See if you still qualify for a Golden State Stimulus Check

People who qualify will soon get a bit extra green thanks to California’s newest batch of Golden State Stimulus checks.

According to Andrew LePage of the California Franchise Tax Board, those who qualify will get payments ranging from $500 to $1,100 in most instances.

People who earned less than $75,000 last year, resided in California for most of the year, dwell in the state currently, are not listed as a dependant, and paid 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021, according to LePage, would usually qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlYzQ_0bc4JQ4C00
Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

How much money are you going to get? If you meet the criteria, you will get $600. Your total income must be less than $75,000 if you file jointly. You’ll need an extra $500 if you have dependents.

You will lose out on the second payment if you got money from the first round of the Golden State Stimulus.

“For example, if you qualify for GSS 2, and you did not get a Golden State Stimulus and you have one or more dependents, you would get $1,100 for Golden State Stimulus 2,” LePage said.

Having a dependant, those with ITINs instead of Social Security numbers will get $1,000.

The number of dependents has no bearing on anybody.

“It’s just based on whether you have one or more dependents, not based on the number,” LePage said.

By the end of the month, the state will begin distributing payments, which will be issued every two weeks afterward.

Direct deposit payments will come first, followed by paper checks, in a manner comparable to the distribution of government stimulus funds.

