdoor services, as well as administering a negative test to get access to an indoor facility.

Some others called in to voice their opposition to the ordinance. Business groups such as the Los Angeles County Business Federation and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce expressed concern that the city rules would cause confusion and challenges for businesses, especially since L.A. County had issued its own, more limited order, which is set to take effect early next month.

When the city’s emergency declaration for the COVID-19 epidemic is lifted, the L.A. ordinance will expire.

After Los Angeles County issued a health order requiring customers and employees at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges to be at least partly vaccinated by October 7 and completely vaccinated by Nov. 4, the city is pursuing its own standards. Vaccine proofing inside eateries is recommended but not required by the county decree.

In addition, evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID test would be required to access outdoor events with 5,000 or more attendees under the local L.A. city legislation; beginning October 7, L.A. County would need such proof for outdoor events with 10,000 or more attendees.

Although the county order for vaccination mandates already applies inside the city boundaries of Los Angeles, California cities may expand on it. West Hollywood has also enacted its own set of regulations that go beyond the county.

Other California communities, outside of the local Los Angeles County, have enacted their own vaccine mandates. The Los Angeles regulation would apply to more companies than the directives in San Francisco and Berkeley, which don’t extend to malls, salons, or museums, but is more liberal in permitting individuals to provide a negative test as a replacement for vaccination. In addition to California, New York City requires evidence of immunization in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and other indoor locations.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 38

Published by

Bringing you verified local facts big-news can't share, won't share, or are too afraid to share.

Los Angeles, CA
15782 followers

More from Jano le Roux

Los Angeles, CA

Is a socialist people-owned bank in Los Angeles a good idea? Many people say yes.

The effort to establish a public bank in Los Angeles is picking up steam again after a long break. The City Council approved Tuesday to start the process of researching the feasibility of founding a city-owned bank and developing a business plan to do so.

Read full story

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?

Read full story
276 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Skid Row rat fleas test positive for dangerous disease in Los Angeles

Skid Row is fueling the spread of a terrible disease called MurineTyphus. The CDC reported typical symptoms that include loss of appetite accompanied by fever and chills, muscle pain, and vomiting.

Read full story
104 comments

Bill Gates discloses that a new pandemic diagnostic micro-computer is being used in Africa

Bill Gates discloses a new diagnostic machine that has for a fact been used in Africa. According to a new statement, billionaire Bill Gates is also part of a consortium poised to acquire Mologic, a U.K.-based manufacturer of Covid tests, in an attempt to expand access to “affordable state-of-the-art medical technology” including micro-computers across the globe.

Read full story
294 comments

Should America eat meat? Bill Gates says no.

Synthetic beef investor, Bill Gates says that there is currently no excuse for developed countries to be eating real meat and that people “can get used to the taste difference.”

Read full story
312 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vaccine mandates backfired, now officials consider taking shutting them down

Mandates seemed to cause more anger than anything else. Adult customers entering indoor restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, shopping malls, museums, movie theaters, and hair and nail salons would be required to provide evidence of complete COVID-19 immunization.

Read full story
236 comments

Zuckerberg’s $7,000,000,000 Catastrophe

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is silent as the world panics. $160 million in global damages is being lost every hour Facebook is down. But how did this catastrophe happen?. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have been offline for 5 hours and are ongoing.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

#1 most dangerous intersection in L.A. to avoid like the plague

A "dirty" neglected intersection that's costing lives. For vehicles, pedestrians, and bikes, Los Angeles features some of the most dangerous intersections in California. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Los Angeles is one of four counties in the country that accounts for 10% of all pedestrian deaths. Over the last five years, the number of fatal crashes in Los Angeles has climbed by 32%.

Read full story
6 comments
Huntington Beach, CA

Mayor Warns: Beaches may have to close for “a few months” after catastrophic oil spill

No more beach days. No more fun in the sun. Just oil. Officials blocked the area to beachgoers and canceled the Pacific Airshow’s last day after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore rig caused serious ecological damage in the waters near Huntington Beach.

Read full story
2 comments

CDC rates Pfizer vaccine 66% on efficacy scale against Delta variant

The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy reduced from 91% to only 66% effective against the Delta variant. While the delta variant continues to account for the vast majority of cases in the United States, some researchers believe that the lambda and mu variants may weaken vaccine protection against both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection.

Read full story
21 comments

Should unvaccinated workers be fired? United Airlines says yes.

593 United Airline workers will be fired for not choosing to get the vaccine. Yes, you heard right. United Airlines has announced that employees who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine in contravention of company policy will have their job terminated.

Read full story
3 comments

Treasury Warns: America is facing a catastrophic financial crisis

America woke up to a shocking notice from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she told legislators on Tuesday that unless Congress acts fast to extend the country’s borrowing capacity, the federal government would run out of cash to pay its obligations by October 18.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Rat Infestation: Los Angeles now has more street rats than New York

A disgusting street rat infestation truth many don’t want to think about, but Los Angeles has rats crawling in its underbelly. According to a recent study, Los Angeles is the second-most rat-infested city in the United States. On Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list, Los Angeles came out ahead of New York.

Read full story
34 comments

Bill Gates announces new plan to expand vaccine rollout

Bill Gates has a new plan to make sure everyone gets their vaccine shot soon. In a new report, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation calls for more long-term investments in health infrastructure around the world, including vaccine research, development, and manufacturing capacity, highlighting how the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Read full story
613 comments

iOS 15 settings you need to turn off now

If privacy matters to you, you'll want to make sure you're not being tracked, listened to, or geotagged wherever you go. It can also be a battery drainer. Apple’s iOS 15 has been released. The newest version of the mobile operating system, as well as its iPad counterpart, iOS 15.5, is now available worldwide. After unveiling the iPhone 13 at its annual hardware presentation last week, Apple made the download accessible.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles teachers get only 5% raise for their hard work during the pandemic

5% is what Los Angeles teachers are worth to the government. 5 percent and some incentives for all the sweat and tears the pandemic has caused. According to a preliminary deal reached Wednesday by L.A. Unified and the teachers union, teachers in the Los Angeles school system would get a 5% increase plus incentives.

Read full story
8 comments

White woman fired after telling Black couple to ‘stay in their hood’

According to her former employer, a white lady who reportedly threatened to call the cops on a black couple at a Brooklyn dog park while urging them to “stay in [your] hood” has been fired.

Read full story
1 comments

Stockpiles running low for a list of some basic household items

Fear of panic buying frenzies leaves many Americans worried. Basic household items are running low. If you go around a supermarket in the United States or Europe, you’ll see several expressionless empty shelves. This isn’t because people panicked and bought toilet paper early in the epidemic; rather, supply lines between Asian manufacturers and supermarket stock rooms are jammed at virtually every step.

Read full story
111 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy