Small Businesses Should Brand In 2022

Do you own a small business? Are you looking into starting one?

Small businesses require a few important things:

Research

Money

Time

Effort

Branding

That list is actually a little misleading, because the first four things can all fall under the last one, branding.

Branding is, in a nutshell, everything about your company. It’s who you are, what you do, who you do it for, what they think of you, how you advertise, how you represent yourself. At any point of contact between your small business and a customer or potential customer, effective branding should happen.

Why is effective branding important for small businesses? And how can it be done?

Let’s take a look at vital reasons why your small business should definitely be a brand.

Branding Defines Who You Are

If you’ve ever struggled with writing a mission statement for your business, you probably understand how difficult it can be to boil your company down to its bare bones. Most businesses have multiple aims: to make money, to provide services, to grow and expand, to innovate and create.

How could all of that be distilled into a simple mission statement?

The good news is, branding is more than just a sentence or two. Yes, your company’s “mission” is a big part of it. But branding also defines the tone, the personality, and the look of your company.

Are you a fresh, young, urban company that follows the cutting edge of every trend?

Are you a unique, daring, bohemian company that wants to stand out?

Are you a trustworthy, solid, respectable company dedicated to delivering only the best?

Branding encompasses any and all of those traits, depending on the character of the company.

That personality or character of your company can be expressed in the “look” side of things, or how your company appeals visually to everyone who sees it. This includes specific aspects such as logos and other graphic design elements, color choices, fonts and graphics.

For a lot of us, the “creative” side of branding is the fun part. There are plenty of websites and programs out there to help with selecting a fitting logo, motivating color palettes , and legible fonts.

Branding Appeals To Current Customers

One important aspect of branding is knowing who your intended audience is. With the demographic in mind when making branding and design choices, it helps to avoid a creative misfire.

The specifics of this may be surprisingly, well, specific, as even such smaller choices as color palettes can greatly influence who is drawn to your brand. The color blue, for instance, appeals to a whopping 57% of men, but a smaller 35% of women — the second most popular color for women is purple, at 23%, and the second for men is green at 14%, with women having a slightly wider range of “favorite” colors than men did.

Color choice and the psychology of color is just one part of how your brand can be spun to appeal to your intended demographic.

Branding Draws In New Customers

But no one goes into starting a small business with the intention that it stay exactly the same size as it did on opening day, right?

A key part of branding strategies is optimizing your brand to contribute to the growth of the business. So not only is it important to know your current audience, it’s also important to know how to think outside the box and appeal to others.

This can sometimes be done by adopting smart rebranding strategies — you may already have an established brand, but with the drive to grow and expand, some of the design or advertising choices may be tweaked or re-imagined in order to reach a new audience.

This doesn’t always mean completely giving up the brand you’ve already established, of course. But it can be a way to “start fresh” and appeal to new eyes.

Branding Encourages Engagement

There are some social media statistics out there related to marketing which are simply staggering, and absolutely vital for small business owners to consider strongly.

For example, more than one in three users on the internet state that they turn to social media platforms to find out more information about a brand.

Social media is all about drawing attention, and one of the best ways to grow a business is to get attention from the right people, at the right time. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram give your business a place to promote the brand while also adding to the personality, tone, and look.

In addition, since branding also includes customer interaction, it provides a helpful way to reach out and start conversations, which in turn will often increase the customer’s investment in a brand.

People are more likely to continue to buy from or work with a company where they’ve experienced good customer service and positive interactions.

So branding is not just a good idea for small businesses in this year — for growth and success, branding is a must.