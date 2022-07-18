Delaware Humanities Unveils New Logo and Website

Logo Delaware Humanities

Delaware Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has revealed a new brand identity, including an updated logo and website.

The state humanities council works to provide grant funding to Delaware-based nonprofits and community groups that are engaged in humanities-centered work. Recently funded projects include the “Bent, But Not Broken” music conference showcased by the Choir School of Delaware, the annual Wilmington Writers Conference, and the History Book Festival in Lewes.

In addition to offering grant funding, Delaware Humanities hosts free public programs across the state and in partnership with several other organizations. Free books are provided to participants of the seasonal book club, and the Speakers program has sent experts to present on topics ranging from historical underwear to folk art at nearly every library in the state.

Other popular events include the environmental humanities programming, which offers free guided hikes, sustainability education, and a variety of other outdoor activities designed to help people become familiar with Delaware’s natural landscape. An upcoming series of nature walks in August will teach participants about the different medicinal values of local plants in all three counties.

The new brand identity is part of a strategic planning process that outlines new directions for the organization. Moving forward, programs and projects conducted by Delaware Humanities will align with four major themes: Health & Environment, Culture & Community, Media & Democracy, and Stories & Histories.

“Our new logo and website emphasize the collaborative nature of the work we do. Our mission is to strengthen our communities by encouraging all Delawareans to be inspired, informed, and engaged through exploring the diversity of human experience. Over the past few years, we have worked hard to bridge gaps, increase access, and better serve those communities in Delaware that have historically been under-resourced. We’re committed to continuing those efforts in the years to come.” – Executive Director, Michele Anstine

Alongside the new branding, the organization also recently announced new grant types available to local and state nonprofits and organizations. Those interested in applying for grant funding should visit dehumanities.org/grants to learn more about deadlines and requirements.

Delaware Humanities is a 501(c)(3) organization that is part of a network of 56 humanities councils across the nation. Founded in 1973, Delaware Humanities provides educational and cultural opportunities to Delawareans through original programming and grants for non-profit organizations.