Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee's Sixth Annual Mariachi Festival

Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

This Saturday’s Sixth Annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival held in historic Warren Ballpark is an affordable, family fun day out that is not to be missed. Spend your day experiencing a great lineup of multi-talented mariachi groups and beautiful folklorico dancers bringing their talents to Bisbee from all around the Southwest. The festival’s proceeds benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlsOU_0ckGyQYZ00
Bisbee's Sixth Annual Mariachi FestivalBisbee's Sixth Annual Mariachi Festival

Incorporated in 1996, the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless serves those who are homeless, on the verge of homelessness, in need of food, in need of advocacy to navigate the myriad of mazes that surround them in order to achieve self-sufficiency whether it is assistance for finding a job, behavioral health support, substance abuse issues, mental illness, or just a place to call home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBAa6_0ckGyQYZ00
Mariachi guitaristPHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4QCd_0ckGyQYZ00
Mariachi singerPHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgFnt_0ckGyQYZ00
Folklorico dancersPHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless

Background
The first festival was held in 2014, in the old Bisbee City Park, where about 1200 ecstatic fans got to experience the vibrant sounds of some of the most talented mariachi and folklorico performers in the country. In 2015, this brainchild of Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless board president, John Acosta, saw its attendance numbers triple. Its popularity required a change of venue to the historic Warren Ballpark in Bisbee, where it has been held since.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 festival hosted nearly 6,500 very satisfied, cheerful attendees.

“The response from the community and those clambering for yet another festival has been nothing less than spectacular,” says Acosta.

When you go
Held annually on the first Saturday of November (November 6, 2021), the festival’s gates open at 10:00 am with musical festivities running from 11 am to 7 pm. General admission is $10, and free admission for children under 10 years old. Tickets are available at the gate.

If you want to beat the line and go straight in, purchase your tickets in town at Jo’s Consignment, Everhart Insurance LTD, or the Bisbee Coffee Company.

You may also purchase tickets via purplepass.com

Viva la Mariachi!
This year’s festival features: Compania de Danza Folklorico Arizona ~ Mariachi Estrellas de Tucson ~ Las Azaleas ~ Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High School ~ Mariachi Sonido De Mexico ~ Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson

The event also tips its hat to Bisbee’s mining history with a display honoring our Bisbee Miners. Festival organizer and son of a Bisbee miner, John Acosta notes the importance of mining to the area, and asks that festival goers visit the display as well.

This year’s Show & Shine Car Show will remember its beloved friend Johnny Diaz who recently passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGI2S_0ckGyQYZ00
Vintage car at the Show & Shine Car ShowPHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyJYh_0ckGyQYZ00
Vintage car at the Show & Shine Car ShowPHOTO CREDIT: Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless

To see more photos of musical groups, dancers and the car show in previous years click HERE.

As always, this event honors active military and veterans. The local Bisbee Fire Fighters Local 2146 will also be on hand to receive the community’s gratitude for their ongoing service.

Please note
Coolers, food, snacks, drinks of any kind--including water--and weapons of any kind are not permitted within the ballpark gates. No dogs are allowed, except for service animals.

Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted, as are canopies, provided they are set up without blocking views of the performers.

When, where & how much

Saturday November 6th, 2021

Gates open at 10:00 am

Music & dancing: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

General Admission: $10.00 All Ages / Children under 10 free

Historic Warren Ballpark, 99 S. Arizona Street

https://www.bisbeemariachifestival.com/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am continually fascinated by all there is to do, see, eat & drink in Arizona, especially in Cochise County.

Hereford, AZ
41 followers

More from Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Sonoita, AZ

20th Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival 2021

The Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival celebrates 20 years this Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7, 2021. This two-day event is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event saluting Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival also showcases the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Foundation’s efforts to preserve the Empire Ranch for future generations. Each year more than 2,000 visitors come to the ranch to enjoy Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking and Western entertainment.

Read full story
Hereford, AZ

Horse’n Around Rescue Annual Open House

The Horse’n Around Rescue will hold its 11th annual open house from 10am to 3pm, this Saturday, October 23, at its home on the Single Star Ranch located at 7484 E Highway 92, in Hereford, Arizona.

Read full story

EQUUS International Film Festival 2021

Calling all horse lovers. The EQUUS International Film Festival 2021 and a benefit for the Montana Center for Horsemanship are coming to the Roxy Theater with “Cowboys – A Documentary Portrait” and other award-winning horse films.

Read full story
Sierra Vista, AZ

The Sierra Vista Riding Club to sponsor a Natural Horsemanship Clinic

Sierra Vista Riding Club is proudly sponsoring a Natural Horsemanship Clinic by Jerry Bontrager of JB Horsemanship, to be held Saturday and Sunday November 13-14, 2021. Horse riders and horse lovers are invited to attend.

Read full story
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee’s Annual Great Stair Climb

At 9 a.m. local time on Saturday, October 16, 2021, a horn blast at Bisbee’s Iron Man statue releases the first wave of 1500 entrants out of their metaphoric starter blocks, up the first staircase of nine in the 4.5 mile course of the 30th Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb. This annual event -- save for the pandemic-cancelled 2020 -- is always held on the third Saturday in October.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy