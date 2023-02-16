The Horrific Brooklyn Sidewalk Ramming That Left A Person Dead And Several Others Injured : What Happened?

Police vehicles surrounding the U-Haul Photo by (Associated Press)

A horrific incident in Brooklyn's bustling Bay Ridge neighborhood left one person dead and several others injured when a driver plowed into a group on the sidewalk. This tragedy has caused many to call out for improved safety measures, but how did it happen? Read this article to find out what happened and begin the conversation about how we can prevent these tragedies from happening in the future.

What happened on the Brooklyn Sidewalk Ramming?

The Brooklyn sidewalk ramming was a horrific event that left one person dead and many others injured. The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, drove onto the sidewalk and into a group of people.

Witnesses say that the U-haul was going about 40 miles per hour when it hit the group of people. One person was killed and at least five others were injured, three of them seriously. With one person being dead, the other victims are all reported to be in stable condition.

The police were still searching for the driver of the U-haul and were asking anyone with information to come forward. They have not yet released a motive for the ramming, but they are investigating whether it was an act of terrorism or suicide.

Who was involved and what is the story?

Suspected driver, Weng Sor, 62 Photo by CBS news

Weng Sor, 62, the suspected driver is facing one charge of murder and several counts of attempted murder after he struck cyclists and pedestrians in Brooklyn's bustling Bay Ridge neighbourhood on Monday. The attack, which took place in a span of 48 minutes before Sor’s truck was pinned against a building by police, left one dead and eight others injured.

The U-Haul struck three people on mopeds, three people on bicycles, one person on an e-bike and one person who was on foot as the truck moved through a busy section of Brooklyn, just north of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge along New York Harbor, police said. The victims ranged in age from 30 to 66.

How did the police respond to the crash?

Records obtained by KLAS show that Mr. Sor was imprisoned in Nevada for one to three years for the 2015 stabbing of his brother, ultimately serving 16 months. Separately, in November 2020, Mr. Sor allegedly stabbed his roommate in the arm. Local police said he had been “walking up and down the driveway talking to himself about Communism” before the attack.

Sor’s criminal history includes stabbing his brother in Las Vegas, for which he served time in a Nevada prison, according to court and prison records.

Why did this horrific incident happen in Brooklyn?

There are many theories as to why this horrific incident took place in Brooklyn. Some believe that the driver was attempted suicide, while others believe that he was simply trying to kill as many people as possible. However, the most likely explanation is that the driver was attempting to flee the scene of a crime. It is still unclear what exactly led up to the incident, but it is clear that this was a senseless and tragic act of violence.

Sor’s son told The Associated Press earlier this week that his father had a history of mental illness. Records show he was convicted and served time for multiple acts of violence, including stabbing his own brother.

The judge in that case found him not fit to stand trial, and he was ordered to serve one year in detention.

During a Tuesday news conference, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that Mr Sor reportedly told officers they should’ve shot him when he was finally arrested. He also allegedly told authorities that he started ploughing into pedestrians because he “had enough” after seeing an invisible object.

Are there safety measures being taken to prevent future incidents like this from happening?

In the wake of this horrific incident, the city of New York is taking a close look at their pedestrian safety measures. They are working to make sure that all sidewalks and crosswalks are well-lit and clearly marked. They are also increasing police presence in areas where pedestrian accidents have been known to occur.

How have people been affected by this tragedy?

People are absolutely devastated by this tragedy. A young man out for a jog was killed, and eight other people were seriously injured, all because of a driver who apparently rammed his U-haul into pedestrians. This is a senseless tragedy, and our hearts go out to the victims and their families.

What can we learn from this tragedy

We can learn a lot from this tragedy. First and foremost, we need to be more careful when walking on sidewalks. Secondly, we need to be aware of our surroundings and keep an eye out for any potential hazards. Lastly, we should always be prepared to take appropriate action if something does happen.