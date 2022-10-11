Bisbee Festival of the Arts Inaugural Two-Day Event

The City of Bisbee rolls out its red carpet and groovy small-town hospitality as it welcomes art lovers of all stripes to the inaugural Bisbee Festival of the Arts. With a hat tip to its volunteer power, this free, rain or shine event is open from 10 am to 5 pm the weekend of October 22-23, 2022.

Bisbee's inaugural Festival of the Arts PHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Festival of the Arts

The Bisbee Arts Commission, a city commission with a mission of transforming lives and enriching the community through the arts, is the host and organizer of the festival. “Artists are the backbone of the Bisbee community. When we began creating the catalog for the festival, it was astounding to see how many working artists there truly are here. After the negative effect the pandemic had on artists, craftspeople, and musicians, it is an honor to be able to support them and showcase art as the centerpiece of this town once again,” said Karen Schumacher, Chair of the Bisbee Arts Commission.

Bisbee Arts Comission PHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Arts Commission

Lowell District UFO mural PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

The Lowell District of Bisbee, best known for its restored historic storefronts, vintage automobiles, UFO mural, Lavender Pit views, and the Bisbee Breakfast Club, is the site for the two-day outdoor festival. The main happenings – stretched along Erie Street – will include art vendors, eclectic live entertainment, food and drink options, and one of the largest exhibitions of Bisbee artists to date.

An outdoor stage at the festival will play host to a dozen local musicians throughout the weekend with accompanying entertainment by the gravity-defying Aerie Circus Arts Troupe. Visitors are encouraged to relax and explore the artisan vendor area while being entertained by some of Bisbee’s best performers.

The centerpiece of the Bisbee Festival of the Arts is a gallery exhibition on display in the newly renovated Star Chevrolet Building at 16 Erie Street. Featuring more than 100 Bisbee artists and craftspeople, this invitational gallery exhibit highlights the thriving art scene and creativity of the town, with 2D and 3D pieces including paintings, sculptures, photos, furniture, jewelry, video, and more.

Gretchen Baer's work will be one of many featured artists PHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Arts Commission

Work by sculptor Ben Dale will be featured at the gallery PHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Arts Commission