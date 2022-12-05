Why the American Underground Rave Scene is Making a Comeback

Kulture Cru at Kulture Wave 3 Rave in Philadelphia Photo by Fame Lust Mario

The American rave scene has been around since the mid-1980s and is one of the most popular forms of electronic music in the United States. Rave culture has evolved to include a variety of genres, such as trance, techno, house, drum and bass, dubstep, and more. The music is usually accompanied by colorful visuals and lasers at large gatherings known as raves or parties. These events often take place in warehouses or other large venues and typically last all night long. While some raves are strictly for dancing and listening to music, others involve a variety of activities such as art installations, live performances from DJs and musicians, video projections, interactive games, foam pits and more. Many people who attend these events dress in bright colors and adorn themselves with glow sticks or other accessories.

Modern underground raves in the United States are much more organized and professional than those of the 90s. They are typically held at venues that are equipped with modern sound systems, lighting, and other production elements. Additionally, DJs and performers often use digital music production equipment to create custom sets tailored to the event. The crowd is also much larger and more diverse than in the 90s, with many people of all ages attending. Finally, health and safety regulations have been implemented to ensure that everyone is safe while having a good time.

Unfortunately, it is not easy to find underground raves in the United States. These events are typically held in secret locations, and information about them is usually only shared through word-of-mouth or on underground networks. However, some cities may have dedicated websites or social media pages where information about upcoming underground events can be found. Additionally, searching social media for local raving groups or communities may yield results.



Going to a rave in 2022 and beyond is an exciting and unique experience. Raves are known for their vibrant atmosphere, high energy music, and amazing light shows. It would be a great way to meet new people and make friends while dancing the night away. Raves also tend to have a lot of activities such as art installations, interactive games, and live performances. Attending a rave could be an immersive experience.



The American rave scene is making a huge comeback due to a combination of factors. First, the popularity of electronic dance music (EDM) has grown exponentially in recent years, and many people are now attending raves to experience the EDM culture firsthand.



Additionally, the rave scene has become more accessible with the rise of online platforms and streaming services, allowing people to discover new music and connect with like-minded individuals. Finally, drug use at raves has decreased significantly over the years, making them more socially acceptable and safer for attendees.



Local underground raves are often more intimate and personal than large festivals. They provide an opportunity for people to connect with each other and the music in a more meaningful way. The atmosphere is usually much more relaxed, allowing for more freedom of expression and creativity. Furthermore, the music is usually much more raw and eclectic as local DJs are given more freedom to experiment and play a variety of styles. Finally, smaller raves can often be cheaper than large festivals due to their lower overhead costs.

Viberium Performing at Kulture Wave 3 Photo by Fame Lust Mario

New Rave DJ and producer, Viberium is rising up in the Philadelphia rave scene. He has been making waves along with his team of DJ’s Kulture Cru who have been DJing “Renegade” events with up to thousands in attendance.



“Raves are about building and supporting the community,” Viberium stated, “It really feels like music therapy for the artists and the crowd.”



His unique sets combine elements of hip-hop, drum and bass, metal, psy-trance, bass house, hyper pop, Philly club, and future bass to create a sound that is both fresh and familiar. He has released a number of bootleg remixes, original tracks, and an EP called "Pleasant Nightmares" via Big Fish Recordings that charted #1 on Beatport for it’s genre.



"The Internet changed the scene as people are listening to so many different kinds of music and the sounds that can be heard at raves now reflect that,” Viberium added.



The future of the modern American rave scene looks very promising. As technology advances and new trends emerge, the rave scene will continue to evolve and grow. We may see more virtual raves, larger events with bigger lineups, and an increase in accessibility for those interested in attending. Additionally, we may also see more festivals and events that cater to a wider range of music genres and tastes. The rave scene is constantly changing, but one thing that will remain is its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive space for all who attend.