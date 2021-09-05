Men complain as Californian women show pivotal support for Newsom

“Thank God he was elected. He did & continues to do the right thing to protect us during this pandemic,” Newsom fan @Kimby182 tweeted. Ken White on the other hand writes: “You should never have been elected in the first place, but for the sake of the state, and the nation for that matter, we need to do this the right way on November 8, 2022.” When looking at the chatter on Twitter one does not have to be a rocket scientist to notice a trend: In general Californian women seem to like Governer Newsom a bit more than the men.

And the Santa Ana resident, a Republican-turned-Democrat, can’t see why any woman would vote for conservative talk show personality Larry Elder, the top GOP contender to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom if he is recalled in the September 14 election.

Boe is a member of Moms Demand Action, a group that pushes for stricter gun regulations. She appreciates Newsom’s support for gun control measures. She is concerned about the loss of reproductive rights, particularly because Texas just enacted the most stringent anti-abortion legislation in the nation.

Twitter / Gavin Newsom

Newsom may have challenges as the recall election approaches, Northern California burns, and COVID-19 rises, but courting female voters is not one among them.

According to the most recent independent Public Policy Institute of California survey, published Thursday, 62 percent of potential female voters approve of the governor’s handling of the world’s fifth-largest economy. What about men? Only 43 percent approve of the state’s top executive.

Even more women, 66 percent, informed the institute that they oppose the recall. In contrast, more than half of males who are likely to vote to want Newsom out of office before his first term is up.

Women’s support for the governor and opposition to the recall makes sense. According to polling over the last year, Democrats overwhelmingly reject the recall; women make up the majority of the Democratic Party in California.

So far, Newsom hasn’t done a very good job of converting support into action. Women have cast 51% of the mail-in votes that had been returned as of Tuesday.

However, political scientist Mrs. Romero, director of the USC Center for Inclusive Democracy, observes that Newsom’s campaign has gained urgency in recent weeks as polls have narrowed. He’s made the decision a “matter of life and death,” concentrating on the pandemic. COVID-19, she claims, has had a larger effect on women than on males.

Historically, Democrats have prioritized topics important to women, particularly single women and people of color, such as reproductive rights, healthcare, insurance, and education.

A California capitalist Nick Arteaga wrote the following about Newsom:

“I’m happy you and your supporters are afraid of people like Elder. More and more people are waking up to the effects of an authoritarian state like California. You might be able to hold on to power for now but not for much longer.”

That argument is persuasive to people like Michelle Seow, a certified marriage and family therapist. The 43-year-old claimed she is hearing “a lot of anxiety about COVID and the world” from her patients as she walked through Old Town Monrovia on her way to pick up her children from school.

Mark Lee, a 47-year-old Russian Hill resident, says he is over women falling for Newsom’s tricks.

As the pandemic progressed and company closures increased, he came to dislike Newsom — so much so that he is voting to remove him from office. He has seen as friends with small companies battled to remain afloat over the last year and the fact that women are supporting the mayhem makes him furious.

