Is the FBI search for Brian Laundrie wasting resources?

With Gabby Petito still missing, 50 officers from five law enforcement agencies, including the North Port Police Department and the FBI, went looking the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Venice — not for Gabby, but for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance who has been missing for days.

Laundrie’s family talked with police Friday night because they were worried about their son’s safety, according to North Port Police Department public information officer Josh Taylor.

Crews called it a day after a long day of looking for Brian in the marshy wilderness region as darkness fell.

Laundrie’s family reported him missing Friday, Taylor said in a statement Saturday night, after their son went for a walk Tuesday and never returned. According to Taylor, information from parents regarding the 23-year-last old’s known whereabouts led to the search of the Carlton Reserve.

“Brian’s parents have informed us that he was last seen on Tuesday while hiking in the area. Three days later, they reported him missing. The FBI and the North Port Police Department are working together to verify the report “According to Taylor’s statement.

The hunt for Brian on Saturday yielded no results, but Taylor said the search will continue on Sunday.

The Laundrie family told police Brian’s vehicle was discovered at the reserve and taken to their house from there, according to Taylor’s previous comments. Taylor did not provide a specific time range for driving the vehicle home.

As the first day of the search for Brian came to a close, FBI agents prepared to explore Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park for Gabby, who had been missing since September 11.

“Brian can crawl out of the woodwork or not. Wasted resources looking for him. He’s long gone. His family has set you up as a distraction. Might not want to keep your eyes off them. No good will come from any of this,” one tweet says.

Petito had been going west in a camper van with Laundrie. On September 1, he returned to North Port, Florida, with the vehicle but without Petito, and has refused to speak with law enforcement authorities.

“Brian is the guy who starts off (1) saying he doesn’t have a phone (2) is reminded by gf/ofc to take his charger then (3) (4) gives DL and cell # to officer & (5) finds a phone charger to take before leaving. Why did he deny having a phone, to begin with?” @madwells added.

Twitter / @madwell

According to Taylor, the hunt for Gabby is underway in Wyoming, based on inquiries into her last known whereabouts. “We’re doing everything we can, within the law, to get answers.” Taylor said.

Authorities expect to locate Laundrie in the reserve, according to Taylor, but he added, “These are individuals who are used to life without the usage of electricity. I’m not sure whether he’d take day walks out here or anything, but you could stay out here for months if you wanted to.”

Anyone with information regarding Laundrie or Petito’s whereabouts should contact the FBI at 1–800-CALL-FBI.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.