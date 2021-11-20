Southeastern Arizona Holidaymaking 2021

Wondering what the choices are for things to do during the upcoming holiday season? The list that follows are just some of the many wonderful local activities to make the most of your holidaymaking with fun for kids and grown-ups alike. Most events are coming soon to an outdoor venue near you.

Nutcracker ornament 2021 CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

WILLCOX

Annual Christmas Apple Festival Friday and Saturday, November 26 & 27

Community Center, 312 W Stewart St.

For more information: http://www.willcoxchamber.com/ or call 520-384-2272

DOUGLAS

“December to Remember”

Saturday, November 27

Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 pm

Christmas Parade, starts at 7 pm

2021 Douglas December To Remember, Douglas Visitors Center

SIERRA VISTA

Outdoor Chanukah Menorah Lighting

Sunday, November 28, 4:30 pm in Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.

For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256

Outdoor Chanukah Menorah Lighting, Chabad of Sierra Vista

Annual Christmas Parade Saturday, December 4, starts at 5:30 pm

Parade route: 7th Street and Fry Blvd. to Fry Blvd. and Avenida Escuela

BENSON

Outdoor Chanukah Menorah Lighting

Monday, November 29, 4:30 pm

Benson Visitors Center, 249 E. Fourth Street

For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256

Christmas Off Main

Saturday, December 4, 9 am to 4 pm

150 W. Sixth in Apache Park

Christmas Light Parade and Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 4, starts at 6 pm

For more information: Jenna, 520-265-8031

Christmas Off Main 2021 Benson San Pedro Chamber of Commerce

BISBEE

Art & Chairs & More Auction 2021

Bisbee Woman's Club (BWC)

Friday & Saturday, November 26 & 27, 10am-4pm

74 Quality Hill

The artwork is on display at the BWC. People wishing to bid on pieces to buy will do so online at this link: https://go.rallyup.com/artchairsandmore/Campaign/Details?fbclid=IwAR0NvIYQknT0SOZIiZ-Z5ZtCdrJE88EvJodrhgOW828wPGPNEBWfTNatjx8

The online auction ends 8pm Saturday, November 27

Bisbee Home On Tour. In conjunction with its artwork auction, the Bisbee Woman's Club will present one Bisbee Home On Tour

Saturday, November 27, 1-4 pm

186A Quality Hill Road

For more information visit the Bisbee Home Tour Facebook page.

2021 BWC donated artwork chair CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

BWC 2021 donated artwork changing table CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

BWC 2021 donated artwork chair CREDIT: Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Outdoor Chanukah Menorah Lighting

Thursday, December 2, 4:30 pm

“Grassy Park” near The Copper Queen

For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256

PALOMINAS

2021 Morning Star Café Holiday Sing-along with The EarthPicks of Cochise County Liz Lopez and Jeff Sturges

Saturday, December 11, 4:30-7:30 pm

104 E Highway 92 in downtown Palominas

For more information call Matthew or Brenda Pratt, 520-366-5666

Morning Star Cafe SIng-along 2021 PHOTO CREDIT: Morning Star Cafe

SONOITA

Christmas at the Empire Ranch

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10 am to 2 pm

The Empire Ranch Foundation enjoys welcoming guests to the festively decorated Empire Ranch House for a bit of holiday cheer and some fun shopping.

Enjoy a Chuckwagon Lunch during the Christmas at the Empire Ranch event! The award-winning EZ Cattle Company Cow Camp Café and Chuckwagon will be serving up your choice of carne asada, chicken or a vegetarian option with beans and a vegetable! Pre-sale lunch tickets available!

Christmas at the Empire Ranch CREDIT: Empire Ranch Foundation

TOMBSTONE

Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, November 26, 5:30-7:30 pm

109 S. Fourth Street

2021 Light Parade Saturday, December 11, begins at 6 pm

Parade route begins at 6th Street and ends at 3rd Street

Santa in the Park Saturday, December 18, 5:30-7:30 pm

Tombstone City Park, 315 E. Fremont

