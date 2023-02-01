Opinion: Children vs. Your Divorce

*This article pertains to parental alienation while divorcing a spouse*

Photo by Pixabay

We all know someone that has gone through a bitter divorce. Some have reconciled and become rock star co-parents; others can’t ever seem to get past, well …the past. The ones that suffer through it all are the children.

Maybe this person you’re thinking of has one child or multiple. The fact remains that children should never feel like they have to choose between mom and dad. These parents have the gift of children and use them as a poker chip, and unlike a slot or at a table with friends, you’ll lose every time.

What does being a parent really mean?

Is it only about nurturing them up to a certain age, feeding them, clothing them, sending them to school, paying for sports, and celebrating milestones?

While these all sound like basic human knowledge of parenting, it is much more. They learn from what we do.

Children who grow up in a home with fighting and yelling will be argumentative or timid (often, there is no in-between). If they grow up in a home where strict rules are in place, and mistakes are “not allowed,” they may be afraid to take risks. If they grow up with parents that never make them work for what they earn, they may expect things to be handed to them.

No parent is perfect, but we seem to "want" what we assume others have. Well-behaved little robots that always say the right thing and do the right thing.

This isn’t real.

The influencers you see online, with perfect hair and make-up done and advising about how to be the ideal parent --- probably just scooped something out of the toilet and put their kid in time-out before going ‘live’ or recording the video.

Putting our children first can be a struggle --- with the tasks parents are expected to juggle in today's society. Work-related discrimination is a crucial factor. ‘You don’t have it together if you’re worried about your kids, leave early, or have a court hearing.’

Employers today expect to be put first, pushing several parents to the max. You ‘have’ to work to support your children --- but the kids get left behind if you are expending all your energy toward something else.

If you and your spouse decide to divorce, for whatever reason, the first thing that should be told to your children is, “We have grown-up problems that cannot be fixed, but these problems are not your fault.” (Click here to check out the link for more information on this topic)

Here are some tips to help yourself and your children through a difficult time:

Plan a fun weekend (without talk of divorce or drama) enjoy your time Bake something different --- get out a recipe book and make it together Pick a movie to watch on Hulu or Netflix , make some popcorn, and relax under a blanket Let the kids have a sleepover and help them build a fort—or send them to another home and have some ‘you’ time to reflect. Find a nearby nature reserve and try fishing or hiking Keep their mind occupied Let them be kids

Do Not:

Do not bring up the topic of divorce or speak badly of the other parent (This is a tough one, but a must!) Do not list the things you have done or sacrificed for your child. That is your job, and it's not your children's job to reward you for it. (Parents often do this as a manipulating tactic) Do not blame them, yell, or invalidate their feelings because your marriage ended. Do not accept bad behavior as an excuse for what is happening—teach them the right attitude and how to deal with their emotions appropriately. Never make them feel like they are last—put work, friendships, and romantic partners aside and concentrate on their needs. Don’t divorce your children only because you’re divorcing your spouse—Alienating your children is dangerous. (Click here to learn more on this topic) Never allow your extended family permission to speak ill of the other parent. Set boundaries and stick to them.

As a society, we must recognize they are only kids and shouldn't be burdened with adult issues.

What's your take? Have you ever witnessed this first-hand or know someone going through this struggle? Share your thoughts in the comments.