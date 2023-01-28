When Cutting Ties Is The Only Option

*This article is based on true events and used with permission — names have been altered to protect the identity of those involved.*

Photo by Susanne Jutzeler

It's become a global pandemic no one speaks of until it happens to you. Family ties are severed, and lives are forever changed in the blink of an eye. So, what drives someone to cut ties with family?

Frank and Jen were happily married for nearly a year. They were actively trying to have a baby together (Jen had one child that Frank adopted). The couple went to church three days a week and worked hard to provide for their family. The financial struggle was debilitating, but they trudged on and didn’t allow the stress of money to ruin their happy home.

Unbeknownst to them —whispers were transcending through the air about their lifestyle and Jen's past mistakes. The couple didn't know it yet, but despite Frank's family being welcoming they did not approve of their son marrying Jen.

From the beginning, Jen felt the animosity (with snide comments played off as jokes), but she continued to brush it off and move forward. Jen did not grow up in a religious household, so she tried to comply with the new rules and laws of being a baptist church wife while also learning to mesh two different upbringings.

The couple had suffered a miscarriage and were deeply hurt — once they notified family, Frank made it clear not to share the news with anyone outside the family circle.

Sunday morning arrived, and the couple (still heartbroken over their loss) attended church, only to be bombarded by strangers touching Jen and telling her, “it happened for a reason” and “I’m so sorry” or "you need to pray harder".

Frank and Jen were shocked that his family couldn’t honor a simple request and respect their privacy.

The following weekend the couple decided to ditch services and stay home. That’s when they heard a knock at the door— it was Frank’s father, stopping by unannounced and uninvited.

Frank tried to have an honest discussion with him and wanted Jen to be a part of the talk. Frank’s father was not amused — he lashed out and yelled, “when SHE lost the baby, YOU changed, and I will NOT be scolded.” At this moment, Frank shrunk into his shell just as he did when he was a child anytime his father scolded or yelled.

After seeing the hurt in her husband's eyes, Jen tried to reconcile the situation and reach out to Frank's father on her own. Franks's father took it as an opportunity to say, "YOUR son is not related to this family and for you and Frank to push this on us is wrong!" Jen stood up for herself and her family, "You don't have to like me or love me, but you do have to respect me."

—CLICK

Frank's father hung up.

Over time (the couple, now married 14 years), Frank had several conversations with his father, but nothing ever changed — so Frank and Jen decided to cut ties with his toxic family. Frank knew no matter how many calm and rational discussions he could have with his father — he would never accept the family he chose, only the one he was born into.

What's your take? Have you ever been faced with a family member that used manipulation to make you feel guilty about the family you chose over the family that raised you? Share your thoughts in the comments.