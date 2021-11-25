Bisbee Woman’s Club 2021 Art Auction Friday & Saturday

The Bisbee Woman’s Club is pleased to invite the art-loving public to its 20th Anniversary fundraiser, “Art & Chairs & More Auction 2021,” in person this Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27, 10 am to 4 pm both days, or virtually for 36 hours via rally-up beginning at 8 am Friday morning.

Many fascinating art pieces may be viewed at the club itself this Friday and Saturday in the Bisbee Woman's clubhouse located at 74 Quality Hill in Old Bisbee, next to the Cochise County Attorney offices, and not far up the hill behind Screaming Banshee Pizza.

Baby changing station by Charlie “OneHorse” Hill PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

"The Pit" by Judy Perry PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

"Copper Accents" by Jan Bolduc PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

"Pink Flowers" by Jane Borger PHOTO CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

2021 BWC Art & Chairs & More Auction Flyer Bisbee Woman's Club

The sole Bisbee Home Tour

The home sharing the Bisbee Woman’s Club parking - 186A Quality Hill Road - is the only home open to tour this year due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Open Saturday, November 27, from 10 am to 4 pm, without charge, although donations are warmly accepted.

View now, then bid & buy

You may also look at the items online now and begin bidding at 8 am Friday morning, the day after Thanksgiving, at the following link:

https://go.rallyup.com/artchairsandmore/Campaign/Details?fbclid=IwAR0NvIYQknT0SOZIiZ-Z5ZtCdrJE88EvJodrhgOW828wPGPNEBWfTNatjx8

The online auction ends at 8 pm Saturday, November 27. Winning bidders are to pick up items at the Bisbee Woman’s Club on Sunday, November 28.

Ongoing precautions, please

Masks and social distancing are required when viewing the art pieces at the clubhouse and when taking the home tour.

Background

Established in 1900, the Bisbee Woman’s Club is a nonprofit organization and a longstanding tradition. For more than a century the Bisbee Woman’s Club has encouraged women to further their education, improve their skills, expand their rights and apply their abilities and special sensitivities to the community’s problems. Its fundraising efforts include upkeep on the clubhouse, scholarships for local high school graduates and small grants for local nonprofits and athletics.