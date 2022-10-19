Hereford, AZ

Horse’n Around Rescue Annual Open House 2022

Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

The Horse’n Around Rescue will hold its 12th annual open house from 10 am to 2 pm, this Saturday, October 22, at its home on the Single Star Ranch located at 7484 E Highway 92, in Hereford, Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkIy8_0ifA4qhJ00
HAR Open House Trailer 2022PHOTO CREDIT: Horse'n Around Rescue

First-time visitors should be aware that as you arrive at the Single Star Ranch gate, each guest is asked to sign a waiver. While people attending the open house are certainly welcome to wear a mask, no COVID restrictions, mandates, etc. will be in effect.

This Saturday’s open house will include plenty of time to stroll around the property to see how things are set up, chat with its volunteers, buy a few fund-raising raffle tickets, select a pumpkin to buy for carving or eating, or both, and take time to pet the many equines on hand (horses, ponies, mules, donkeys). Local bagpiper Marla O’Halloran will be piping patriotic and western tunes to enjoy. The first Horse’n Around Rescue open house had 40 guests, and last year’s welcomed more than 200.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38REw0_0ifA4qhJ00
Two happy members of the Horse'n Around Rescue herdPHOTO CREDIT: Horse'n Around Rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHM3l_0ifA4qhJ00
Horse'n Around Rescue ponies and donkeys await youPHOTO CREDIT: Horse'n Around Rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ri1a_0ifA4qhJ00
Horse'n Around Rescue Kiss My Mini boothPHOTO CREDIT: Horse'n Around Rescue

Plenty to see, do and learn
Naturally, there will be tons of Instagram-ready opportunities like the mini donkey kissing booth, kids' craft area, big truck demonstrations, and hayrides through the pasture. Surely the most charming, snapshot-ready bit of fun has got to be the obstacle course set up for kids and their stick-horse mounts (tamed stick horses provided).

Meet the rescue horses
Horse’n Around Rescue’s professional trainer is Regi Richter of Tombstone Horsemanship. Regi, a multitalented, gifted horsewoman, will lead horse demonstrations using some of the many success horse stories she has been a part of at the rescue. This year, training demonstration will also be done by the rescue’s volunteers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FC3r7_0ifA4qhJ00
Trainer Regi Richter of Tombstone HorsemanshipPHOTO CREDIT: Horse'n Around Rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3BtP_0ifA4qhJ00
Horse'n Around Rescue volunteer and horsePHOTO CREDIT: Horse'n Around Rescue

Meet Moriyah
This little filly was abandoned when she was a few days old. Today, Moriyah is a healthy, happy six-month-old, and is ready to meet the world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAqYe_0ifA4qhJ00
Meet six-month-old filly, MoriyahPHOTO CREDIT: Horse'n Around Rescue

Don’t go away hungry
There will be good eats on hand, too. Montano’s Chili & More from Tucson specializes in a variety of entrees including quesadillas, tacos, and burritos. Sierra Vista’s own Julie and Sammy’s 33 Flavors will be on hand with its yummy ice cream desserts.

Dress for success
As you get ready to visit, it’s a good time to choose cowboy or riding boots over sandals, or at least close-toed shoes over flip-flops. Exposed human tootsies are no match for the rock-hard hooves of a horse that does not mean to (but could) step on you. Add sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat to your ranch-visiting gear too - that way you only return home with horse kisses, cellphone pics, and happy memories, versus a sunburn, dry eyeballs, and a wind-chapped face.

Remember why Horse’n Around Rescue is needed
Cofounded by Theresa Warrell and Steve Boice, the Horse’n Around Rescue and its equine charges enjoy the use of nearly 1400 acres set in Hereford’s Miracle Valley neighborhood. Its sloping, deep grasslands stretch eastward of the Bob Thompson Peak in the Huachuca Mountains range.

As you enjoy the open house and give your love and attention to the 50+ animals, it’s good to remember that most Horse’n Around Rescue residents are victims of animal cruelty and neglect. They have been treated inhumanely, starved, neglected, abandoned, and abused. Often once animals become old, injured, or ill, the owners no longer have a need for them and wish to discard their “problem.” Equines can become a burden to their owners for a multitude of reasons -- poor economic conditions, an unexpected crisis like COVID-19, job loss, relocation, loss of interest, or personal issues such as sickness or death -- which results in a desperate need to find a home for their animals. Horses are being euthanized for convenience, sent to Mexico for slaughter, and turned loose on public and/or private lands to fend for themselves. Horse’n Around Rescue serves to fill these needs by offering a safe, nurturing place for these unwanted animals.

