150-plus California CEOs ‘welcome’ vax-or-test order

In recent polls, it has become clearer and clearer that CEOs of California’s largest businesses agree with President Biden’s vaccine mandate with multiple petitions of 150-plus CEOs encouraging stricter policies from the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of numerous businesses and organizations that require their workers to receive Covid-19 vaccines throughout the week, with the goal of encouraging other employers to follow suit, according to a White House official.

California CEOs are backing vaccine mandates Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

California has been at the frontline supporting the president. Facebook and Google have been very outspoken that it will require everyone working in one of their US offices to be fully vaccinated. Microsoft and Uber soon followed.

According to the source, Biden will have virtual meetings with the CEOs of United Airlines and Kaiser Permanente, as well as the president of Howard University and a small business owner from South Carolina. All of their workers must be vaccinated, and Howard University students must also be immunized.

Biden is anticipated to hail their efforts as role models for the private sector, emphasizing companies’, small businesses, healthcare providers, and higher education’s potential to assist the US to increase immunization rates.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart explained their decision to require vaccination of the company’s 67,000 employees, saying that “everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated” and that Kirby has written, “dozens of condolence letters to the family members of United employees who have died from COVID-19.”

In a message to workers last week, the executives said, “We’re determined to do everything we can to try to keep another United family from receiving that letter,”

The discussion comes two weeks after Biden mandated that all government employees testify to having been vaccinated or submit to regular coronavirus testing, a step that the President hopes the private sector will do as well.

Just over half of the population in the United Areas is completely vaccinated, and coronavirus infections have been on the rise in many states with the lowest vaccination rates, leading the White House to seek for new methods to persuade or force the unvaccinated to get their injections.

The Defense Department also announced this week that by mid-September, all active-duty military personnel would be required to get coronavirus vaccine.

Officials at the White House have also been considering additional methods to utilize the federal government’s authority, such as threats of withholding federal funding, to boost vaccination rates in the United States. Attorneys for the White House are now reviewing a number of these initiatives.

After initially concentrating on increasing vaccine supplies, the White House changed its emphasis to a campaign to promote vaccinations via incentives such as private sector partnerships and financing for employees to take paid time off to be vaccinated. However, as the Delta strain spreads, the White House is increasingly focusing on tougher measures that will make vaccination mandatory or impossible to ignore for the majority of Americans.

Follow me to see more Cali-based articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.