Southeastern Arizona Holidaymaking 2021

Wondering what the choices are for things to do during the upcoming holiday season? The list that follows are just some of the many wonderful local activities to make the most of your holidaymaking with fun for kids and grown-ups alike. Most events are coming soon to an outdoor venue near you.
WILLCOX
Annual Christmas Apple Festival Friday and Saturday, November 26 & 27
Community Center, 312 W Stewart St.
For more information: http://www.willcoxchamber.com/ or call 520-384-2272
DOUGLAS
“December to Remember”
Saturday, November 27
Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 pm
Christmas Parade, starts at 7 pm
SIERRA VISTA
Outdoor Chanukah Menorah Lighting
Sunday, November 28, 4:30 pm in Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.
For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256
Annual Christmas Parade Saturday, December 4, starts at 5:30 pm
Parade route: 7th Street and Fry Blvd. to Fry Blvd. and Avenida Escuela
BENSON
Outdoor Chanukah Menorah Lighting
Monday, November 29, 4:30 pm
Benson Visitors Center, 249 E. Fourth Street
For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256
Christmas Off Main
Saturday, December 4, 9 am to 4 pm
150 W. Sixth in Apache Park
Christmas Light Parade and Tree Lighting
Saturday, December 4, starts at 6 pm
For more information: Jenna, 520-265-8031
BISBEE
Art & Chairs & More Auction 2021
Bisbee Woman's Club (BWC)
Friday & Saturday, November 26 & 27, 10am-4pm
74 Quality Hill
The artwork is on display at the BWC. People wishing to bid on pieces to buy will do so online at this link: https://go.rallyup.com/artchairsandmore/Campaign/Details?fbclid=IwAR0NvIYQknT0SOZIiZ-Z5ZtCdrJE88EvJodrhgOW828wPGPNEBWfTNatjx8
The online auction ends 8pm Saturday, November 27
Bisbee Home On Tour. In conjunction with its artwork auction, the Bisbee Woman's Club will present one Bisbee Home On Tour
Saturday, November 27, 1-4 pm
186A Quality Hill Road
For more information visit the Bisbee Home Tour Facebook page.
Outdoor Chanukah Menorah Lighting
Thursday, December 2, 4:30 pm
“Grassy Park” near The Copper Queen
For more information: rabbi@jewishsierravista.com, 520-820-6256
PALOMINAS
2021 Morning Star Café Holiday Sing-along with The EarthPicks of Cochise County Liz Lopez and Jeff Sturges
Saturday, December 11, 4:30-7:30 pm
104 E Highway 92 in downtown Palominas
For more information call Matthew or Brenda Pratt, 520-366-5666
SONOITA
Christmas at the Empire Ranch
Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10 am to 2 pm
The Empire Ranch Foundation enjoys welcoming guests to the festively decorated Empire Ranch House for a bit of holiday cheer and some fun shopping.
Enjoy a Chuckwagon Lunch during the Christmas at the Empire Ranch event! The award-winning EZ Cattle Company Cow Camp Café and Chuckwagon will be serving up your choice of carne asada, chicken or a vegetarian option with beans and a vegetable! Pre-sale lunch tickets available!
TOMBSTONE
Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, November 26, 5:30-7:30 pm
109 S. Fourth Street
2021 Light Parade Saturday, December 11, begins at 6 pm
Parade route begins at 6th Street and ends at 3rd Street
Santa in the Park Saturday, December 18, 5:30-7:30 pm
Tombstone City Park, 315 E. Fremont
