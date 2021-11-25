Late November Holiday Events in Cochise County, Arizona

The holiday season has arrived in southeastern Arizona and with it, events that bring the holly-jolly goodness. Celebrate locally with this weekend’s family-friendly holiday events in several communities throughout Cochise County, Arizona. From lights to cookies to seeing the jolly old elf, Santa Claus, both Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations are covered with our events below. Put on your ugly sweater and enjoy this wintery time of year in the Sky Islands.

Christmas lights CREDIT: Kelly Sikkema of Unsplash

Tombstone, Arizona main street CREDIT: Dan Cutler of Unsplash



TOMBSTONE - Christmas Tree Lighting

Friday, November 26, 5:30-7:30 pm

109 S. Fourth Street

BISBEE

Art & Chairs & More Auction 2021

Bisbee Woman's Club (BWC)

Friday & Saturday, November 26 & 27, 10 am-4 pm

74 Quality Hill

The artwork is on display at the BWC. People wishing to bid on pieces to buy will do so online over 36 hours. The online auction ends 8 pm Saturday, November 27.

Bisbee Home On Tour

In conjunction with its artwork auction, the Bisbee Woman's Club will present one Bisbee Home On Tour

Saturday, November 27, 1-4 pm

186A Quality Hill Road

For more information visit the Bisbee Home Tour Facebook page.

"The Pit" by Judy Perry PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

WILLCOX - Annual Christmas Apple Festival

Friday and Saturday, November 26 & 27

10 am to 7 pm on Friday and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

Community Center, 312 W Stewart St.

A country crafts fair featuring handcrafted arts and crafts and quality reproductions. Entertainment, door prizes and lots of fun. For more information: http://www.willcoxchamber.com/ or call 520-384-2272

DOUGLAS - “December to Remember”

Saturday, November 27

Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 pm

Christmas Parade, starts at 7 pm

Menorah CREDIT: Luis Gonzalez of Unsplash

SIERRA VISTA - Outdoor Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

Sunday, November 28, 4:30 pm

Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.

For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256

BENSON - Outdoor Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

Monday, November 29, 4:30 pm

Benson Visitors Center, 249 E. Fourth Street

For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256