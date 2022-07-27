Lewes, DE

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book Festival

Janine Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GUVW_0gv5tltq00
“Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” cover; and author Buzz Bissinger; “Cuba: An American History” cover, and author AdHistory Book Festival

Pulitzer Prize-winning authors will open and close the 2022 History Book Festival in Lewes, DE, bookending presentations by roughly 20 distinguished authors of historical nonfiction and fiction works.

Buzz Bissinger – widely known for his 1990 bestseller Friday Night Lights, which inspired a feature film and television series – will discuss his newest book, Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, during the Festival’s keynote presentation on Friday, September 23rd.

The keynote begins at 7 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church, located at Fourth and Market Streets in historic Lewes. Tickets for the keynote event, which includes a question-and-answer session and a signed copy of the hardcover book, are $32.50.

Ada Ferrer, winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in History for her latest book Cuba: An American History, will do the closing presentation on Sunday, September 25th at Lewes Public Library, beginning at 1 PM. Admission is $20 and includes the presentation, a question-and-answer session, and a signed copy of the paperback book.

Tickets for the keynote and closing presentations must be purchased in advance.

On Saturday, September 24, best-selling authors and promising new writers will discuss their works – ranging from politics and world history to exercise, medicine, and music – at various locations in Lewes. Authors will be available to sign books following their presentations.

The day will conclude with a “spirited discussion” at the Lewes Public Library.

All of the Saturday events are free.

Mosquito Bowl tells the story of dozens of top college football players who became U.S. Marines during World War II and who, on Christmas Eve of 1944, found themselves in the middle of the Pacific Ocean training for the invasion of Okinawa, the bloodiest battle of the war.

The 4th and 29th Marine regiments included one of the greatest pools of football talent ever assembled: Former Americans; captains from Wisconsin, Brown, and Notre Dame; and nearly 20 men who were either drafted for or would ultimately play professional football. After the verbal sparring between the regiments reached a fever pitch, they decided to play a football game in the dirt and coral of Guadalcanal.

Within months of the bruising and bloody game that became known as “The Mosquito Bowl”, 15 of the 64 players perished at Okinawa, by far the largest number of American athletes ever to die in a single battle. Bissinger relates the personal stories of the brave young men who survived, and those who did not, exploring their family lives and influences that shaped them.

While working at the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bissinger received the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Journalism for a story on corruption in the city’s court system. He is the author of four books, including Friday Night Lights, which has sold 2 million copies, and The New York Times bestseller 3 Nights in August. Bissinger is a contributing editor for Vanity Fair and a sports columnist for The Daily Beast, and has written for The New York Times and many other publications.

Ferrer’s Cuba: An American History focuses on the United States’ tumultuous relationship with Cuba, offering new insights into U.S. history and imagining a new rapport between the two nations.

Based on decades of research, the book provides a front-row seat to witness the evolution of Cuba, with its dramatic record of conquest and colonization, of slavery and freedom, and of independence and revolutions made and unmade.

Along the way, Ferrer explores the sometimes surprising and often troubled intimacy between the two countries, documenting not only the influence of the United States on Cuba but also the many ways the island has been a recurring presence in U.S. affairs.

Ferrer is the Julius Silver Professor of History and Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University, where she has taught since 1995.

She is the author of Insurgent Cuba: Race, Nation, and Revolution, 1868–1898, winner of the Berkshire Book Prize for the best first book by a woman in any field of history, and Freedom’s Mirror: Cuba and Haiti in the Age of Revolution, which won the Frederick Douglass Book Prize from the Gilder Lehrman Center at Yale University. as well as prizes from the American Historical Association.

Born in Cuba and raised in the United States, Ferrer has traveled to Cuba frequently since 1990 to conduct research for her books.

Additional information on the keynote and closing presentations and other books featured in the 2022 Festival is available at www.historybookfestival.org.

Books may be purchased in advance at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach and at biblion in Lewes. In addition, History Book Festival titles may be borrowed through the Delaware Public Library system as they are published.

Presenting sponsors of the Festival are Delaware Humanities and The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Distilling Company is the funding partner for the keynote address; Joe and Debbie Schell are funding partners for the closing presentation.