Today, more than 175 equines have been rescued from difficult circumstances and are living life in a pasture with room to roam. Each has ample and appropriate feed, unlimited fresh water, medical care, health maintenance, and lots of positive attention. Some will be adopted into new homes while others will have a forever home at Horse’n Around. To date, 104 horses have been adopted!

Volunteer opportunities
Horse’n Around Rescue is run 100% on volunteer power because it has no paid staff! If you want to have a good time, don’t mind getting dirty, and want to help some amazing horses, this is the place for you to give your time, treasure, and talent.

Ask about its many volunteer opportunities during the open house or reach out for further details: horsenaroundrescue@yahoo.com or phone: Theresa, 520-266-0236, or Steve Boice, 520-907-8765

Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch and Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Southeastern Arizona funded by generous donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations. It is dedicated to rescuing equines, restoring their health and wellness, and providing a nurturing and natural environment where “horses can be horses” so they can be adopted into forever homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7YY0_0ifA4qhJ00
HAR 2022 Open HousePHOTO CREDIT: Horse'n Around Rescue

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Horse Rescue Open House# Palominas AZ# Horsen Around Rescue# Single Star Ranch# Rescue Horses

Comments / 0

Published by

I am continually fascinated by all there is to do, see, eat & drink in Arizona, especially in Cochise County.

Hereford, AZ
93 followers

More from Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee Rolling Arts Transportation Society (BRATS) Parade

Watch art go downhill in Bisbee this Saturday afternoon, October 22, 2022. Using an abundance of gravity and imagination, the Bisbee Rolling Art Transport Society also known as B.R.A.T.S. fuels its parade of artist-built soapbox derby cars down Bisbee’s curvy, sloping main drag, starting at the Jonquil Motel at 317 Tombstone Canyon, and descending along Main Street. The B.R.A.T.S. roll through town at 4:30 pm. Find a spot to watch anywhere along Main Street.

Read full story
1 comments
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee Festival of the Arts Inaugural Two-Day Event

The City of Bisbee rolls out its red carpet and groovy small-town hospitality as it welcomes art lovers of all stripes to the inaugural Bisbee Festival of the Arts. With a hat tip to its volunteer power, this free, rain or shine event is open from 10 am to 5 pm the weekend of October 22-23, 2022.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee 1000 celebrates its 31st Year

This Saturday, at 9 a.m. sharp a horn blast at Bisbee’s Iron Man statue releases the frontrunners of 1300 entrants up the first staircase of nine in the 4.5-mile course of the 31st Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb. This famed, annual event is always held on the third Saturday in October.

Read full story
Douglas, AZ

The Cochise County Fair in Douglas

Established in 1924, this year’s 98th Annual Cochise County Fair in Douglas, Arizona, is a four-day event from September 22-25, 2022. Admission runs from $3-$6, and children five years and younger are admitted free. On Friday, students are admitted for $1. Saturday is Military Day and active military are admitted for $1. Its weekend hours are 10 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday. Located at 3677 Leslie Canyon Road, there’s plenty of free and paid parking available.

Read full story
Willcox, AZ

Visiting Apple Annie's Orchard & Corn Maze in Willcox

Welcome, Autumn! Now, during the harvest season, is the perfect time to put a visit to Apple Annie’s Orchard in Willcox on your outdoor, family-fun calendar. More informally known by locals as “Apple Annie’s,” it’s set in the Sulphur Springs Valley in three locations - its produce & pumpkins farm, its fruits orchard, and country store - all within a few short driving miles of one another within the greater Willcox area on the north side of I-10 at exit 340.

Read full story
1 comments
Bisbee, AZ

11th Annual Pirates of the High Desert in Bisbee

Ahoy, matey! This Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, 2022, Bisbee – Arizona’s own mile-high city – beckons visitors to slap on eye patches, don tricorns, shoulder Black Beard’s Pepe, transform into a fish-tailed mermaid or swashbuckler, and weigh anchor for the 11th Annual Bisbee Pirates of the High Desert two day romp.

