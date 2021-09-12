Los Angeles, CA

Stop feeding the homeless living in Echo Park

Jano le Roux

“Rewarding the homeless with food to stay in Echo Park won’t solve the issue,” an irritated resident living close to the park tells us. A Los Angeles City Council anti-camping law went into effect in an attempt to stem the growing tide of homeless encampments that have become a political lightning rod in the city, but yet the community seems to feed the crisis by feeding the homeless.

Echo Park Lake is a picturesque location in Los Angeles, surrounded by an intimate valley of historic houses with a view of the downtown skyline, has become a symbolically complex case study of the disputes erupting in Los Angeles communities over the rights to public spaces and the conflicting interests of the housed and unhoused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8tPJ_0btUMYMb00
Homeless man with his dogPhoto by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

The encampment has grown from a collection of tents into a commune-like community with a common pantry, a garden, a thin veneer of self-policing, and a shaky grip on basic hygiene. Both Los Angeles supporters and opponents have become obsessed with it, berating one other at public meetings and pleading their points on YouTube.

Homeless encampments are prohibited in some places of Los Angeles, such as parks and near schools, under the new legislation. The new ordinance’s specifics, though, are still being ironed out. The locations where such encampments will be prohibited are still being selected and processed. Furthermore, before citing impacted campers, outreach teams to the local destitute would be obliged to speak with them.

Because of these subtleties, the new Los Angeles law’s effect will take some time to become evident. Nonetheless, its adoption is another step toward calming community anger over an apparently out-of-control issue that has spread across the city.

Los Angeles-based advocates for the homeless defend the camp as a legal expression of the right of individuals who have nothing and are attempting to improve their lives by living near restrooms and drinking fountains. They’ve also stepped in to help — something they claim the city and homeless assistance providers don’t do.

Feeding the homeless makes the area more dangerous. “You probably also remember a time when it was one of the safest parks in Los Angeles, a place where grandparents took their grandchildren on a hot summer day to grab ice cream without the horrific smell of human excrement. It was a place that inspired creativity NOT criminality,” a recent petition against feeding the homeless shares.

“I visit California two or three times a year to see my grandkids, who live in the Midwest. They are the only reason I come here. I’m disgusted by your condition. Morally, the civilization has devolved… The atmosphere is as deadly as the individuals I’ve met… it’s a poisoned place,” Michelle Longo, a local who lives near the park shares

Major encampments near Echo Park Lake, as well as smaller camps in Los Feliz and beneath highway overpasses, have attracted considerable notice. At least one City Council member, Nithya Raman, is facing a recall campaign for her perceived lack of action on homelessness in her area.

If you support making Echo Park safer and want Mayor Garcetti to act, take action by signing this petition.

