Late November Holiday Events in Cochise County, Arizona

Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

The holiday season has arrived in southeastern Arizona and with it, events that bring the holly-jolly goodness. Celebrate locally with this weekend’s family-friendly holiday events in several communities throughout Cochise County, Arizona. From lights to cookies to seeing the jolly old elf, Santa Claus, both Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations are covered with our events below. Put on your ugly sweater and enjoy this wintery time of year in the Sky Islands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rbxrf_0d6pAsTW00
Christmas lightsCREDIT: Kelly Sikkema of Unsplash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElEdk_0d6pAsTW00
Tombstone, Arizona main streetCREDIT: Dan Cutler of Unsplash


TOMBSTONE - Christmas Tree Lighting
Friday, November 26, 5:30-7:30 pm
109 S. Fourth Street

BISBEE
Art & Chairs & More Auction 2021
Bisbee Woman's Club (BWC)
Friday & Saturday, November 26 & 27, 10 am-4 pm
74 Quality Hill
The artwork is on display at the BWC. People wishing to bid on pieces to buy will do so online over 36 hours. The online auction ends 8 pm Saturday, November 27.

Bisbee Home On Tour
In conjunction with its artwork auction, the Bisbee Woman's Club will present one Bisbee Home On Tour
Saturday, November 27, 1-4 pm
186A Quality Hill Road
For more information visit the Bisbee Home Tour Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfkLM_0d6pAsTW00
"The Pit" by Judy PerryPHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

WILLCOX - Annual Christmas Apple Festival
Friday and Saturday, November 26 & 27
10 am to 7 pm on Friday and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.
Community Center, 312 W Stewart St.
A country crafts fair featuring handcrafted arts and crafts and quality reproductions. Entertainment, door prizes and lots of fun. For more information: http://www.willcoxchamber.com/ or call 520-384-2272

DOUGLAS - “December to Remember”
Saturday, November 27
Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 pm
Christmas Parade, starts at 7 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ik9Xf_0d6pAsTW00
MenorahCREDIT: Luis Gonzalez of Unsplash

SIERRA VISTA - Outdoor Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
Sunday, November 28, 4:30 pm
Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.
For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256

BENSON - Outdoor Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
Monday, November 29, 4:30 pm
Benson Visitors Center, 249 E. Fourth Street
For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256