Read full story
3 comments
Sonoita, AZ

18th Annual National Day of the Cowboy - July 23, 2022

Here's an opportunity to wake up and get your yee-haw on. On the fourth Saturday in July, the Empire Ranch Foundation celebrates the National Day of the Cowboy at the historic Empire Ranch in Sonoita, Arizona. This year’s celebration is Saturday morning, July 23, from 8-noon. It’s a free, fun family event.

Read full story
Cochise County, AZ

Where to eat your hearts out for Valentine’s Day.

A few of the yummiest restaurants in Cochise County are whipping up finger-licking good offerings for Valentine’s Day eats. Reach out soon and make reservations. Happy Valentine's Day eating!Janet de Acevedo Macdonald, Canva.

Read full story
1 comments

Chinese New Year aka Lunar New Year 2022 Year of the Tiger

Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, February 1, and ends with a Lantern Festival on February 15. I've always been a stargazer, loving anything to do with the heavens (planets & stars), and my interest extends to astrology too. Knowing that it should come as no surprise that I find the zodiacs, both western and eastern, fun too.

Read full story
Sonoita, AZ

Christmas at the Empire Ranch

This Saturday, December 11, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll and marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in some retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee’s December After Five Artwalk

This Saturday evening, December 11, from 5-8 pm, visitors to Bisbee have another opportunity to support local artists when shopping for unique Christmas gifts during its After Five Artwalk.

Read full story
Arizona State

Southeastern Arizona December Holidaymaking Events

Our weather outside is more delightful than frightful, which makes attending all or just some of these local family-friendly activities sprinkled throughout southeastern Arizona a cheery idea. Most are free and coming soon to an outdoor venue near you.

Read full story
Arizona State

Late November Holiday Events in Cochise County, Arizona

The holiday season has arrived in southeastern Arizona and with it, events that bring the holly-jolly goodness. Celebrate locally with this weekend’s family-friendly holiday events in several communities throughout Cochise County, Arizona. From lights to cookies to seeing the jolly old elf, Santa Claus, both Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations are covered with our events below. Put on your ugly sweater and enjoy this wintery time of year in the Sky Islands.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee Woman’s Club 2021 Art Auction Friday & Saturday

The Bisbee Woman’s Club is pleased to invite the art-loving public to its 20th Anniversary fundraiser, “Art & Chairs & More Auction 2021,” in person this Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27, 10 am to 4 pm both days, or virtually for 36 hours via rally-up beginning at 8 am Friday morning.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Southeastern Arizona Holidaymaking 2021

Wondering what the choices are for things to do during the upcoming holiday season? The list that follows are just some of the many wonderful local activities to make the most of your holidaymaking with fun for kids and grown-ups alike. Most events are coming soon to an outdoor venue near you.

Read full story
2 comments
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee’s Monthly After Five Artwalk

On the second Saturday of each month the historic mining-turned-hipster town of Bisbee, Arizona, showcases its vibrant self with an After Five Artwalk. This free, self-guided tourentices guests through 30+ shops and galleries, all with special sales, creative promotions, or drawings. Live entertainment, refreshments and artists receptions also dot the hilly landscape.

Read full story
Sonoita, AZ

20th Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival 2021

The Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival celebrates 20 years this Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7, 2021. This two-day event is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event saluting Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival also showcases the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Foundation’s efforts to preserve the Empire Ranch for future generations. Each year more than 2,000 visitors come to the ranch to enjoy Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking and Western entertainment.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee's Sixth Annual Mariachi Festival

This Saturday’s Sixth Annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival held in historic Warren Ballpark is an affordable, family fun day out that is not to be missed. Spend your day experiencing a great lineup of multi-talented mariachi groups and beautiful folklorico dancers bringing their talents to Bisbee from all around the Southwest. The festival’s proceeds benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.

Read full story

EQUUS International Film Festival 2021

Calling all horse lovers. The EQUUS International Film Festival 2021 and a benefit for the Montana Center for Horsemanship are coming to the Roxy Theater with “Cowboys – A Documentary Portrait” and other award-winning horse films.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy