Sonoita, AZ

Come to the Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival in Sonoita

Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

The Empire Ranch Foundation (ERF) Cowboy Festival held Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 2022, in Sonoita, Arizona, is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event celebrating Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival celebrates 21 years in 2022. More than 3,000 visitors come to the ranch yearly for this rain-or-shine event. Guests enjoy history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, and activities for children, along with numerous skilled artisans and speakers Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking, and Western music and entertainment. A $20 parking donation per vehicle is requested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vgW9_0ikiWX0W00
2022 ERF Cowboy FestivalPHOTO CREDIT: Empire Ranch Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1mVa_0ikiWX0W00
B Troop at the ERF Cowboy FestivalPHOTO CREDIT: Nichole Damian Photography

Be cowboy/cowgirl ready
Horse-loving visitors may choose to book a 45-minute trail ride for $40. Riders must be age 8 or older. The first ride on both Saturday and Sunday begins at 10:30 am, with the last ride starting at 2:30 pm.

Dress for success
Think about dressing for success as you get ready to visit the Empire Ranch and its vast Arizona outdoors. It’s a good time to choose cowboy or riding boots over sandals and sneakers or at least close-toed, leather shoes over soft slip-ons, or flip-flops. Exposed human tootsies are no match for the rock-hard hooves of a horse that does not mean to (but could) step on you.

Fingers crossed for a weekend weather forecast of beautiful temps for early November. Dress in layers, drink water regularly, and add sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat to your ranch-visiting gear too - that way you only return home with horse kisses, myriad cellphone pics, and happy memories, versus a sunburn, dry eyeballs, and a wind-chapped face and a dehydrated body.

Trail ride spaces are limited and may not be available on the day of the event. Visit this link to reserve your space now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z49Iw_0ikiWX0W00
Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival B Troop demonstrationPHOTO CREDIT: Nichole Damian Photography

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbuMq_0ikiWX0W00
Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival roping demonstrationPHOTO CREDIT: Lori Faith

SILENT AUCTION/RAFFLE
Stop by the Silent Auction/Raffle Tent and bid on the special items donated by ERF supporters.

GREAT LUNCH GRUB is brought to you by:
Fiesta Filipina (Filipino & Asian Cuisine)

Las Vigas Steak Ranch (Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Fries)

Lazy KJ Ranch/Bisbee’s Homegrown Barbecue (Ribs, BBQ pork sandwich, BBQ quesadilla, BBQ nachos)

Montano’s Chili and more (Carne Asada tacos, Birria tacos)

STEAK FRY (Saturday, 5:30 to 7 pm)
EZ Cattle Company Cow Camp Café & Chuckwagon is serving up an 8 oz. Strip Steak OR Portobello Mushroom with small potatoes, beans & coleslaw. $25/plate. Live music will accompany your meal. TICKETS ARE LIMITED. Follow this LINK for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLWzn_0ikiWX0W00
Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival Dia de Lost Muertos tributePHOTO CREDIT: Andrew Hooper

Demonstrations, Conversations & Music
There will be many performances during the weekend. See the Empire Ranch website for complete information: https://www.empireranchfoundation.org/ranch-events/cowboy-festival/2022-cowboy-festival-program/

Directions from Tucson
Go east on I-10 and exit at Route 83 (scenic highway)

Proceed south on Route 83 approximately 18 miles to the paved road on your left between milepost 40 and 39. Watch for the brown Historic Empire Ranch sign on the right side of the highway.

Turn east (left) onto the paved road and follow for 3 miles to the Empire Ranch House on your left.

Directions from Sonoita
Go north on Route 83 for 6.6 miles, to the paved road on your right between mileposts 39 and 40. Watch for the brown Historic Empire Ranch sign on the right side of the highway.

Turn east (right) onto the paved road and follow for 3 miles to the Empire Ranch House on your left.

Its history
The historic Empire Ranch has been a working cattle ranch for 140+ years. Its rich history includes successive ownership by two prominent ranching families, two corporations, and finally by the federal government on behalf of the general public. Its history is briefly summarized below by ownership era. Arizona’s Empire Ranch: A Prominent Past and Promising Future is an 18-minute video presentation on the history of the Empire Ranch from its founding in 1876 to present-day efforts by the Empire Ranch Foundation and the Bureau of Land Management to protect and preserve historic buildings.

