Bisbee's Sixth Annual Mariachi Festival

This Saturday’s Sixth Annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival held in historic Warren Ballpark is an affordable, family fun day out that is not to be missed. Spend your day experiencing a great lineup of multi-talented mariachi groups and beautiful folklorico dancers bringing their talents to Bisbee from all around the Southwest. The festival’s proceeds benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless.

Incorporated in 1996, the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless serves those who are homeless, on the verge of homelessness, in need of food, in need of advocacy to navigate the myriad of mazes that surround them in order to achieve self-sufficiency whether it is assistance for finding a job, behavioral health support, substance abuse issues, mental illness, or just a place to call home.

Background

The first festival was held in 2014, in the old Bisbee City Park, where about 1200 ecstatic fans got to experience the vibrant sounds of some of the most talented mariachi and folklorico performers in the country. In 2015, this brainchild of Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless board president, John Acosta, saw its attendance numbers triple. Its popularity required a change of venue to the historic Warren Ballpark in Bisbee, where it has been held since.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 festival hosted nearly 6,500 very satisfied, cheerful attendees.

“The response from the community and those clambering for yet another festival has been nothing less than spectacular,” says Acosta.

When you go

Held annually on the first Saturday of November (November 6, 2021), the festival’s gates open at 10:00 am with musical festivities running from 11 am to 7 pm. General admission is $10, and free admission for children under 10 years old. Tickets are available at the gate.

If you want to beat the line and go straight in, purchase your tickets in town at Jo’s Consignment, Everhart Insurance LTD, or the Bisbee Coffee Company.

You may also purchase tickets via purplepass.com

Viva la Mariachi!

This year’s festival features: Compania de Danza Folklorico Arizona ~ Mariachi Estrellas de Tucson ~ Las Azaleas ~ Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High School ~ Mariachi Sonido De Mexico ~ Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson

The event also tips its hat to Bisbee’s mining history with a display honoring our Bisbee Miners. Festival organizer and son of a Bisbee miner, John Acosta notes the importance of mining to the area, and asks that festival goers visit the display as well.

This year’s Show & Shine Car Show will remember its beloved friend Johnny Diaz who recently passed away.

To see more photos of musical groups, dancers and the car show in previous years click HERE.

As always, this event honors active military and veterans. The local Bisbee Fire Fighters Local 2146 will also be on hand to receive the community’s gratitude for their ongoing service.

Please note

Coolers, food, snacks, drinks of any kind--including water--and weapons of any kind are not permitted within the ballpark gates. No dogs are allowed, except for service animals.

Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted, as are canopies, provided they are set up without blocking views of the performers.