The History Book Festival is the first and only book festival in the United States devoted exclusively to history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Festival# Events# Delaware# Sussex# Books

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm an independent reporter covering arts, culture and humanities topics in Delaware. [Please send tips and press releases to my news address (janineparisnews@protonmail.com), not my personal email.]

Delaware State
71 followers

More from Janine Paris

Sussex County, DE

'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August

'Celtic to Classical' returns to Southern Delaware in August for a seventh season, with a program designed to delight fans of all ages and musical genres. Internationally acclaimed cellist Jonah Kim will join 'Celtic to Classical' Co-Founders Sheridan Seyfried and Ya-Jhu Yang for performances of beloved classics by Brahms and Mozart as well as contemporary American bluegrass by world-renowned musicians Mark O'Connor and Bela Fleck. Audiences also will be treated to original music by Seyfried, ranging in style from lyrical and emotive to lively and Celtic-inspired.

Read full story
Delaware State

Free "Medicinal Plant Walks" Taking Place Around Delaware State Parks in August

People walking on road near trees at daytimePhoto by Guduru Ajay bhargav. Several parks around the state will be having "medicinal plant walks" in August to provide a free educational experience about Delaware's local flora.

Read full story
Delaware State

Delaware Humanities Unveils New Logo and Website

Delaware Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has revealed a new brand identity, including an updated logo and website. The state humanities council works to provide grant funding to Delaware-based nonprofits and community groups that are engaged in humanities-centered work. Recently funded projects include the “Bent, But Not Broken” music conference showcased by the Choir School of Delaware, the annual Wilmington Writers Conference, and the History Book Festival in Lewes.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

The Delaware Contemporary Announces 2022-23 Artists-in-Residence

The Delaware Contemporary has announced four accepted artists for the 2022-23 onsite Artist-In-Residence program. These artists were selected for a year-long residency program to occupy a fully-funded, shared studio. Artists-In-Residence will engage with their fellow residents, the community of "The Studios @" artists, staff, and public outreach projects. Residents will work toward a cumulative exhibition at The Delaware Contemporary in the summer of 2023.

Read full story
Dover, DE

Joint Resolution Passes to Recognize "Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler Day" in Delaware

Delaware physicians, health advocates, and the Delaware Humanities council gathered in Dover in honor of the newly passed resolution marking June 21st as “Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler Day” in Delaware, celebrating the nation’s first Black woman physician.

Read full story
1 comments
Lewes, DE

History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author Presentations

Following two years of virtual programs necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the History Book Festival plans to resume live presentations with around 20 distinguished authors of historical nonfiction and fiction works from September 23 to 25 in Lewes, DE.

Read full story
Delaware State

"Dangerous Speech and Cowardly Suppression": Delaware Humanities' Annual Lecture Takes Place Oct 28th

Delaware Humanities in partnership with the Delaware Libraries is excited to host the Joseph P. del Tufo Annual Lecture “Dangerous Speech and Cowardly Suppression: Censorship, Class, and the Impact of Technology” on October 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM. This year’s speaker will be San Francisco-based author, human rights lawyer, and journalist Eric Berkowitz.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Current Exhibition from The Delaware Contemporary and the American University Museum: "Fields and Formations"

"Fields and Formations" illustrated catalogueAmerican University Museum. A Group Exhibition Exploring Mid-Atlantic Abstraction. Open now until January 7, 2022 at The Delaware Contemporary.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Delaware Arts & Culture Institutions Partner Up

City Theater Company (CTC), is pleased to announce its new partnership with The Delaware Contemporary (TDC). Through this exciting partnership, The Delaware Contemporary joins forces with Delaware’s Off-Broadway experience to become the new home for CTC’s mainstage productions and Fearless Improv performances. Using a coronavirus relief grant, the Wings Foundation Auditorium will be unveiled as the museum’s new Black Box performance space, refurbished with upgraded lighting and audio capabilities installed by Electro Sound Systems. The new space will be available to all arts and culture organizations for use in performances and events. Both CTC and TDC look forward to this partnership as an opportunity to collaborate on programming, events, art experiences, and more.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Union Street Farmers Market is Looking for New Vendors

People exchanging an apple over a fruit standPhoto by Erik Scheel from Pexels. (Wilmington, DE): West Side Grows Together has organized a weekly farmers market to be held every Wednesday from 3-6 pm, now through October. Located on Union Street in the parking lot between Flowers by Yukie and First State Health & Wellness, the Union Street Farmers Market is bringing a variety of vendors to Little Italy and the surrounding neighborhoods. The market is now accepting WIC & SNFMP and will soon be able to accept SNAP, and EBT.

