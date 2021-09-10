Watch Joe Rogan slam CNN for “making s*** up” about his Covid regimen

During his fight with COVID-19, podcast host Joe Rogan questioned whether he should sue CNN when the leftist network accused him of spreading false information after he took ivermectin, an antiparasitic medication that has lately triggered government health warnings.

Over the weekend, Rogan revealed to his listeners that he had contracted the coronavirus and had used several drugs to treat it, including ivermectin, a controversial admission after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised consumers against using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

Joe Rogan speaking out against media Youtube / PowerfulJRE

Rogan said that the medication was given by his doctor and that it assisted in his rehabilitation, while CNN medical expert Dr. Jonathan Reiner argued that Rogan was misleading his audience.

Take a look at what he had to say:

Reiner said that ivermectin “He’s not helping matters when he promotes this sort of nonsense therapeutic mix,” and that “doesn’t work.”

When CNN presenter Jim Acosta urged his guest, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to react to “COVID disinformation” on Sunday, he specifically named Rogan.

Rogan fought back against CNN’s story, pondering if he should sue the network.

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan made the announcement on Wednesday. “They’re making s**t up. They are saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that is a lie.”

This week, the media was chastised for spreading a bogus story about Oklahoma hospitals being overrun by ivermectin overdose victims. Dr. Jason McElyea’s statement was cited in the article, which was first published by Oklahoma’s KFOR-TV news.

Later, the Northeastern Hospital System released a statement on McElyea’s involvement with the hospitals in question, stating that he had not worked there in two months and had not treated any ivermectin overdoses.

Following the bombshell explanation, The Rolling Stone, one of many sources to publish or spread the news, released an “update” which many readers felt should have been amended to a retraction.

