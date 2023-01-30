The Marriage Box | Why We Use It

Everyone experiences marriage differently. Some people believe in monogamy, others believe in a safe open marriage, and a few think marriage is just a piece of paper but rely on their bond to feel secure and appreciated. No matter your stance on marriage --- having a marriage box is important, and here is why.

Photo by New York Historical Society

A partnership is about trust, communication, and elevating the human experience to make life more enjoyable. They always say, “marrying your best friend makes a marriage easier.”

But that’s not always true. It takes work and a lot of compromises for each party involved. I’ve always said that a marriage cannot last if each partner puts in 50/50 — it’s 100/100 or nothing.

I know of several occasions where my husband and I have disagreed about projects, a purchase, our kids, or something else. We learned that we must listen to understand — instead of — listen to respond. That’s where the marriage box comes into play.

From the beginning, we have written each other a note every year on our anniversary. Inside, the note entails struggles, disagreements, losses, happy times, fun moments, and humorous memories that neither of us will live down.

Ultimately, we tell each other what we want for the next year in our marriage or where we can improve. Usually, it consists of date nights, less fast food, and more adventure. After reading them, we put them into a box. (This can be a recipe box, hat box, etc.)

We do the “marriage box” because, in that moment, when the pen hits the paper, we feel raw emotion for one another. Watching the ink leak into a masterpiece that only we understand. To someone else, it’s papers with dates and sweet endearments — to us, it’s the life we built and grew.

What The Marriage Box is For:

Like every partnership, you’ll have those days when the excitement dissipates and struggle to ignite that spark. Life becomes heavy with jobs, finances, and even kids. It's easy to become complacent and forget about each other.

When we feel this way — we go to the box, close our bedroom door (privacy), and read them. Soon, our stress-filled faces turn into deep belly laughs, and we eagerly await to read the next one. After reading them all, it makes our 'big' worries seem much smaller. We remember to put "us" first and rediscover our love and commitment in a new way.

Our marriage box not only reminds us to take a step back from all the seriousness — but it’s also the keeper of our love story.

What’s your take? Have you ever heard of a marriage box, and would you be willing to try it out? Let us know in the comments.