Its mission
In 1988 the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) acquired for public use and preservation the lands that now form Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, including the intact buildings and much of the historic Empire Ranch land holdings whose founding dates to the 1870s.

In 1997, a group of private citizens formed the Empire Ranch Foundation as a volunteer 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Working in partnership with the BLM, the mission of the Foundation is “To protect, restore and sustain the Empire Ranch historical buildings and landscape as an outstanding western heritage education center.”

The Foundation, in partnership with the BLM, provides funds and organizes volunteers to support and complete numerous preservation projects and educational activities at Empire Ranch.

The Empire Ranch Foundation is managed by a 15-member volunteer Board of Directors. Its 2021-2022 leadership includes Faith Boice McCabe, president, Marti Conroy, vice president, Jean Olmsted, secretary, and Christine Haaksma, treasurer.

Get Social
The Empire Ranch Foundation has many events and volunteer opportunities during the year. Be sure to follow its activities on Facebook and sign up for its informative newsletter on the website.

https://www.facebook.com/EmpireRanch

https://www.empireranchfoundation.org/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsTDs_0ikiWX0W00
Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival wagon & hitched pair at watering tankPHOTO CREDIT: Andrew Hooper

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Empire Ranch# Cowboy Festival# Sonoita Arizona# Western lifestyle demonstratio# cowboy BBQ

Comments / 0

Published by

I am continually fascinated by all there is to do, see, eat & drink in Arizona, especially in Cochise County.

Hereford, AZ
99 followers

More from Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee Rolling Arts Transportation Society (BRATS) Parade

Watch art go downhill in Bisbee this Saturday afternoon, October 22, 2022. Using an abundance of gravity and imagination, the Bisbee Rolling Art Transport Society also known as B.R.A.T.S. fuels its parade of artist-built soapbox derby cars down Bisbee’s curvy, sloping main drag, starting at the Jonquil Motel at 317 Tombstone Canyon, and descending along Main Street. The B.R.A.T.S. roll through town at 4:30 pm. Find a spot to watch anywhere along Main Street.

Read full story
1 comments
Hereford, AZ

Horse’n Around Rescue Annual Open House 2022

The Horse’n Around Rescue will hold its 12th annual open house from 10 am to 2 pm, this Saturday, October 22, at its home on the Single Star Ranch located at 7484 E Highway 92, in Hereford, Arizona.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee Festival of the Arts Inaugural Two-Day Event

The City of Bisbee rolls out its red carpet and groovy small-town hospitality as it welcomes art lovers of all stripes to the inaugural Bisbee Festival of the Arts. With a hat tip to its volunteer power, this free, rain or shine event is open from 10 am to 5 pm the weekend of October 22-23, 2022.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee 1000 celebrates its 31st Year

This Saturday, at 9 a.m. sharp a horn blast at Bisbee’s Iron Man statue releases the frontrunners of 1300 entrants up the first staircase of nine in the 4.5-mile course of the 31st Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb. This famed, annual event is always held on the third Saturday in October.

Read full story
Douglas, AZ

The Cochise County Fair in Douglas

Established in 1924, this year’s 98th Annual Cochise County Fair in Douglas, Arizona, is a four-day event from September 22-25, 2022. Admission runs from $3-$6, and children five years and younger are admitted free. On Friday, students are admitted for $1. Saturday is Military Day and active military are admitted for $1. Its weekend hours are 10 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday. Located at 3677 Leslie Canyon Road, there’s plenty of free and paid parking available.

Read full story
Willcox, AZ

Visiting Apple Annie's Orchard & Corn Maze in Willcox

Welcome, Autumn! Now, during the harvest season, is the perfect time to put a visit to Apple Annie’s Orchard in Willcox on your outdoor, family-fun calendar. More informally known by locals as “Apple Annie’s,” it’s set in the Sulphur Springs Valley in three locations - its produce & pumpkins farm, its fruits orchard, and country store - all within a few short driving miles of one another within the greater Willcox area on the north side of I-10 at exit 340.

