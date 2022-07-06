Governor Carney Appoints Four New Members to Delaware Humanities’ Board of Directors

Delaware Humanities office Delaware Humanities

In May Governor John Carney appointed four new members to serve on the Board of Directors for Delaware Humanities. Ruthi Adams Joseph, Harry Brake, Devon Filicicchia, and Heidi Nasstrom Evans are all beginning their first term and will serve with the humanities council until June 2025.

Ruthi Adams Joseph is a Bridgeville native with a family history of public service. Her career was in social services, and she is now retired, residing in Millsboro. She serves on both the Delaware State Fair and Delaware Agricultural Museum boards.

Harry Brake is a Woodbridge High School Library Media Specialist, Cross Country Coach, and student in Florida State University's Master of Information Science program. He will serve as the incoming Delaware Association of School Librarians President and is a blogger and freelance writer for EveryLibrary.org. With 14 years as an English Educator and 11 years as a certified librarian, he continues to serve as a student/educator liaison for project-based learning.

Devon Filicicchia is the lead interpreter at the Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes for the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. She earned her BA in Art History from the University of Delaware and has also worked at the Milton Historical Society. She resides in Kent County.

Heidi Nasstrom Evans earned her Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Maryland, College Park. She teaches with the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design and is a senior associate of research and development at Horizon Philanthropic Services in Lewes. She previously worked as the curator of the Milton Historical Society. She lives in Rehoboth with her family.

As Governor appointees, these four new members join nineteen other Board of Directors members, including two previous Governor appointees, from all three counties. The Board of Directors provides strategic and fiscal leadership for Delaware Humanities. Members serve a three-year term, renewable once. Those interested in serving as Board Members should contact the Executive Director, Michele Anstine.

Delaware Humanities is the Delaware state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and as such is a 501(c)(3) organization that is part of a network of 56 humanities councils across the nation. Founded in 1973, Delaware Humanities provides educational and cultural opportunities to Delawareans through original programming and grants for non-profit organizations.