What Business Opportunities Are There For Millennials In Colorado

Helena Lopes on Unsplash

Reportedly, the national unemployment rate is at an all-time low. (Whether you agree with this is a “your mileage may vary” situation.)

However, statistics show that unemployment in Colorado is at 3.5%, which is slightly lower than the national average.

While that sounds pretty great, there are still some people definitely looking for work, and perhaps even struggling to find a niche that works for their skills. And even if you’re not unemployed, you may be looking for a second job, or a new career that enables you to focus on other goals.

Whatever the case, if you’re a twenty-something in Colorado with a hankering for a great job, we have some suggestions for your consideration.

Virtual Assistant

This is one of those jobs that really covers a lot of ground. And, surprisingly, there is a lot of demand for competent VAs.

Perhaps because the important word here is “competent.” Most virtual assistant positions don’t require any specific schooling or training, but they do require flexibility, adaptability, and the willingness to go the extra mile.

If you’re a detail-oriented person who wants a flexible schedule and the ability to learn new things, this may be the right job for you.

Graphic Design

Anybody and everybody on the internet is a graphic designer, these days.

But that doesn’t mean that everyone has the time to really put pieces together. And it definitely doesn’t mean that each small business is able to craft a brand.

So if you have an aptitude for design and the ability to use one of the myriad design software out there, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

And, of course, there’s nothing to stop you from investigating more than one of these options. You could even do all of them if you have excellent time management skills (another requirement as a VA). In fact, you could start with graphic design, and put together your own visuals, from custom logo designs to banner designs.

Web Design

Most of us who fall under the category of “millennials” have at least some web design training, even if it was only creating Angelfire fandom pages when we were in our teens. (Remember those days?)

Well, even without extensive or formal training, the willingness to learn and the ability to follow directions and make design decisions gives you a leg up on the competition when it comes to web design.

There is a plethora of web-building sites out there to choose from, many of which don’t require a great deal of knowledge of coding.

It might be a good idea to set up a site or two for free, for a friend or simply as examples, to put together a portfolio.

Marketing Consultant

Are you good at selling things? Do you know how to write positive reviews? Are you an accomplished social media user?

All of these things can get you a long way as a marketing consultant.

What many of us do every day just as a matter of course — posting content on social media, interacting with hundreds of followers — can actually be parlayed into a consulting position, helping customers to build their brand and reach new audiences.

Professional Blogger

Blogging has been around for a while now, but it just keeps getting more and more important. Statistics indicate that blogging is a hugely important part of running a successful business; as an example, companies that run a blog end up with far more leads than companies that don’t.

So, as a professional blogger, you have a few options. You could start and run a blog as yourself, choosing a feature niche and partnering with products and companies to get commissions for clicked links. These kinds of blogs are common, especially in crafting and cooking.

Alternatively, you could offer your services as a blogger to a company, providing them with regular content. If you want to branch out and you have plenty of time in which to work, you could even work with several different companies.

While these articles will almost certainly require some research and possibly even some previous knowhow, they can also be fascinating and rewarding ways to earn some extra cash.

Whatever opportunity comes your way, take the leap. There are more possibilities out there for millennials in the workforce than ever before.