Wilmington, DE

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. Meyers

Janine Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G52FI_0hCmWZot00
Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington, a tuition-free Catholic middle school for boys, welcomes Shaquona B. Meyers as principal, effective August 15, 2022.

Meyers, a former Nativity Prep teacher, has a strong and immense background working both in the classroom and with education non-profits. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Delaware and her Master of Education in Secondary Education – ESOL from Wilmington University.

Since earning her degree, Meyers has served as an educator, advisor, team leader, program coordinator, and director in various schools and districts across the tri-state area such as Cecil County School District, Christina School District, and the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.

For Meyers, the principal position at Nativity Prep was an opportunity that she could not resist. She shares that she “strongly believes in the mission of Nativity Prep and hopes to nurture all that makes Nativity Prep unique – the commitment to spiritual development, academic excellence, responsibility, and service.” She brings with her a love for collaboration, passion for innovation, and knowledge of establishing sustainable initiatives.

In this new role, Meyers plans to focus on teacher support and mentoring, enhancing the Nativity Prep curriculum through a multicultural lens, and grounding the school in its deeply rooted traditions.

As the school approaches its 19th school year, President Brian Ray has stated that he is excited to work with a leadership team that will ensure long-term success and develop a strong future for the school:

“To find someone like Shaquona to lead our school is important at this time for Nativity Prep! Her strong teaching background coupled with her belief and understanding of our mission makes her the right person to be here at this time.”

About Nativity Prep

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington is a tuition-free Catholic middle school for boys. Nativity Prep empowers them to earn acceptance and achieve success in a college preparatory school through a rigorous holistic education. The school has 161 graduates who have attended both private and public schools in the Wilmington area and is proud to have a 99% high school graduation rate. The school’s alumni have gone on to a multitude of colleges and career paths.

I'm an independent reporter covering arts, culture and humanities topics in Delaware.

