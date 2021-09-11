“Unvaccinated people are 1,100% more likely to die from Delta variant,” doctors warn

A massive study including more than 50 individual experts conclude that the unvaccinated are 1100% more likely to die from the Delta variant than their vaccinated counterparts. According to recent research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated individuals had a far higher risk of dying from the COVID-19 delta variant.

During two periods in 2021, between April 4 and July 17, the research tracked COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities in 13 U.S. counties. The results revealed that the numbers for all categories were “substantially” higher among individuals who had not been completely vaccinated compared to those who had been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines save lives. CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

The study found that people who were not fully vaccinated were 4.5 times more likely to become infected (89.1 per 100,000 vs..19.4), 10 times more likely to be hospitalized (7.0 per 100,000 vs 7), and 11 times more likely to die (1.1 per 100,000 vs 1) from the delta variant after the second period, which occurred between June 20 and July 17. Doctors were finally able to confirm what they doubted.

The research was conducted during the time when the delta variant became the prevalent strain in the United States.

The research states, “Getting vaccinated protects against severe illness from COVID-19, including the Delta variant,” “Monitoring COVID-19 incidence by vaccination status might provide early signals of potential changes in vaccine effectiveness that can be confirmed through robust controlled studies.” says the study.

The new research emphasizes the need for vaccines at a time when the Biden administration is encountering fierce opposition to its attempts to boost vaccination rates throughout the country, including a broad requirement mandating all businesses with more than 100 workers to enforce immunizations.

Moderna had a greater vaccination effectiveness rate than the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with 95 % efficacy rates compared to 80 % and 60 % efficacy rates, respectively, according to another CDC study released at the same time. A third study looked at the overall effectiveness of mRNA vaccinations on a sample of US veterans and found that full doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were 86.8% effective in avoiding hospitalizations, even during the delta variant outbreaks.

Despite studies like these highlighting the advantages of vaccination, the CDC estimates that just 53.4 % of U.S. residents are completely vaccinated — a tiny but steady increase from the 52 % that the country had been stuck at for weeks.

Republican governors have said that they would oppose the mandate, which President Biden has described as “disappointed”.

“What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient. the vaccine has FDA approval, over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot,” Biden shared. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and the refusal has cost all of us. so please do the right thing.”

Scobie HM, Johnson AG, Suthar AB, et al. Monitoring Incidence of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths, by Vaccination Status — 13 U.S. Jurisdictions, April 4–July 17, 2021. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. ePub: 10 September 2021. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7037e1external icon.

