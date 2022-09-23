The Cochise County Fair in Douglas

Established in 1924, this year’s 98th Annual Cochise County Fair in Douglas, Arizona, is a four-day event from September 22-25, 2022. Admission runs from $3-$6, and children five years and younger are admitted free. On Friday, students are admitted for $1. Saturday is Military Day and active military are admitted for $1. Its weekend hours are 10 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday. Located at 3677 Leslie Canyon Road, there’s plenty of free and paid parking available.

Cochise County Fair Logo Image Credit: Cochise County Fair Association

The Cochise County Fair, like county fairs throughout the state and our country, is where a community of 4H and FFA clubs with energetic, polite young people gather to showcase farm animals they’ve raised, and the fruit & vegetables they’ve grown. Take time to stroll through the agricultural and animal buildings. Ask questions. The animal owners are very proud and easy to talk with about the breed, what the animal eats, how their animals are groomed, trained, etc. There are swine, goats, sheep, chickens, turkeys, pigeons, ducks, and rabbits of all designs – each with clean water in a clean cage or pen, many festooned with ribbons having been judged.

a fancy pair of pigeons PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Exhibitors sheep grooming PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

A Cochise County Fair Show Pig PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

The smell of fair food from multiple vendors tempts - corndogs, roasted chicken, kettle corn, fried pickles, fried eggplant, deep-fried frog legs, carne asada fries, and hamburgers of every combination are only some of what are on offer.

Cochise County Fair food vendor PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

There is one, well-situated stage, complete with hay bale seating, where magicians and a variety of musical entertainment promise to beguile.

Cochise County Monkey Maze ride PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

What is a fair without a carnival of game chance and flashing-light rides? Children giggle on whirling chairs, and Ferris Wheel riders tuck into the rising benches, with a Tilt-A-Whirl, and more new-fangled rides to tickle and hopefully not upset the fairgoers’ tummies.

Cochise County Fair Ferris Wheel PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Pirate Chris Biro and The Pirate's Parrots Show PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

The Pirate’s Parrot Show, presented with its own ship and a variety of birds by self-described professional pirate Chris Biro, is as delightful as it is educational. Biro encourages folks to take photos with his parrots and is very good at keeping his audience engaged. Learn more about this interactive program on its Facebook page.

An important note to any attendee wishing to carry a handbag or backpack, for the safety of its staff, exhibitors, volunteers, and fairgoers, the Cochise County Fair Association has instituted a clear bag policy – meaning the purse, handbag, or backpack must be clear and able to see through it. Also, no weapons of any kind are allowed on the fairgrounds, other than those issued to on-duty law enforcement officers.