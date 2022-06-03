How To Start A Small Business in Bergen County, New Jersey

John Schnobrich/Unsplash

Everyone has a dream, and a lot of dreams center around starting a business.

Owning your own small business means you get to be your own boss, go to work every day to do something you’re interested in, utilize your skills, and take charge of your future.

What’s not to like?

If you have big dreams, it’s a good idea to look into the logistics and requirements for starting up a small business.

In New Jersey, there are about 820,000 small businesses . Each year, the amount of small businesses that are started is roughly equivalent to the amount of small businesses that exit. It may seem like a scary cycle, but it actually means that there is always room for growth.

So let’s take a look at some tips for starting your own small business, and pursuing your dream, right here in Bergen County.

Choose A Name

Right off the bat, here’s a piece of advice that may sound like a no-brainer: choose something unique, which isn’t a sound-alike for other businesses.

Place names are perennial favorites for business names. Starting up Teaneck Handmade Jewelry or Ramsey Massage Therapy gives you a solid foothold of recognizability.

Identify Your Audience

A little market research can go a long way to helping the success of your small business.

Know who your audience is, and then look for ways to reach them. A scattershot approach to marketing and promotion is far less likely to yield results.

Use Local Tools

For smaller towns and communities, it’s incredibly important to reach out to those around you. One way to do this is by using tools that are already established, such as the Business Resource Center or New Jersey Small Business Development Center Network .

For an extensive list of helpful sites and places in Bergen, New Jersey, take a look at this article .

Create a Logo

A logo design is a big part of a brand, whether the business is small or large. It’s usually the first contact that a potential customer will have with your brand, so it needs to be effective and memorable.

It also needs to be on-message, easy to read and use color psychology to its advantage.

If logo designing isn’t necessarily your thing, that isn’t as much of a problem as you might think. You could use online logo design tools like LogoDesign.net that have ready-made templates; just pick one of your choices, or you could get a custom logo design.

Design a Website

Designing your company website, much like designing a logo, may seem intimidating or overwhelming at first. But there are plenty of tools out there, like wix.com, which allow you to get help for this important job, without having to sink too much money in it at the beginning.

Your company website is a great way to interact with your customers. So in addition to the relevant information such as products and pricing, make sure to reach out to your audience by including contact information, guest books, email signups, and FAQs.

Create Social Media Profiles

Social media is one of the most effective ways to promote your brand. So much so that more than 54% more US and worldwide organizations are using social media for marketing purposes and beyond.

Create business profiles on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and even Pinterest. Dedicate half an hour twice a week, to start with, to creating and posting content across all of your social platforms, and make sure to respond to comments. Social media is a fantastic way to begin conversations with potential customers, and spread the message about your brand and your products.

Further steps

Starting a small business isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s for those with big dreams. Nevertheless, you have to be realistic. Some of things that a business owner goes through may not be visible a lot of the time but need mention here.

Deciding on your business model and structure: This will greatly impact your registration and make your enterprise legal to operate in New Jersey state (or elsewhere for that matter). You will need to apply for permit and license to operate your business in Bergen County.

Taxes, taxes, taxes: Of course no business can hide from the taxman. You can’t go without paying taxes but how much and what kind of taxes you have to pay need researching. Some business zones incur more taxes as opposed to others. These need to factor in your business cost.

Insurance: To ensure that your business continues to operate despite unforeseen damages such as pandemic or natural disasters, you need to insure based on local insurance policies.

If you’re brave enough to chase after your dream of owning a small company, rest assured that these tips and tools will help it to have the best chance of success.