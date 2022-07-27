'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August

'Celtic to Classical' returns to Southern Delaware in August for a seventh season, with a program designed to delight fans of all ages and musical genres.

Internationally acclaimed cellist Jonah Kim will join 'Celtic to Classical' Co-Founders Sheridan Seyfried and Ya-Jhu Yang for performances of beloved classics by Brahms and Mozart as well as contemporary American bluegrass by world-renowned musicians Mark O'Connor and Bela Fleck. Audiences also will be treated to original music by Seyfried, ranging in style from lyrical and emotive to lively and Celtic-inspired.

The trio will perform identical programs on Wednesday, August 10, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach; on Thursday, August 11, at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach; and on Friday, August 12, at Avenue United Methodist Church in Milford. All performances begin at 7:30 PM.

“We are delighted to welcome Jonah back to Celtic to Classical, and to return to a full schedule of performances,” Seyfried said. “We look forward to greeting both new and returning audience members, particularly those who were reluctant to venture out during the pandemic.”

Masks are not required at any of the performance venues, but anyone who wishes to wear a mask should feel comfortable doing so, Seyfried said.

In lieu of ticketed admission, 'Celtic to Classical' accepts a free-will offering, with a suggested contribution of $15.

Hailed by Anne Midgette of The Washington Post as an artist who “can do pretty much what he wants on a cello,” and for playing “with a lot of finesse, and a lot of intensity,” Jonah Kim was awarded a full scholarship to The Juilliard School’s Pre-College Division at the age of seven. He later received a fellowship to continue his studies at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

Kim made his solo debut with Wolfgang Sawallisch and the Philadelphia Orchestra at 12-years-old. He has performed with the National Symphony, the Festival Mozaic Orchestra, and the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra, among many others. He also has appeared in the PBS documentary series “Now Hear This”.

Sheridan Seyfried and Ya-Jhu Yang have degrees in composition from Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute and the Manhattan School of Music in New York. Their teachers included Richard Danielpour, Jennifer Higdon, and Nils Vigeland.

Their works have been performed around the world by musicians and ensembles including David Shifrin, Ida Kavafian, and the Santa Fe Symphony. In 2013, Sheridan Seyfried’s Violin Concerto was premiered by Pacific Symphony concertmaster Dennis Kim, who has performed with 'Celtic to Classical.' Ya-Jhu Yang’s piano trio, Letters to Formosa, was performed at the Kennedy Center as a prize winner of the 2009 Washington International Competition.

Seyfried, whose parents Elise and Steve Seyfried founded the venerable Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre 40 years ago, spent many summers at the beach while growing up. The Celtic to Classical summer performances are inspired by the musical eclecticism of Andrea Clearfield’s Philadelphia “Salon” concerts and motivated by a desire to find joy in different modes of musical expression.