Read full story
Delaware State

Delaware Division of the Arts Receives $750K from the NEA's American Rescue Plan Funds

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced two programs to distribute American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. These programs are open to nonprofit arts and culture organizations and local arts agencies, regardless of whether they have received NEA funding in the past. This is a change from previous emergency funding requirements at the NEA and significantly expands access to federal funds for the arts and culture sector. The NEA is encouraging applications from first-time applicants, and will offer workshops, question-and-answer sessions, and other resources for those new to federal funding.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Ice Cream Festival Returns to Rockwood Park on June 26th

An easy breezy light version of the Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Festival returns to Rockwood Park on June 26 from 9am to 3pm. This pared down free version of the Ice Cream Festival invites the public to bring their own picnic lunch, chairs and blankets to relax outdoors at beautiful Rockwood Park. The shops of First State Flea Market will be open for browsing, listen to great live local music, and enjoy some local ice cream and other treats.

Read full story
Lewes, DE

The 2021 History Book Festival Continues Online This Year

2021 History Book FestivalGreater Lewes Foundation. The annual History Book Festival, typically held in Lewes, DE, will be taking place online this year, as it did in 2020. Events will continue throughout the rest of June and July and follow last year's format, featuring online discussions with authors of newly published narrative nonfiction and historical fiction.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Summer Festival at Rockwood Park Opens July 16th

Summer Festival FlyerDelaware ShakespeareThis year Delaware Shakespeare is bringing a summer season of three exciting events before returning to its mainstage Summer Festival production in 2022. Shakespeare fans are invited topicnic in the park while enjoying programs that allow for social distancing among performers and audience members alike. All events will take place at Rockwood Park in Wilmington.

Read full story
Delaware State

New Dance Performance on Black Femininity at Delaware Art Museum on July 1st

On Thursday, July 1 at 8 pm, Dara Meredith’s virtual dance residency at the Delaware Art Museum will culminate with the premiere of The Bridge of Our Roots. The commissioned dance is inspired by the painting Southern Souvenir No. II created by African American modern artist Eldzier Cortor in 1948. Cortor’s painting depicts the disembodied figures of Black women, torn apart physically and stripped of their identities. Meredith’s dance residency has focused on Cortor’s artwork, on loan from the Art Bridges Foundation and on display at the Delaware Art Museum through July.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Netflix Comedian Hasan Minhaj Coming to the Delaware Theatre Company in September

Star of the recently concluded Netflix series Patriot Act and the 2017 comedy special Homecoming King, Hasan Minhaj will be performing at the Delaware Theatre Company from September 9-12th.

Read full story
Delaware State

5 New Showcases at The Delaware Contemporary in the Summer 2021 "IDENTIFY" Series

Artwork from the Summer 2021 IDENTIFY seriesThe Delaware Contemporary. This summer, The Delaware Contemporary serves as a space for cultural conversation through the presentation of exhibitions that construct a community-based dialog. Each of the five showcases explore both the inherited aspects of identity and the external barriers that encourage conformity. Each exhibition examines the versatility of the human condition while speaking to the cultural framework that either enables or hinders the expression of this condition. Through this lens, the overall works speak to either autobiographical material or personal exploration into the contemporary systems and structures that shape individual identities.

Read full story
Delaware State

Music, Dance, Food Trucks at the Delaware Art Museum's Juneteenth Egungun Festival on June 19th

Image of two people in traditional garb outside of the museumDelaware Art Museum. The Delaware Art Museum will host a second annual Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 10 am – 4 pm in the Copeland Sculpture Garden and Labyrinth. The free Beyond Juneteenth: Egungun Festival, is an opportunity to not only celebrate a historic holiday, but also to look forward and build community.

Read full story
Delaware State

New Book "Votes for Delaware Women" Highlights Delaware in the History of Women's Suffrage

Cover of 'Votes for Delaware Women'UD Press/Rutgers University Press. A new book by Delaware professor and author Anne Boylan entitled Votes for Delaware Women will be released on June 28th.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy