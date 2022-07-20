Free "Medicinal Plant Walks" Taking Place Around Delaware State Parks in August

People walking on road near trees at daytime Photo by Guduru Ajay bhargav

Several parks around the state will be having "medicinal plant walks" in August to provide a free educational experience about Delaware's local flora.

Participants will walk through the parks' woods as their guide highlights the local medicinal plants and their history in the Delaware region. There will be discussions about the generational healing traditions of Native and Non-Native Americans, as well as education on the plants that have been the foundation for the creation of modern medicines.

Delaware State Parks notes that the walks "will be observational and will not include or promote foraging or sampling at these locations. Additionally, the information to be presented is not designed to diagnose, prescribe or treat any medical condition."

The first walk, taking place on August 7th at Killens Pond State Park, will be led by international conservationist Roger Mustalish, MPH, Ph.D. Mustalish is Vice President of the ACEER (Amazon Center for Environmental Education and Research) Foundation, Professor Emeritus at West Chester University, and teaches Environmental Health at Creighton University. In 2010 he was a grantee of National Geographic for his conservation and ecology work.

Purple petaled flowers in mortar and pestle PhotoMIX Company from Pexels

WALK DATES:

August 7th, 2-4p: Killens Pond State Park (Call 302-284-4299 to pre-register.)

August 20th, 10a-12p: Alapocas Run State Park (Call 302-577-1164 to pre-register.)

August 28th, 10a-12p: Trap Pond State Park (Call 302-875-5153 to pre-register.)

Pre-registration is required no later than 24 hours before the events and can be done by phone. The walks are sponsored by Delaware Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, as part of their Health & Environment programming.