Bisbee’s December After Five Artwalk

This Saturday evening, December 11, from 5-8 pm, visitors to Bisbee have another opportunity to support local artists when shopping for unique Christmas gifts during its After Five Artwalk.

Each month on the second Saturday, the historic mining-turned-hipster town of Bisbee, Arizona, showcases its vibrant self with this free, self-guided tour enticing guests through 30+ shops and galleries, all with special sales, creative promotions, or drawings. Live entertainment, refreshments and artists receptions add welcome to this city of stairs.

Already famous for its rich history, kaleidoscopic arts scene, wonderful amenities and friendly people, local businesses really do kick it up a notch and roll out the love with an extra metaphoric embrace during the three-hour, star-spangled stroll. The social media savvy are asked to tag photos with #BisbeeAfter5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRwIi_0dFOSvkU00
B is for BisbeeCREDIT: The Independent UK

Bisbee History and suggested outerwear
Established in 1902, Bisbee is built along the slopes of Tombstone Canyon in the heart of the Mule Mountains. Located in the Chiricahuan Desert, Bisbee is situated in Arizona’s most southeasterly county of Cochise.

A mile-high locale in its own right at 5300 feet (1600 meters) elevation, this weekend’s forecast calls for mid-50 highs. Plan to make a day of it -- or even a weekend. As is the rule in any desert climate, when the sun dips so do the temperatures, and a jacket is needed by most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3es5Gn_0dFOSvkU00
Bisbee After Five logoCREDIT: Bisbee After Five

Handcrafted holiday
The December art walk theme is ‘handcrafted holiday’. The following are just a few of the highlighted artists from its website:

Mile High MunCheese 76 Main Street
In addition to offering the finest available selection of cheeses from around the world, Mile High MunCheese features a rotating selection of the works of Bisbee artists and musicians. Cheese lovers will be treated to photographs by Cathy Abramson and smaller pottery pieces by Suzanne McKee. Give Mile High MunCheese a like on Facebook too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26twuF_0dFOSvkU00
Mile High MunCheese storefrontCREDIT: Mile High MunCheese

Belleza Gallery 23 Main Street

Bisbee painter and poet Ken Boe will have an art reception at Sense of Place 63 Brewery Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwYiU_0dFOSvkU00
Art by Bisbee painter & poet Ken BoePHOTO CREDIT: Sense of Place

Doc’s Dyes 27 Subway Street

Vulcan Pottery 120-3 Naco Road

Bisbee Good Cakes 44 Main Street

For more info about any Bisbee After Five Artwalk call (520) 432-2900, email: bisbeeafter5@gmail.com or get social with its Facebook page.

Driving directions and expected delays
From Phoenix, Tucson and points West: Take I-10 East to Exit #303 at State Highway 80. Follow this south to Bisbee through Benson and Tombstone.

ADOT has begun its State Route 80 Rockfall Project and there could be traffic delays.