Read full story
1 comments
Bisbee, AZ

11th Annual Pirates of the High Desert in Bisbee

Ahoy, matey! This Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, 2022, Bisbee – Arizona’s own mile-high city – beckons visitors to slap on eye patches, don tricorns, shoulder Black Beard’s Pepe, transform into a fish-tailed mermaid or swashbuckler, and weigh anchor for the 11th Annual Bisbee Pirates of the High Desert two day romp.

Read full story
3 comments
Sonoita, AZ

18th Annual National Day of the Cowboy - July 23, 2022

Here's an opportunity to wake up and get your yee-haw on. On the fourth Saturday in July, the Empire Ranch Foundation celebrates the National Day of the Cowboy at the historic Empire Ranch in Sonoita, Arizona. This year’s celebration is Saturday morning, July 23, from 8-noon. It’s a free, fun family event.

Read full story
Cochise County, AZ

Where to eat your hearts out for Valentine’s Day.

A few of the yummiest restaurants in Cochise County are whipping up finger-licking good offerings for Valentine’s Day eats. Reach out soon and make reservations. Happy Valentine's Day eating!Janet de Acevedo Macdonald, Canva.

Read full story
1 comments

Chinese New Year aka Lunar New Year 2022 Year of the Tiger

Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, February 1, and ends with a Lantern Festival on February 15. I've always been a stargazer, loving anything to do with the heavens (planets & stars), and my interest extends to astrology too. Knowing that it should come as no surprise that I find the zodiacs, both western and eastern, fun too.

Read full story
Sonoita, AZ

Christmas at the Empire Ranch

This Saturday, December 11, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll and marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in some retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee’s December After Five Artwalk

This Saturday evening, December 11, from 5-8 pm, visitors to Bisbee have another opportunity to support local artists when shopping for unique Christmas gifts during its After Five Artwalk.

Read full story
Arizona State

Southeastern Arizona December Holidaymaking Events

Our weather outside is more delightful than frightful, which makes attending all or just some of these local family-friendly activities sprinkled throughout southeastern Arizona a cheery idea. Most are free and coming soon to an outdoor venue near you.

Read full story
Arizona State

Late November Holiday Events in Cochise County, Arizona

The holiday season has arrived in southeastern Arizona and with it, events that bring the holly-jolly goodness. Celebrate locally with this weekend’s family-friendly holiday events in several communities throughout Cochise County, Arizona. From lights to cookies to seeing the jolly old elf, Santa Claus, both Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations are covered with our events below. Put on your ugly sweater and enjoy this wintery time of year in the Sky Islands.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee Woman’s Club 2021 Art Auction Friday & Saturday

The Bisbee Woman’s Club is pleased to invite the art-loving public to its 20th Anniversary fundraiser, “Art & Chairs & More Auction 2021,” in person this Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27, 10 am to 4 pm both days, or virtually for 36 hours via rally-up beginning at 8 am Friday morning.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Southeastern Arizona Holidaymaking 2021

Wondering what the choices are for things to do during the upcoming holiday season? The list that follows are just some of the many wonderful local activities to make the most of your holidaymaking with fun for kids and grown-ups alike. Most events are coming soon to an outdoor venue near you.

Read full story
2 comments
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee’s Monthly After Five Artwalk

On the second Saturday of each month the historic mining-turned-hipster town of Bisbee, Arizona, showcases its vibrant self with an After Five Artwalk. This free, self-guided tourentices guests through 30+ shops and galleries, all with special sales, creative promotions, or drawings. Live entertainment, refreshments and artists receptions also dot the hilly landscape.

Read full story
Sonoita, AZ

20th Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival 2021

The Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival celebrates 20 years this Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7, 2021. This two-day event is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event saluting Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival also showcases the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Foundation’s efforts to preserve the Empire Ranch for future generations. Each year more than 2,000 visitors come to the ranch to enjoy Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking and Western entertainment.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee's Sixth Annual Mariachi Festival

This Saturday’s Sixth Annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival held in historic Warren Ballpark is an affordable, family fun day out that is not to be missed. Spend your day experiencing a great lineup of multi-talented mariachi groups and beautiful folklorico dancers bringing their talents to Bisbee from all around the Southwest. The festival’s proceeds benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy